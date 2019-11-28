5. Are you sure that David Duckenfield's breach - or breaches - of duty amounted to gross negligence?
Quote Message: For negligence to be found to be 'gross', it must be, having regard to the foreseeable risk of death, so truly and exceptionally bad, so blameworthy, so reprehensible and so deserving of punishment, that it deserves to be marked by conviction of the serious crime of manslaughter. from Judge Sir Peter Openshaw
For negligence to be found to be 'gross', it must be, having regard to the foreseeable risk of death, so truly and exceptionally bad, so blameworthy, so reprehensible and so deserving of punishment, that it deserves to be marked by conviction of the serious crime of manslaughter.
Did a breach or breaches of duty of care at least substantially contribute to the deaths?
4. Are you sure his breach - or breaches - of that duty of care caused, or at least substantially contributed, to the deaths?
The jury was told the prosecution did not have to prove Mr Duckenfield's breach was the only cause of the deaths, or the main cause, but that it was at least one of the substantial contributory causes.
Was it forseeable that any breach or breaches of duty would cause a serious and obvious risk of fatal crushing?
3. Are you sure it was reasonably foreseeable that the defendant's breach - or breaches - of duty would cause a serious and obvious risk of death to spectators by crushing?
The judge told jurors they must be sure what Mr Duckenfield did or did not do caused a reasonably foreseeable, serious and obvious risk of death to the spectators.
Quote Message: What was 'reasonably foreseeable' is a matter of fact and degree for you, the jury, to decide in the light of all the relevant circumstances as you find them to be." from Judge Sir Peter Openshaw
What was 'reasonably foreseeable' is a matter of fact and degree for you, the jury, to decide in the light of all the relevant circumstances as you find them to be."
Was the jury convinced that Mr Duckenfield was in breach of his duty of care?
Jurors were ordered by the judge whether they were sure David Duckenfield was in breach of his duty of care.
The prosecution alleged Mr Duckenfield had breached his duty of care by failing to:
identify potential confining points and hazards to the safe entry of spectators
monitor and assess the number and situation of spectators yet to enter the stadium from Leppings Lane
take action, in good time, to relieve crowding pressures on fans seeking entry to the stadium from Leppings Lane
monitor and assess the number and situation of supporters in pens three and four of the Leppings Lane terrace prevent crushing to fans in pens three and four by the flow of spectators through the central tunnel.
Jurors were told in order to find Mr Duckenfield guilty they would all need to be satisfied he was in breach of his duty in at least one of the ways alleged and to agree on which of the breaches were proved.
What did the jury have to decide?
In summing up the seven-week trial, Judge Sir Peter Openshaw ordered the jury to consider five questions. Only if they answered "Yes" to each question could they proceed to the next.
And they could only find Mr Duckenfield guilty of gross negligence manslaughter in the event of them answering Yes to each and every question.
Jurors were asked whether they "could be sure the defendant David Duckenfield owed a duty of care to the spectators attending the match?"
The court heard Benjamin Myers QC, defending Mr Duckenfield, accepted the now 75-year-old retired chief superintendent had owed a duty of care in law to the spectators attending the match to take reasonable care for their safety.
'I have no faith in the system' - Margaret Aspinall
The chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, Margaret Aspinall, lost her 18-year-old son James in the disaster.
She said she "has no faith" in the British legal justice system.
Quote Message: The system in this country is... supposed to be the best legal system in the world - are you kidding me? I think it's one of the worst legal systems in the world.
The system in this country is... supposed to be the best legal system in the world - are you kidding me? I think it's one of the worst legal systems in the world.
Quote Message: How can you have 96 people unlawfully killed and nobody's accountable?
How can you have 96 people unlawfully killed and nobody's accountable?
Quote Message: My question would be then, who the bloody hell unlawfully killed them?
My question would be then, who the bloody hell unlawfully killed them?
'We are acutely aware of how disappointing the verdict is for the families'
Sue Hemming, the Crown Prosecution Service's Director of Legal Services, said: “The
disaster at Hillsborough 30 years ago has caused unimaginable suffering to the
families of those who sadly lost their lives and to everybody affected by the
tragic events of that day.
"They were let down with the most catastrophic
consequences imaginable. I know how important these proceedings have been to
everyone, even though they came far too late.
“The events of 15 April 1989 have been considered on a
number of occasions, including at the second inquest concluding in 2016.
"It is important to remember that criminal
proceedings have a very different purpose to an inquest.
"The not guilty verdict today does not affect or
alter the inquest jury’s findings of unlawful killing or their conclusion that
Liverpool fans were in no way responsible for the 96 deaths that resulted.
“It was vitally important that the facts and accounts of
what happened leading up to that terrible day were heard in a criminal court
and the outcome determined by a jury.
"This was a complex and harrowing case and
presenting evidence about events of 30 years ago has not been straightforward.
“We are acutely aware of how disappointing the verdict is
for families who have waited anxiously for today, however we respect the
decision of the jury.
"We have remained in regular contact with families
throughout the trial and, as we have done at all key stages of these
investigations, we will meet with them again to answer any questions they may
have.
“On behalf of the team, I would like to commend the
ongoing bravery and dignity that the families have shown throughout these two
trials and we extend our thanks and admiration to those who courageously gave
heartfelt accounts of some of the darkest hours of their lives.”
'I don't blame Duckenfield' - former police sergeant
Former sergeant William Crawford, who was on duty on the day of the Hillsborough disaster, said: "I don't blame David Duckenfield... I blame the person who put him in that position."
He said the match commander's role was a "poisoned chalice" and he "didn't have the experience" to be in charge of the ill-fated FA Cup semi-final match, which resulted in the death of 96 Liverpool fans.
David Duckenfield hugs his wife Ann after being cleared
Ms Burke stood in the public gallery and addressed the judge, Sir Peter Openshaw.
Referring to the jury's conclusion at the Hillsborough Inquests in 2016, she said: "With all due respect, my lord, 96 people were
found unlawfully killed to a criminal standard."
Now in tears, she went on: "I would like to know who is
responsible for my father's death because someone is."
Duckenfield's wife, Ann, later went over to comfort her husband
in the courtroom.
Trial 'should never have taken 30 years' - Operation Resolve chief
The criminal investigation team examining the disaster was called Operation Resolve. After the acquittal of David Duckenfield, its commander, Assistant Commissioner Rob Beckley, said:
"My first thoughts are with the 96 people who died in the
Hillsborough disaster, their families, and the thousands of people who have
been deeply affected by the events of 15th April 1989.
"The jury had a difficult and challenging task examining
evidence going back decades and I respect their decision.
"It may sound like a cliché to say “lessons must be
learnt”, but today’s verdict means this has never been more relevant or
important .It is right that an
impartial and thorough investigation was carried out, and it is right that a
jury was asked to make a judgement of the facts. What is wrong is that it has taken 30 years
to get to this point.
"The passage of 30 years has presented challenges for
everyone involved in the legal process, prosecution and defence. Thirty years means
evidence has been corroded and some people and organisations cannot answer for
their actions because they are no longer with us.
"Thirty years means myths took
root about fans being a cause of the disaster, now unequivocally shown by both
defence and prosecution evidence to be wrong.
"And 30 years means many people, especially families, have had to
constantly relive their terrible experience.
"When all Hillsborough legal proceedings are concluded we
should, as a society, take time to consider these matters and learn
lessons. For the sake of the 96 innocent
people who died 30 years ago, something like this should never happen again."
'Huge disappointment' - Joe Anderson
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said the outcome was a "huge disappointment."
Quote Message: “Today’s outcome is a huge disappointment for the families, the survivors and for all of those still trying to come to terms with the disaster that unfolded at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989.
“Today’s outcome is a huge disappointment for the families, the survivors and for all of those still trying to come to terms with the disaster that unfolded at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989.
Quote Message: “In recent years they had to relive the events of that day by sitting through the longest inquest in British legal history, followed by two trials. The toll that it has taken on their health and wellbeing, in addition to losing their loved ones, is unimaginable and the whole city shares their pain.
“In recent years they had to relive the events of that day by sitting through the longest inquest in British legal history, followed by two trials. The toll that it has taken on their health and wellbeing, in addition to losing their loved ones, is unimaginable and the whole city shares their pain.
Analysis: Judith Moritz, BBC North of England correspondent
The acquittal of David
Duckenfield is the latest twist in the history of a disaster which has lasted
30 years. For all that time, the families of those who died, and the survivors
of the crush, have campaigned for justice and accountability.
David Duckenfield has now
stood trial three times. The first two juries - in Leeds 19 years ago, and in
Preston earlier this year - were unable to reach verdicts. Now, at the third
time of asking, a jury has made a clear decision about the Hillsborough match commander's
criminal liability.
He was charged with the gross
negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans at an FA Cup Semi Final in
Sheffield in 1989. Legally, the 96th victim, Tony Bland, could not be
included in the prosecution as he died nearly 4 years later.
Mr Duckenfield did not dispute
that he ordered the opening of a gate at Hillsborough to let fans in, or that
he failed to close the tunnel to the terraces which were already full.
In 2015
at the Hillsborough Inquests he accepted that this was the direct cause of the
96 deaths. But an inquest is not a criminal court, and so it was for another
jury to decide whether Mr Duckenfield's mistakes amounted to gross negligence
manslaughter.
The crown's case was that the
Chief Superintendent's failings were so extraordinary that they met that test.
But the jury accepted the
defence case that the 75-year-old was a target of blame who was unfairly
singled out for prosecution.
He will now be able to resume
his life in retirement on the south coast. But the Hillsborough families
and survivors will find the outcome hard to take… and will ask hard questions
about the £65m spent on a criminal investigation which has ended with no one
convicted for so many lives lost.
Hillsborough - the 96 victims
Ninety-six Liverpool fans were killed in Britain's deadliest sporting disaster - the youngest was aged just 10, the oldest was 67.
Brother 'bitterly disappointed' at David Duckenfield verdict
The older brother of Steven Robinson, who died at the age of 17 in the Hillsborough disaster, says he is “bitterly disappointed” by the not-guilty verdict, but thanked the jury “for what must have been a long and difficult trial for them to sit through”.
Speaking on behalf of his family, Paul Robinson, 50, from Crosby, Liverpool, said:
Quote Message: As a family we would like to thank all those who have supported us over the years in our quest for justice and accountability.
As a family we would like to thank all those who have supported us over the years in our quest for justice and accountability.
Quote Message: We firmly believe that we have done everything in our power to do right by our Steven and we walk away from this case with our dignity and our heads held high.
We firmly believe that we have done everything in our power to do right by our Steven and we walk away from this case with our dignity and our heads held high.
Jury considered its verdict for nearly 14 hours
The 10 jurors at Preston Crown Court retired on Monday afternoon to consider their verdict.
Shortly after 14:00 the judge ruled that he would accept a majority verdict on which at least nine were in agreement.
The jury delivered its verdict after 13 hours and 43 minutes.
At the scene: Lauren Hirst, BBC News
David Duckenfield not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter
Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been found not guilty of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans in the 1989 disaster.
Retired South Yorkshire Police Ch Supt Duckenfield, 75, was cleared after a seven-week retrial at Preston Crown Court.
The jury at his original trial earlier this year failed to agree a verdict.
Mr Duckenfield, now of Ferndown, Dorset was in charge of the FA Cup semi-final at which 96 Liverpool fans died.