Latest updates: East Midlands Live

The chief executive of the Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust has said up to 40% of medical staff are temporary replacements.

Dr Peter Miller said staffing and workforce is the "biggest risk" the trust has to face but he's confident it has adequate staffing at all times on all of the wards.

Some of the replacement workers are "bank staff" - existing NHS workers who are trained in the same way as permanent nurses. However other replacements come from different trusts, via agencies, which Dr Miller said can lead to a lower level of compliance with some daily tasks.

Google

The trust currently has about 220 vacancies. Up to 50 of these are at the Bradgate Unit, which cares for patents with mental health issues, and should have 150 regular nurses, according to Amy Orton, Local Democracy Reporter.

Councillors raised concerns about the recruitment and retention of medical staff as a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report was discussed at a recent meeting of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Joint Health Committee.

With a further CQC visit expected in November, Dr Miller said: "I think there will still be some concerns and that will impact on how they rate us."