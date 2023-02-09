Great Yarmouth unexploded bomb continues to disrupt town

Great Yarmouth unexploded bomb: Timeline of events
This is what has happened so far after the device was found in Great Yarmouth.
The unexploded bomb - about 2ft (0.6m) long and weighing about 250kg (39st 5lbs) - was found on Southtown Road at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday, by a contractor working on the third crossing over the River Yare
It is believed it was dredged out of the river and placed on the quay
A 400m (1,312ft) exclusion zone is set up and people living and working within that are advised to leave
Road closures are put in place and rest centres are set up
On Wednesday, the cordon is split into two zones with a 200m inner cordon around Bollard Quay from which people are told to leave and noone is allowed to enter. Anyone living in the outer
cordon (200-400m) is strongly advised to evacuate
About 400 tonnes of sand is transported to the site and bomb disposal experts prepare to cut into the bomb with a view to carrying out a controlled explosion on Thursday
On Thursday morning it is revealed specialists are rethinking their strategy after it is found that a blast could damage two mains gas pipes
Great Yarmouth unexploded bomb: What we know so far
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
The unexploded bomb - about 2ft (0.6m) long and weighing about 250kg (39st 5lbs) - was found on Southtown Road at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday, by a contractor working on the third crossing over the River Yare
-
It is believed it was dredged out of the river and placed on the quay
-
Norfolk Police declare a major incident on Tuesday night after the "risk changed"
-
A 400m (1,312ft) exclusion zone is set up and people living and working within that are advised to leave
-
Road closures are put in place and rest centres are set up
-
On Wednesday, the cordon is split into two zones with a 200m inner cordon around Bollard Quay from which people are told to leave and noone is allowed to enter. Anyone living in the outer
cordon (200-400m) is strongly advised to evacuate
-
About 400 tonnes of sand is transported to the site and bomb disposal experts prepare to cut into the bomb with a view to carrying out a controlled explosion on Thursday
-
On Thursday morning it is revealed specialists are rethinking their strategy after it is found that a blast could damage two mains gas pipes
Oliv3r Drone PhotographyCopyright: Oliv3r Drone Photography
-
The bomb was found on Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday
-
Norfolk Police said a sand wall had been built around the device in Bollard Quay and on Wednesday evening, Army disposal specialists had been preparing to cut into the bomb
-
A controlled explosion was due to be carried out and if the first detonation was successful, the remainder of the device would be moved out to sea for another controlled explosion
-
However, when disposal specialists were doing their final calculations, they discovered two underground gas main pipes could be damaged in the blast
-
The Army's Explosion Ordnance Device (EOD) team are now reassessing the risk
Great Yarmouth unexploded bomb: Timeline of events
This is what has happened so far after the device was found in Great Yarmouth.
Great Yarmouth unexploded bomb: What we know so far
The bomb disposal experts who were preparing to detonate the suspected unexploded World War Two device are currently rethinking their strategy.
Good morning
Katy Lewis
BBC News Online
Welcome to our live page to cover the events in Great Yarmouth, where an unexploded World War Two bomb was found on Tuesday.
As hundreds of people are evacuated while experts work out a strategy for making it safe, we’re going to be bringing you live coverage of the developing story for the next few hours.
Meanwhile - read about the latest on the situation here.