Martin Barber/BBC Copyright: Martin Barber/BBC

A number of residents have left their homes as they are at risk of collapse.

The wooden properties at Hemsby are getting increasingly close to the edge.

Fire crews have been knocking on doors, urging anybody still in the affected properties to leave their homes.

High tide is due at 21:05 GMT , according to the Met Office, and there are fears the homes could fall into the sea.

The emergency services are working with officers from Great Yarmouth Borough Council at the scene.