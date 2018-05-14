BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Northampton sign England flanker Haskell

James Haskell

England flanker James Haskell ends a 12-year association with Wasps by signing for Premierships rivals Northampton Saints.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5.

M1 Leicestershire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5.

M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, at J16 for A45.

M1 Northamptonshire - M1 lane blocked on exit slip road southbound at J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J16 for A45.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Harrogate and Braintree win play-offs

Braintree celebrate with the play-off winners' trophy

Harrogate Town and Braintree Town win promotion to the National League after victory in their respective play-off finals.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J16 for A45.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) in Crick and J16, A45 (Daventry) in Northamptonshire, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J16 for A45.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rhodes sees Bears to third straight win

Winter signing Will Rhodes reached 50 for the second successive game for Warwickshire

Warwickshire's Will Rhodes hits his first century as the Division Two leaders beat Northants for a third straight win.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A43 Brackley and J11 for A361.

M40 Oxfordshire - Queuing traffic on M40 northbound between J10, A43 (Brackley) and J11, A361 (Banbury), because of a vehicle fire and all traffic being temporarily held.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stone bowls Bears into commanding position

Warwickshire paceman Olly Stone

Olly Stone helps bowl Division Two leaders Warwickshire into a potentially match-winning position against former club Northants.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A45 Northamptonshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A45 Northamptonshire westbound severe accident, between A5 and B4037.

A45 Northamptonshire - A45 High Street in Weedon Bec closed and slow traffic westbound between the A5 junction and the B4037 junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fascinating contest in Birmingham

Northamptonshire 256 & 29-0 (5 overs) v Warwickshire 265

Alex Winter

BBC Radio Northampton sport at Edgbaston

Geat game here. Warwickshire looked like conceding a big first-innings lead at 169-8 but - as they did at Wantage Road three weeks ago - Tim Ambrose and Henry Brookes led a fine recovery.

A 95-run stand this time to give the Bears a little lead and the momentum into the third innings.

Huge pressure now on the Northamptonshire top order who failed spectacularly on the first morning.

But it remains a decent wicket and with the short boundary runs will come quickly.

This could be a huge afternoon for Northants' season. Build up a match-winning lead or slide towards a third Championship defeat and concede more ground in the promotion race.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A45 Northamptonshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A45 Northamptonshire both ways severe accident, between B4037 and Cavalry Hill.

A45 Northamptonshire - A45 in Dodford closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the B4037 junction and the Cavalry Hill junction, because of an accident involving car and bike. In the roadworks area.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northants rally on day two

Northamptonshire 256 v Warwickshire 154-7 (44 overs)

Alex Winter

BBC Radio Northampton sport

24 hours ago, Northamptonshire were in danger of being blown out of the game in a session. Now, they are right on top and looking to take a useful first-innings advantage.

Having battled back from 52-6 to make 256 yesterday, they have taken three wickets in the opening hour this morning. Ian Bell the crucial scalp, only adding six to his overnight score before steering Doug Bracewell to third slip. Northants will feel relieved after being convinced they had him lbw yesterday evening.

Quite the turnaround here but Tim Ambrose, in great form this season, remains and could yet steer the Bears towards parity.

Edgbaston
BBC Sport

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northampton appoint Austin as manager

Northampton Town caretaker manager Dean Austin

Northampton Town name caretaker boss Dean Austin as their manager on a two-year deal following relegation from League One.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Homeless people given 'breakfast in bed'

Homeless people in Northampton given 'breakfast in bed'
A man who used to sleep on the streets is taking up to 30 meals a day to people in need.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Youngsters pictured laughing after killing

Youngsters pictured laughing after Liam Hunt killing
CCTV shows five males on their way to and from the scene of 17-year-old Liam Hunt's murder.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Crook and Bracewell rescue Northants

Steven Crook

Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell's eighth-wicket stand of 122 keeps Northamptonshire in contention on day one at Edgbaston.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dashcam captures 'sleeping' driver crash

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash on a dual carriageway.
The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash on a dual carriageway.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Is Brexit driving us round the bend?

Brexit debate: Peter Bone and Yasmin Alibhai-Brown.
Opposing views on the UK leaving the EU and what the result and negotiations are doing for our health.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northants recovering at Edgbaston

Northamptonshire 218-7 (51 overs) v Warwickshire

Alex Winter

BBC Radio Northampton sport at Edgbaston

We knew this was a good pitch at the start of play and thought it was an excellent toss to win. That has proved the case since lunch where Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell have been untroubled in raising a century stand for the eighth wicket.

Bracewell has gone through to a fifty in 58 balls and Crook is beginning to look at a first century for two years. It's been a smart recovery to give Northamptonshire a first batting point of the season.

You feel the damage may have already been done after Northants plunged to 52 for 6 after the first hour and it's going to take plenty more work from the lower order to put something really competitive on the board.

What must the top order be thinking sat in the dressing room watching this progress?

Edgbaston
BBC Sport

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J17 for M45 Dunchurch and J18 for A5.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J17, M45 (Dunchurch) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wickets aplenty for Bears

Northamtonshire 69-6 (16.2 overs) v Warwickshire

Alex Winter

BBC Radio Northampton sport at Edgbaston

What a morning so far at Edgbaston.

Northamptonshire won the toss on a excellent wicket with a great chance to get back into form and build a total if they could get through the new ball. But what carnage it has been.

Henry Brookes looks a fine young cricketer and has led the Warwickshire surge. He produced a beauty to take Alex Wakely's off stump and found an inch-perfect return from the boundary to run-out Luke Procter coming back for a tight second run - the only batsman who had looked comfortable for Northants.

And just when the visitors had got through Chris Wright's opening spell. On came Olly Stone, the Northants boy, to nip a quick delivery away from Adam Rossington first delivery.

If Northants aren't careful, they could be fired out in a session here and it could be game over pretty quickly.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

School's history hidden in tiny cemetery

Notre Dame Convent School

Craig Lewis

BBC News Online

All that remains of Notre Dame school is a cemetery where the nuns who taught there are buried.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yoga trapeze an 'upside down flying job'

Yoga trapeze 'upside down flying job' for woman with back injury
A yoga instructor said the aerial form of the exercise helped her recover from a back injury.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

London Irish sign Stephenson & Maddison

Tom Stephenson

Relegated Premiership side London Irish sign Northampton centre Tom Stephenson and Ealing second-row Barney Maddison.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A happy anniversary and a bargain buy

Loftus Road

A centenary celebrated in style and a dream debut for a bargain buy are among five things you may have missed in the EFL.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New Premiership Rugby Cup launched

Exeter lift Anglo-Welsh Cup

The Anglo-Welsh Cup is to be replaced by a new Premiership Rugby Cup competition from next season.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, between J10 for A43 Brackley and J11 for A361.

M40 Oxfordshire - M40 partially blocked northbound between J10, A43 (Brackley) and J11, A361 (Banbury), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pig farm plans deferred

Kettering councillors have decided to defer a decision on plans for two barns to house up to 1,800 pigs at a new farm near the village of Cranford.

Pigs
BBC

Nearly 20,000 people have signed a petition organised by an animal rights group against the proposals. Some residents have objected on the grounds of noise, smell and increased traffic.

Members of the planning committee want more evidence and information about the plans.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top