BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

We knew this was a good pitch at the start of play and thought it was an excellent toss to win. That has proved the case since lunch where Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell have been untroubled in raising a century stand for the eighth wicket.

Bracewell has gone through to a fifty in 58 balls and Crook is beginning to look at a first century for two years. It's been a smart recovery to give Northamptonshire a first batting point of the season.

You feel the damage may have already been done after Northants plunged to 52 for 6 after the first hour and it's going to take plenty more work from the lower order to put something really competitive on the board.

What must the top order be thinking sat in the dressing room watching this progress?