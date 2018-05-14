BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

A45 Northamptonshire westbound severe accident, between A5 and B4037.
A45 Northamptonshire - A45 High Street in Weedon Bec closed and slow traffic westbound between the A5 junction and the B4037 junction, because of an accident.
Fascinating contest in Birmingham
Northamptonshire 256 & 29-0 (5 overs) v Warwickshire 265
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport at Edgbaston
Geat game here. Warwickshire looked like conceding a big first-innings lead at 169-8 but - as they did at Wantage Road three weeks ago - Tim Ambrose and Henry Brookes led a fine recovery.
A 95-run stand this time to give the Bears a little lead and the momentum into the third innings.
Huge pressure now on the Northamptonshire top order who failed spectacularly on the first morning.
But it remains a decent wicket and with the short boundary runs will come quickly.
This could be a huge afternoon for Northants' season. Build up a match-winning lead or slide towards a third Championship defeat and concede more ground in the promotion race.
Severe accident: A45 Northamptonshire both ways
BBC News Travel
A45 Northamptonshire both ways severe accident, between B4037 and Cavalry Hill.
A45 Northamptonshire - A45 in Dodford closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the B4037 junction and the Cavalry Hill junction, because of an accident involving car and bike. In the roadworks area.
Northants rally on day two
Northamptonshire 256 v Warwickshire 154-7 (44 overs)
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport
24 hours ago, Northamptonshire were in danger of being blown out of the game in a session. Now, they are right on top and looking to take a useful first-innings advantage.
Having battled back from 52-6 to make 256 yesterday, they have taken three wickets in the opening hour this morning. Ian Bell the crucial scalp, only adding six to his overnight score before steering Doug Bracewell to third slip. Northants will feel relieved after being convinced they had him lbw yesterday evening.
Quite the turnaround here but Tim Ambrose, in great form this season, remains and could yet steer the Bears towards parity.
Opposing views on the UK leaving the EU and what the result and negotiations are doing for our health.
Northants recovering at Edgbaston
Northamptonshire 218-7 (51 overs) v Warwickshire
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport at Edgbaston
We knew this was a good pitch at the start of play and thought it was an excellent toss to win. That has proved the case since lunch where Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell have been untroubled in raising a century stand for the eighth wicket.
Bracewell has gone through to a fifty in 58 balls and Crook is beginning to look at a first century for two years. It's been a smart recovery to give Northamptonshire a first batting point of the season.
You feel the damage may have already been done after Northants plunged to 52 for 6 after the first hour and it's going to take plenty more work from the lower order to put something really competitive on the board.
What must the top order be thinking sat in the dressing room watching this progress?
Northamptonshire won the toss on a excellent wicket with a great chance to get back into form and build a total if they could get through the new ball. But what carnage it has been.
Henry Brookes looks a fine young cricketer and has led the Warwickshire surge. He produced a beauty to take Alex Wakely's off stump and found an inch-perfect return from the boundary to run-out Luke Procter coming back for a tight second run - the only batsman who had looked comfortable for Northants.
And just when the visitors had got through Chris Wright's opening spell. On came Olly Stone, the Northants boy, to nip a quick delivery away from Adam Rossington first delivery.
If Northants aren't careful, they could be fired out in a session here and it could be game over pretty quickly.
Northampton sign England flanker Haskell
England flanker James Haskell ends a 12-year association with Wasps by signing for Premierships rivals Northampton Saints.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5.
M1 Leicestershire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, at J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - M1 lane blocked on exit slip road southbound at J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a broken down vehicle.
Harrogate and Braintree win play-offs
Harrogate Town and Braintree Town win promotion to the National League after victory in their respective play-off finals.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) in Crick and J16, A45 (Daventry) in Northamptonshire, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Rhodes sees Bears to third straight win
Warwickshire's Will Rhodes hits his first century as the Division Two leaders beat Northants for a third straight win.Read more
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A43 Brackley and J11 for A361.
M40 Oxfordshire - Queuing traffic on M40 northbound between J10, A43 (Brackley) and J11, A361 (Banbury), because of a vehicle fire and all traffic being temporarily held.
Stone bowls Bears into commanding position
Olly Stone helps bowl Division Two leaders Warwickshire into a potentially match-winning position against former club Northants.Read more
Northampton appoint Austin as manager
Northampton Town name caretaker boss Dean Austin as their manager on a two-year deal following relegation from League One.Read more
Homeless people given 'breakfast in bed'
Youngsters pictured laughing after killing
Crook and Bracewell rescue Northants
Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell's eighth-wicket stand of 122 keeps Northamptonshire in contention on day one at Edgbaston.Read more
Man charged after police officer run over
Andrew Brady has also been charged with dangerous driving and possession of cocaine.Read more
Dashcam captures 'sleeping' driver crash
Man admits manslaughter after stabbing
Liam Hunt died after being stabbed in a street in Northampton.Read more
Is Brexit driving us round the bend?
Northants recovering at Edgbaston
Northamptonshire 218-7 (51 overs) v Warwickshire
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport at Edgbaston
We knew this was a good pitch at the start of play and thought it was an excellent toss to win. That has proved the case since lunch where Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell have been untroubled in raising a century stand for the eighth wicket.
Bracewell has gone through to a fifty in 58 balls and Crook is beginning to look at a first century for two years. It's been a smart recovery to give Northamptonshire a first batting point of the season.
You feel the damage may have already been done after Northants plunged to 52 for 6 after the first hour and it's going to take plenty more work from the lower order to put something really competitive on the board.
What must the top order be thinking sat in the dressing room watching this progress?
'Chaos' as part of M1 closes for weekend
Drivers including football fans and people catching flights are being warned to expect disruption.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J17 for M45 Dunchurch and J18 for A5.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J17, M45 (Dunchurch) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Freight container dumped in back garden
Jane Sollis believes the container was taken off a lorry and winched into her back garden.Read more
'Sleeping' driver crash caught on camera
Dashcam footage shows a van crashing into a lorry on a dual carriageway and ending up on its side.Read more
Wickets aplenty for Bears
Northamtonshire 69-6 (16.2 overs) v Warwickshire
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport at Edgbaston
What a morning so far at Edgbaston.
Northamptonshire won the toss on a excellent wicket with a great chance to get back into form and build a total if they could get through the new ball. But what carnage it has been.
Henry Brookes looks a fine young cricketer and has led the Warwickshire surge. He produced a beauty to take Alex Wakely's off stump and found an inch-perfect return from the boundary to run-out Luke Procter coming back for a tight second run - the only batsman who had looked comfortable for Northants.
And just when the visitors had got through Chris Wright's opening spell. On came Olly Stone, the Northants boy, to nip a quick delivery away from Adam Rossington first delivery.
If Northants aren't careful, they could be fired out in a session here and it could be game over pretty quickly.
School's history hidden in tiny cemetery
Craig Lewis
BBC News Online
All that remains of Notre Dame school is a cemetery where the nuns who taught there are buried.Read more
Female golfer's suspension 'a disgrace'
A minister attacks the treatment of a golfer who accused her club of discriminating against women.Read more
Yoga trapeze an 'upside down flying job'
London Irish sign Stephenson & Maddison
Relegated Premiership side London Irish sign Northampton centre Tom Stephenson and Ealing second-row Barney Maddison.Read more
Bercow defiant as MP questions his future
Commons Speaker John Bercow slaps down a Tory MP who calls for a debate on what his replacement should be like.Read more
Who made your county team of the season?
With the county season finished for 2017, BBC Sport users have chosen their Championship team of the season.Read more
A happy anniversary and a bargain buy
A centenary celebrated in style and a dream debut for a bargain buy are among five things you may have missed in the EFL.Read more
New Premiership Rugby Cup launched
The Anglo-Welsh Cup is to be replaced by a new Premiership Rugby Cup competition from next season.Read more
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, between J10 for A43 Brackley and J11 for A361.
M40 Oxfordshire - M40 partially blocked northbound between J10, A43 (Brackley) and J11, A361 (Banbury), because of an accident.
Pig farm plans deferred
Kettering councillors have decided to defer a decision on plans for two barns to house up to 1,800 pigs at a new farm near the village of Cranford.
Nearly 20,000 people have signed a petition organised by an animal rights group against the proposals. Some residents have objected on the grounds of noise, smell and increased traffic.
Members of the planning committee want more evidence and information about the plans.
Cash-strapped council to fund Roman site
The authority will pay an extra £2.2m on the project after failing to raise the money elsewhere.Read more