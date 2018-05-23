Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Video footage of fatal stabbing released
Moors fire burned for 20 hours and scorched an area the size of 53 football pitches
Man tied up and robbed in own home
Car boot vase sells for thousands at auction
Giant stolen climbing wall found
Manchester bombing witnesses remember attack
Chemical spillage in Harworth
Appeal following football fan 'brawl'
Latest updates for Tuesday 22 May 2018
By Amy Woodfield and Sandish Shoker
'Very old with great experience' - Allen's quirky signing announcements
New manager Martin Allen announces three new signings at Chesterfield with first-person statements on the club's website.
Helicopter drops water on moorland fire
The blaze spread to an area equivalent to 53 football pitches, the fire service says.
Helicopter drops water on moorland fire
Armed police sent to Leicester house
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Armed officers have been deployed to a residential street in a suburb of Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said officers were sent to a property on Vyners Close, in Thorpe Astley, to carry out an arrest.
However, in the "interest of officer and public safety" armed units had also been sent, the force added.
No arrests have been made.
Police link Leicester shop robberies
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Staff at a Kirby Muxloe shop were threatened with a knife and forced to hand over cash to three masked men at the weekend, which police think could be linked to a second robbery in Leicester.
It happened shortly before 23.00 on Sunday at the store in Main Street and the suspects ushered staff into the back of the shop before taking the money and running off on foot.
Det Con Xanthe Fisher said no-one was injured but staff were left shaken.
He said officers were not ruling out the possibility the robbery was linked to another similar one at 07.00 on Sunday at a convenience store on Aylestone Road near to the junction of Middleton Street.
He added: “Slightly earlier at 06.30 an attempt was made to gain access to a shop on Watergate Lane in Braunstone Town.
“These robberies have happened either early in the morning or late at night potentially when members of staff would be accessing the safe."
Car boot vase sells for almost £22K
The seller said it lived for years on her floor, with children playing around it and the vacuum cleaner bumping against it.
Travel: Congestion near Fosse Park
Motorists fined for parking near beauty spot
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Several motorists have been handed fines for parking illegally on a road near to the Padley Gorge beauty spot at the weekend.
Derbyshire police said they were called by concerned motorists trying to pass by the vehicles parking on the B6521 at Nether Padley, between Longshaw and Grindleford, on Sunday.
A force spokeswoman said it is illegal to park where there is a solid white line running down the centre of the road as it forces traffic onto the other side of the road.
PCSO Anthony Boswell, said: “Despite reminders and warnings, signs at the roadside to advise drivers and officers issuing traffic offence reports frequently, we continue to see motorists parking illegally at this spot."
He advised motorists to use a nearby pay and display car park.
Striker Ameobi released by Notts County
Ex-Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi and former England forward Alan Smith are among 11 players released by Notts County.
Helicopter tackles moorland fire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Here's how a pilot from the Pennine Helicopters dropped water on the fire that saw almost 106 acres of moorland destroyed.
In a statement the National Trust said fire crews had now left the site and the site team are now keeping an eye on any smoulder and putting it out where they find it.
CCTV car to ease bad parking outside schools
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A second CCTV car is in use across Nottinghamshire from today to catch people parking dangerously and inconsiderately outside schools and at bus stops.
County councillors brought in the car because of a high demand for the first one, which they've been using for more than two years and has lead to 1,000 fines being issued near schools and 500 at bus stops.
At Holgate Primary School in Hucknall a team of young road safety ambassadors have been handing out "thank you" notes to motorists parking safely.
Headteacher Emma Severn said they were working with residents and parents to ease the problem and the school has also created drop off and pick up zones.
She said the parents had been "quite moved" by the friendly notes from pupils.
Council spends millions buying buildings for lease
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
More than £23m has been spent by Leicestershire County Council on buying office buildings to rent out, as it faces making £50m worth of cuts.
The council has bought Embankment House in Nottingham and adjourning development land and three office buildings on a Lichfield business park.
Deputy leader, Councillor Byron Rhodes, said the properties should earn the council £5m a year and give it a regular income, as well as help them "build up cash" for the future.
However, Councillor Terri Eynon, leader of the Labour group, criticised the spending and said: "If we've got finance, why are we financing buildings when we could be supporting services?
"One of the biggest costs social care providers face is buildings, why don't we buy buildings for the care to be provided in?"
Dog tied up and dumped in a bin bag
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A poor dog had been left to die and dumped among this rubbish at the side of the A50 near Shardlow when he was rescued by an unsuspecting passer-by.
The terrier, who is not microchipped, had been left inside one of the bags, with his legs tied together and part of his tail cut off.
He was found after Chris Withington (below) pulled into the lay-by to take a call and noticed movement coming from one of the bin bags.
Mr Withington took the dog home for a good wash and a shave and is now hoping to give it a new name and a home.
However he has to wait 24 days to allow the owner to come forward and claim the dog before he can legally take ownership.
Council's electric fleet to become country's biggest
Hugh Casswell
Reporter BBC Radio Nottingham
Nottingham City Council is set to have the biggest fleet of local authority electric vehicles in the country.
The council's executive board today agreed to convert or replace more of its fleet with ultra low emission vehicles, known as ULEVs, as part of a £2.8m scheme.
The money for the replacements includes a £1.5m grant from the Department for Transport and will see more specialist vehicles such as sweepers, bin lorries and caged tippers either replaced or converted.
Moorland fire 'a disastrous day' for wildlife
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
We've had more photos of the destruction on the Eastern Moors after the fire.
The area which is run in partnership with the National Trust and the RSPB caught fire yesterday afternoon and as of this morning the Eastern Moors reported there are still four hot spots.
On Facebook they thanked everyone who had come out to help put out the fire and added: "We are devastated that approximately 50 hectares of moorland has been burnt especially in nesting time.
"A dangerous and highly unpleasant day for many people and a disastrous day for a great deal of unseen wildlife."
The team also thanked a pilot from Pennine Helicopters who came out to drop water on the fire yesterday and reminded people that BBQs, campfires or any other fires are forbidden in the Peak District countryside other than in designated areas.
Golf: Westwood lands Ryder Cup role
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Lee Westwood has been named as a European vice-captain for this year's Ryder Cup in Paris.
Worksop-born Westwood, who has played in the last 10 contests, will work alongside Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson.
Thomas Bjorn will lead Europe in the three-day event at Le Golf National in Paris in September.
Man tied up and robbed in home
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A pensioner was left unconscious in his own home by robbers that forced their way inside and stole money and a mobile phone.
Police said the robbery happened on Chantrey Avenue in Chesterfield on 8 May sometime between 23:00 and 23:30.
The 68-year-old victim was assaulted, and then woke to find his hands had been bound and that a gas ring had been switched on in his kitchen. He was treated in hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be serious.
Children 'forced to fast' over Ramadan
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A significant member of the Muslim community in Leicester has said there is "deep concern" about young children fasting during Ramadan.
Suleman Nagdi, from the Federation of Muslim Organisations (FMO), has posted a public statement claiming to have been contacted by local schools where children as young as seven are being "forced to fast".
Children do not typically begin fasting until they enter puberty.
He said: "In some instances these children are complaining to teachers about experiencing hunger and extreme thirst. When asked by the teachers about it they respond saying that they are expected to fast.
"We all know at what age fasting becomes obligatory, please, brothers and sisters, take into account the current hot weather and long fasts and don't force our young ones to fast when it's not expected of them."
Car boot vase sells for thousands at auction
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A vase that has spent the last few years on a living room floor has just sold at auction for nearly £22,000.
The vase was bought by a woman for just £20 at a car boot sale in Leicester in the 1990s.
She said she bought it because she needed something to put a tall floral arrangement in and had no idea it was made by famous potter Hans Coper.
Will Gilding, from Gildings Auctioneers in Market Harborough, said Coper became “the most important and respected potter of the 20th Century”.
Mr Gilding added the vase is unusual for Coper’s work in terms of the scale and thickness of the rim, but it does still have many of his trademarks in the textures and glazes.
Driver jailed after running red light and causing crash
Nottingham Post
A speeding driver who seriously injured two people when he caused a crash which sounded like "a bomb going off" was jailed for three years.
Sisters 'still haunted' by arena attack
Notts all-rounder Patel signs new deal
Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel signs a new deal until 2020, which will take his stay at Trent Bridge to 18 years.
Is there a Canadian tank buried in Leicester?
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
There have been rumours for years of a Canadian tank from World War II being buried in Leicester.
It's thought one was left in Stokeswood Park in New Parks after the war and Dorian Gamble, who has grown up in the area, said he is keen to know if the stories are true.
But the city council is warning people not to start digging around looking for it.
Local historian, Vince Holyoak, said the area was a massive British depot for storing vehicles made in America, Canada and other places before D-Day.
"They were fitting them ready for combat and shipping them to Normandy," he said.
"Then a bit later the same vehicles were coming back battle damaged and they were repairing them there."
Police pay tribute to Manchester victims
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Forces in the East Midlands have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing on the one year anniversary.
Mental health unit 'needs complete revamp'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A "£50m" bid to revamp Bradgate Mental Health Unit is being put together after hospital bosses said it was no longer fit for purpose.
Health chiefs revealed the plan at the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Joint Health Scrutiny Committee, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Dr Peter Miller, chief executive of the Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, said without the investment inspectors may not improve the rating for the unit, at Leicester's Glenfield Hospital.
He said some of the issues highlighted would require the unit to be rebuilt to comply with the CQC.
A report published by the Care Quality Commission last month found the unit "requires improvement".
Inspectors found the trust admitted males to female areas, some shower rooms did not have shower curtains, wards had ligature risks and areas where staff could not easily observe patients.
The plans to revamp the facility include single en-suite rooms rather than dormitory accommodation to address dignity and privacy issues.
Pensioner, 86, dies after car crash
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
An 86-year-old man has died after a crash involving two cars on Lings Bar Road, Gamston yesterday.
The crash happened at 10.40 at the junction of Tollerton Lane between a blue Daihatsu Siron and a blue Nissan Micra.
Nottinghamshire Police asked anyone who saw what happened to come forward with information.
A change in Ramadan eating habits
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A Muslim cook in Leicester has been telling the BBC about the changing ways families are choosing to break their fast during Ramadan.
Six days into Ramadan Anisa Karolia, who has a cooking channel on YouTube, said she's noticed more people are choosing not to eat traditional Indian food.
Instead they're choosing pasta, Mediterranean dishes or even a full English breakfast. She thinks the shift is down to more people travelling and being introduced to different cultures' foods.
She said that despite this it doesn't make it feel any less like Ramadan.
Arsenal fined after Leicester defeat
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Arsenal FC have been fined £20,000 after their players protested over a penalty awarded to Leicester City in their 3-1 defeat to the Foxes earlier this month.
The FA imposed the sanction after Arsenal players surrounded the referee at the King Power Stadium on 9 May and said the club failed to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".
Jamie Vardy converted the 76th-minute penalty with other goals coming from Kelechi Iheanacho and Riyad Mahrez in Leicester's first Premier League win over Arsenal since 1994.
New school set for refusal by Derby planners
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby, political reporter
Plans for an Islamic secondary school in Derby have run into a problem because the city council's officers are recommending that it should be refused planning permission.
Those behind the plans had wanted to use part of the old Derby Telegraph building on Meadow Lane but it's thought to be too much of a flood risk.
They're also recommending a block of 77 student flats in Agard Street is refused planning permission.
One of the reasons for this is that it could have an unacceptable impact on air quality. Officials are worried the creation of a "canyon" (caused by several tall buildings going up on the street) could cause nitrogen dioxide levels outside to jump by 28% if the building goes up.
A final decision on this is expected next Thursday.
CCTV of fatal stab attack released
The man who stabbed Aqib Mazhar to death remains at large almost two years after the killing.
Industrial area evacuated after chemical spillage
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Firefighters worked through the night in Harworth after about 5,000 litres of hydrocarbon thinning chemicals were spilt inside a warehouse.
The fire and rescue service said it was called to a building on Bawtry Road at about 22:30. Other businesses on the industrial estate area were evacuated whilst crews worked to clear the spillage.
There were 11 appliances at the scene including a specialist Environmental Protection Unit.
The incident had been dealt with by 06:45 this morning.
CCTV shows fatal stabbing attack
Arrest over Nottingham stabbing
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a stabbing in The Meadows yesterday.
A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, after the assault in Tarbert Close just before 16.00.
Ch Insp Al Pearson said officers were carrying out regular patrols in The Meadows "to tackle any issues as well as reassure local residents".
Car seized from woman about to give birth
She told officers her waters had broken after she was pulled over for being uninsured.
Fish farm produces record haul
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A Nottinghamshire fish farm has tipped the scales and smashed the record for fish production.
The Environment Agency's fish farm at Calverton produced nine tonnes of fish last year, which was up from the six tonne haul they reported the year before.
Tench, bream and chub are some of the nine breeds reared to boost low numbers in rivers and lakes across the country or replace populations lost to pollution.
Alan Henshaw from the farm said: "They're being transported in the best possible condition because when we get to the other end we can introduce them nice and slowly, and it just gives them time to get used to their new surroundings and then off they go."
The team put these new records down to mixing up species to find groups that grow well together, producing bigger, stronger, fitter fish that are more likely to be disease-free.
Staff moved from hospital unit
BBC Radio Derby
Three people working at Derby Hospital's Radbourne Unit, for people with mental health conditions, have been moved after concerns were raised by a whistleblower.
The complaint about patient care, staff attitudes and decision making on ward 36 came from someone working at the unit.
The Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Trust said it has launched three reviews into the concerns raised.
Scouts' 30ft high climbing wall stolen
Melton Mowbray Scouts said the wall, which was on a trailer, was "not easy to hide".