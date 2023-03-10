Homes in Hemsby, Norfolk, near the cliff edge
Live

Cliff-top homes collapse fear as high tide hits

preview
19
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Kate Scotter, Jon Ironmonger and Laurence Cawley

All times stated are UK

  1. What do we know so far?

    Homes on the cliff at Hemsby
    Copyright: Martin Barber/BBC

    A number of residents have left their homes as they are at risk of collapse.

    The wooden properties at Hemsby are getting increasingly close to the edge.

    Fire crews have been knocking on doors, urging anybody still in the affected properties to leave their homes.

    High tide is due at 21:05 GMT, according to the Met Office, and there are fears the homes could fall into the sea.

    The emergency services are working with officers from Great Yarmouth Borough Council at the scene.

  2. Welcome to live coverage

    Good evening

    Welcome to our live coverage as fears grow that homes will fall into the sea at Hemsby.

    High tide is at 21:05 and we will be bringing you live updates as events unfold.

Back to top