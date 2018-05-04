Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks

East Midlands Live

Summary

  1. Bodies found in Loughborough to be identified
  2. Murder prompts domestic violence warning
  3. Royal Derby A&E has busiest day ever
  4. Severn Trent to trial fat busting potion
  5. Clifton shopping development halted
  6. Updates on Wednesday 2 May 2018

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis

All times stated are UK

Night to forget for Labour in Derby

Ranjit Banwait

The leader of the council and the mayor lost their seats on a difficult night for Labour in Derbyshire.

Severe accident: A610 Nottinghamshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A610 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, at A6130 Gregory Boulevard.

A610 Nottinghamshire - A610 Alfreton Road in Nottingham closed at the A6130 Gregory Boulevard junction, because of an accident.

Severe disruption: A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J35 for M18 and J34 for A614 Bawtry Road.

A1(M) South Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) southbound between J35 M18 and J34 A614 Bawtry Road, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J35 for M18 and J34 for A614 Bawtry Road.

A1(M) South Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on A1(M) southbound between J35 M18 and J34 A614 Bawtry Road, because of an accident.

Our live coverage across the day

Our live coverage has finished for the day but we'll be back with more updates from 08:00 tomorrow.

Watch: East Midlands weather outlook

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

Things are looking up as we edge towards the bank holiday weekend.

Watch: Dry stone waller shares his secrets

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

A Derbyshire farmer who's been dry stone walling for six decades has been sharing some tips with the BBC.

Your photos: Sunny afternoon

BBC Weather Watchers

Turned out pretty nice in the end.

Nick Webb, from Taxal in Derbyshire, sent us this blissful image.

Blue skies
Nick Webb

Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J24 for A6.

M1 Leicestershire - M1 exit slip road partially blocked northbound at J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down vehicle.

Delays to library consultation 'a waste of money'

Eddie Bisknell

Local Democracy Reporter

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called in a consultation on the future of Derbyshire's libraries for closer scrutiny - a move which the council's Tory leader has said is "wasting taxpayers money".

Derbyshire County Council is proposing to hand 20 of its least-used libraries over to volunteers to save £1.6m.

The public consultation was set to start on 7 May but it has been delayed after a move from opposition leaders to further question the proposals.

County Hall
BBC

Paintballing centre plan for Ratby woodland

Plans to transform woodland in Ratby into a paintballing centre have been submitted to Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council.

Paintballing is already permitted on the Burroughs Road site, which forms part of the National Forest, but only for 42 days a year.

The application, submitted on behalf of Delta Force Paintballing, would see a number of new facilities added, including a base camp and a five-metre dummy rocket.

Burroughs Wood
Google

Some residents have raised concerns about the impact on wildlife and people walking in the area, which forms part of the National Forest.

The plans are expected to be approved, subject to conditions including set opening hours.

Photo appeal after robbers attack man and ransack home

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

A group of thieves attacked a man outside his home in Stapleford before heading inside and ransacking the property, police have said.

One man has already been charged with robbery over the 17 April raid in Gibbons Avenue but police are keen to identify the people in these images.

Robbery CCTV
Notts Police
Robbery CCTV
Notts Police

MP: Bleeding pensioner waited three hours for ambulance

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero stood at PMQs to tell Theresa May how an 83-year-old constituent had to wait nearly three hours for an ambulance this weekend after falling and hitting her head.

The prime minister promised to look into the case.

Rams striker Matej Vydra honoured by team-mates

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Derby County striker Matej Vydra picked up a hat-trick of awards at the club's end of season dinner last night.

The haul included the Players' Player of the Year award, voted for by his team-mates.

Sam Winnall picked up the Goal of the Year award for his spectacular strike against Ipswich.

Matej Vydra
Getty Images

Unlucky Daisy needs rehoming for second time

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Staff at an animal shelter are trying to find an unlucky cat a new home for the second time.

Eight-year-old Daisy was successfully rehomed by the Mansfield branch of Cats Protection in 2012 but has found herself back there after her owner died.

Staff said the black-and-white moggy had found her return to the centre "very confusing".

Daisy
Cats Protection

"Daisy was diagnosed with a heart condition so she'll need to have a daily tablet to keep her symptoms under control," said centre manager Jane Holt.

"We hope that people will see past her condition, giving her the love and attention she deserves."

Staffing levels are 'biggest risk' for hospital trust

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

The chief executive of the Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust has said up to 40% of medical staff are temporary replacements.

Dr Peter Miller said staffing and workforce is the "biggest risk" the trust has to face but he's confident it has adequate staffing at all times on all of the wards.

Some of the replacement workers are "bank staff" - existing NHS workers who are trained in the same way as permanent nurses. However other replacements come from different trusts, via agencies, which Dr Miller said can lead to a lower level of compliance with some daily tasks.

Bradgate Unit
Google

The trust currently has about 220 vacancies. Up to 50 of these are at the Bradgate Unit, which cares for patents with mental health issues, and should have 150 regular nurses, according to Amy Orton, Local Democracy Reporter.

Councillors raised concerns about the recruitment and retention of medical staff as a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report was discussed at a recent meeting of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Joint Health Committee.

With a further CQC visit expected in November, Dr Miller said: "I think there will still be some concerns and that will impact on how they rate us."

Police name teen pedestrian killed in crash

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

A teenager who died in a crash on the A6 in Birstall at the weekend has been named as Dylan Campbell.

A6 in Birstall
Google

The 16-year-old was hit by a car near the Johnson Road junction just before 12:30 on Sunday. He was taken to hospital in Nottingham but died later that day.

The driver of the car was not arrested. Leicestershire Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has information that could help with their investigation.

Man and woman found dead at house

Barrett Drive

Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Girls arrested after dog walker beaten up in Matlock

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Two teenage girls have been arrested on suspicion of beating up a dog walker near a scout hut in Matlock.

Police said a 35-year-old man needed hospital treatment after being punched, kicked and stamped on by a group of up to 11 people in Butts Drive on 18 April.

The girls, both 17 and from Matlock, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and released while inquiries continue.

A 20-year-old man has already been arrested and released on bail and an 18-year-old man has been detained and released under investigation.

Butts Drive
Google

'Robin Hood' caves under city to open

'Largest' Nottingham cave opens to public for first time in 20 years
Nottingham's largest cave system is to be opened up for the first time in more than 20 years.

Derbyshire sign Riaz and Footitt

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz

Wahab Riaz joins Derbyshire for the first 10 matches of the T20 Blast, while Mark Footitt signs on a 28-day loan.

'Magic potion' used by water firm to tackle 'fatbergs'

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Severn Trent Water is trialling a "magic potion" it hopes will help it tackle build-ups of fat oil and grease in the sewer network.

The firm said the product had been used in the past to clean up major oil spills in the ocean but it was the first time it had been used in the UK.

Fatberg in Gloucester
Severn Trent Water

Celia Jackson, from the firm's innovation team, said: "It works by breaking down the fats and helps to stop them forming solid “fatbergs”.

“We’ve been running trials at a number of our sites – all with different and challenging issues - with promising results. In some instances the “magic potion” has ‘eaten’ a channel through the fat, helping the sewers to flow freely again."

Woman's murder prompts domestic violence warning

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

A Derby charity has urged victims of domestic violence to speak out following the murder of a woman in the city by her partner.

Yesterday, Ataul Mustafa was found guilty of murdering Sohbia Khan in a brutal attack in their home in Normanton last May. She'd only moved in with him five weeks before.

The charity Karma Nirvana has been working with Sohbia's family throughout the trial.

Its founder, Jasvinder Sanghera, has also called for tighter monitoring of people like Mustafa, who had been released into the community six years after receiving a hospital order for attacking his ex-wife.

Sohbia Khan
Family photo

Police find missing Nottingham man

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Police say 31-year-old Graham Ogden, who went missing from the St Ann's area of Nottingham on 18 April, has been found.

Loughborough bodies to be identified

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

The formal identifications of a man and a woman found dead at a house in Loughborough are due to be carried out later today.

Police cordon
BBC

Police investigating the deaths have confirmed post-mortem examinations have already taken place.

The pair, believed to be in their 40s, were found by police at a house on Barrett Drive yesterday.

Leicestershire Police said "extensive enquiries" were taking place and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Major step forward for new £96m 'mini city'

Nottingham Post

A major new housing scheme which will see hundreds of new homes built on land behind Victoria Retail Park looks set to get under way after the site was sold to developers.

Watch: Terminally ill Spireites fan says goodbye to club

BBC News

Peter Stockton has been a Chesterfield supporter for 65 years but an incurable illness means this is likely to be his last season following the Spireites.

When the club heard, they made sure he was given a special send-off at the final home game in the football league.

Fourth man arrested over Derby prostitution ring

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Another man has been arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged prostitution and human trafficking ring in Derby.

Police said the 55-year-old was arrested at a flat in Burton yesterday on suspicion of being concerned in the acquisition and retention of criminal property.

Violet Street police operation
Derbyshire Police

Raids at two suspected brothels in Derby last month saw three men charged with human trafficking and controlling a brothel.

Five women identified as suspected victims during the raids are being offered support.

Cancer charity 'overwhelmed' by recognition

BBC Radio Leicester

A charity in Measham that helps breast cancer survivors to get fit has been praised for its work.

Supporting Confidence Through Exercise (SCTE) made it through to the semi-finals of the People's Project in the East Midlands, funded by the National Lottery.

Breast cancer screening
Getty Images

The charity runs exercise courses to enhance recovery for breast cancer survivors and help them regain mobility, strength and posture.

SCTE's chair Lynne Showell said: "We're still a very young charity and I'm overwhelmed that we've already been recognised for our work. The whole experience has provided us with invaluable training and support. We would also like to wish the five charities who have made it through to the final the very best of luck."

Mystery over wedding rings found in street

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Police are trying to reunite two wedding rings, found in a Mickleover street, with their owner.

The gold coloured rings were found by a member of the public in Onslow Road on Thursday. They were inside a grey pouch with Timex written on it.

The bag also contained an engagement ring but police have not released a description so they can test whether anyone claiming the rings is the rightful owner.

Wedding rings
Derbyshire Constabulary

Nottingham residents offered Windrush advice

Kit Sandeman

Local Democracy Reporter

Nottingham residents who have been affected by the Windrush revelations will be able to get free immigration advice and support at a special meeting today.

Over the past few weeks it has been revealed that some people who came to Britain legally from the Commonwealth in the 1950s and 60s have been wrongly deported.

Windrush protest in London
EPA

Councillor Leslie Ayoola, who represents the Mapperley ward for Labour at the city council, has helped to promote the event, which is being held at the Pilgrim Church, in the Meadows from 15:00 to 18:00.

She said: "I'm from the same community that has been affected, my father is Nigerian and my mother is from Jamaica, and obviously this impacts our community immensely.

"It's terrible what has happened. It shouldn't have happened and we need to put the right support in place."

Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J24 for A6.

M1 Leicestershire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason nominated for Classic Brit Award

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Nottingham cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason has been nominated in the Male Artist of the Year category at the Classic Brit Awards.

The teenager, who released his debut album earlier this year, will compete against Alexander Armstrong, Jonas Kaufmann, Max Richter and Tokio Myers for the honour.

The Classic Brit Awards, returning after a five-year hiatus, are due to take place on 13 June at the Royal Albert Hall.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason
BBC

Clifton shopping development halted

Kit Sandeman

Local Democracy Reporter

Ambitious plans to create several new shops and a gym around the Morrisons supermarket in Clifton, have been put on hold.

The unusual decision was taken following concerns about issues including parking, noise and building design, which were raised by councillors.

Morrisons design
Whittam Cox Architects

The plans come after work to redevelop land nearby - which is also in Green Lane and is known as Clifton Triangle - began to make way for a new Lidl supermarket, four non-food retail units, a restaurant and 24 apartments.

Papers attached to the planning application state that Morrisons' proposal would link that Lidl development with shops in Southchurch Drive.

A decision is now expected to be made by the committee on Wednesday 16 May.

Royal Derby A&E has busiest day ever

Eddie Bisknell

Local Democracy Reporter

More than 500 people attended Royal Derby Hospital's A&E department on the busiest day it has ever seen.

On Sunday 22 April, 504 patients attended A&E at the Uttoxeter Road site - almost one every three minutes. The average for the rest of April was 405 patients a day.

The Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the previous record for the number of patients attending A&E on a single day was 470.

Royal Derby Hospital
BBC

The trust's chief operating officer Sharon Martin said that there had been an increase in patients choosing Derby over Nottingham.

She said: "A couple of years ago we started to get a drift of patients coming in from Nottingham, people from places like Erewash who have been choosing to come to us instead.

"It has put real pressure on us, it is a real increase of about 3%."

Football programme super-collector fears their demise

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

A Derby man with a collection of more than 100,000 matchday football programmes says it would be a mistake for clubs to stop printing them.

Teams in the English Football League are due to decide this summer whether producing a programme for every game will continue to be mandatory.

Alistair Lofley, whose vast collection saw him taken on as a football valuer at Hansons Auctioneers, said "something very special" would be lost if programmes disappeared.

Alistair Lofley
Hansons Auctioneers

He said: "Every programme tells a story. They capture a time and place, the views of the manager of the day and the players of that period. It’s a part of our social history.

“They may seem old-fashioned but when I pick up a 100-year-old football programme it’s like holding history in your hand.

"If programmes disappear, 50 or 100 years from now the game will have lost part of its history, a part that only a printed product can do justice to.”

