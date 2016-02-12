Peter Homa, the chief executive of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, says it won't take on Sherwood Forest's PFI debt.

"We've been assured financial responsibility will be dealt with - Nottingham won't be taking on that debt," he said.

He said the trust is in the process of discussing what will happen with NHS colleagues and the Department of Health.

The Sherwood Forest Trust's PFI deal was set to cost £2.5bn over the term of the agreement, which runs to 2034.