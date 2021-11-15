There are a number of different lines of inquiry and investigators are keeping an open mind about the cause, and any motivation, after Sunday’s blast.

Unfortunately, the fire that consumed the taxi will have destroyed a lot of the forensic evidence.

Newspapers are speculating that it might have been the detonator that went off and not the main explosive, but there’s been no confirmation of that.

Nonetheless, clearly this does not look like an accident.

It looks like an act of terrorism or a failed act of terrorism - but it has not been declared as such.

The fact this took place just before 11:00 on Remembrance Sunday, not too far from Liverpool Cathedral - where a couple of thousand people were expected to take part in a memorial service - will be one of the factors investigators are looking at.

It is also significant that the national terrorism threat level has not changed. It is currently substantial.

If it was thought there were other people out there with an active and serviceable device, then Britain would have moved up the scale, possibly even to critical - the highest alert level.