Coronavirus: East of England live updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, BBC Essex, BBC Radio Norfolk, BBC Radio Northampton, BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Three Counties
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, BBC Essex, BBC Radio Norfolk, BBC Radio Northampton, BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Three Counties
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Couple put up Christmas lights to counter 'gloom'
Claire and Danny Marsh are self-isolating with their children and wanted to life people's spirits.Read more
Helping care home residents to keep in touch with loved ones
BBC Radio 5 Live
Teens held for 'coughing in face' of elderly pair
A woman in her 70s was left with a black eye after a fight broke out when a man tried to help.Read more
MPs debate emergency Coronavirus legislation
By Daniel Kraemer
BBC Political Research Unit
The new bill gives ministers powers that would be unprecedented in normal times.Read more
The UK adjusts to life during coronavirus pandemic
Images from around the country as people adjust their lives as a response to Covid-19.Read more
Parents heed calls not to send children to school
Head teachers say parents have respected calls only to send children to school as a last option.Read more
Ambulance worker abused over isolation advice
"I'm there to help, not be abused", he said after householders became aggressive towards him.Read more
Plea made to keep children at home during outbreak
Schools have closed to most pupils but those with exceptions are advised to stay away.Read more
Burglars steal food from school
A school says it will no longer be able to feed children of key workers who are still attending.Read more