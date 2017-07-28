BBC Local Live: Norfolk

The last of any showers dying away to leave a dry night across the BBC East region with clear spells and mainly light west to north-westerly winds.

Temperatures for many of us staying in double figures, but some spots could fall to around 9C (48F).

Apart from a few light showers, Saturday should begin largely fine and dry with some sunshine but eventually heavier showers will move west to east and some of these could produce hail and thunder.

The winds could become quite blustery for a time with isolated gusts of 40mph. Top temperatures around 21C (70F).

Sunday should be fine and dry with sunny spells. Cloud is expected to eventually thicken from the west and temperatures again climbing to around 21C (70F).

. Copyright: .

For a more detailed forecast for where you are, visit BBC Weather.