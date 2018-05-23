Latest updates: East Midlands Live
By Amy Woodfield and Sandish Shoker
Derbyshire defeat Durham in One-Day Cup
Patel shines as Notts crush Leics
Our live coverage across the day
Tuesday's live updates have now finished.
Our coverage will start again at 08:00 on Thursday.
Imam told to expect prison sentence
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Nottingham imam Mohammed Rabani, who was found guilty earlier today of three counts of indecent assault against a boy, has been told a prison sentence is "inevitable".
Rabani, 61, was the iman at the Jamia Masjid Sultania mosque for 25 years, which is now based at Sneinton Dale.
He carried out the assaults between 1990 and 92 when the boy was 12 or 13. At the time the mosque was based at Thurgaton Street in Sneinton.
After the verdict at Nottingham Crown Court today, Judge Gregory Dickinson, said: The jury found you guilty of repeated sexual abuse of a young boy who was entrusted to your care. This abuse took place in a mosque, a place of holiness, of which you were the imam."
Rabani has been granted bail and will be sentenced next Thursday.
Player returns to Nottingham Open
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Two-time champion Dudi Sela will return to the Nottingham Open next month to defend his title.
After his success in Nottingham last year he went on to reach the third round at Wimbledon, upsetting 23rd seed John Isner along the way.
He'll be joined by 24-year-old Liam Broady who made his Davis Cup debut for Great Britain earlier this year.
The women's line-up includes British No.1 Johanna Konta, defending champion Donna Vekic and Indian Wells winner Naomi Osaka.
The tournament starts at Nottingham Tennis Centre on 9 June.
Properties evacuated after caravan fire
Nottingham Post
People have been evacuated from properties around Holden Street in Nottingham after a caravan caught fire and spread to nearby buildings.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, between J24A for A50 Derby and J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Leicestershire - Heavy traffic on M1 northbound between J24a, A50 (Derby) and J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
Armed police arrest man over Worksop burglary
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A man has been arrested by armed police on the University of Lincoln campus this afternoon in connection with a burglary in Worksop last week.
Students in the university's library were asked to stay where they were during the arrest.
The 25-year-old was arrested on behalf of Nottinghamshire Police in connection with a burglary at a house in Norfolk Street, Worksop last week in which a man was hit around the head with a pickaxe.
A 37-year-old man from London and a 21-year-old woman from Lincoln have already been charged in connection with the burglary and appeared in court on Monday.
They've been remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court next month.
Car fire closes lane on M1
BBC News Travel
Oh dear - traffic is building on the M1 heading north near Loughborough. One lane is closed because of a car fire between junctions 23 and 23A.
Caravan fire causing delays
The fire is causing traffic delays on Alfreton Road and motorists have been warned to allow extra time for their journeys.
European anti-poverty campaign comes to Leicester
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
A European-wide campaign to tackle poverty has hit the streets of Leicester - with a big bus.
The European Minimum Income Campaign has chosen the city to highlight the problems of poverty and how the benefits system can be improved here and across the continent.
And today they were gathering signatures for a petition calling for a minimum incomes scheme across Europe.
Katherine Duffy, who is leading the campaign in this country, said: "We want cities to get together, there's examples of things happening in Scotland we can do here.
"But cities need to take a stronger voice nationally and say we're picking up the pieces and let government see that's not sustainable. So it's the work together thing that we're trying to get people together here today."
Conviction 'wake up call' to forced marriage
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A Derby woman who set up a forced marriage helpline said she hopes a landmark conviction will act as a wake up call.
A mother has been jailed for four-and-a-half years for forcing her daughter to marry a relative almost twice her age. The court heard the girl was forced to sleep with the man at the age of 13.
Jasvinder Sanghera has lobbied for a change in the law on forced marriage after her parents locked her in a room for refusing to marry the man they had chosen for her.
She said: "I'm pleased with the sentencing first and foremost. We need to sit up and wake up and listen to what this case is telling us.
"This is happening to children and young people across Britain. We have a role and responsibility to recognise the government's forced marriage statistics of 2017. They received 1,196 cases whereby 186 of those cases were under 16- years old."
'Pivotal' Richard III historian dies
Imam convicted of sex assault on boy
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A Nottingham imam has been found guilty of three counts of indecent assault against a boy in the 1990s.
Mohammed Rabani, 61, from St Stephens Road in Sneinton, was an imam in the area for more than 25 years.
He carried out the assaults in the attic of the mosque between 1990 and 92 when the boy was 12 or 13.
At the time the mosque was known as the Sneinton Mosque and based in Thurgaton Street, and has since moved to a bigger site in Sneinton Dale.
The judge at Nottingham Crown Court is yet to decide whether to release Rabani on bail.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J23 for A512 and J23A for A42.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J23, A512 (Loughborough) and J23a A42, because of a vehicle fire.
CCTV released of armed street robbery
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
This shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a woman had her handbag stolen at knifepoint in Leicester city centre.
The 33-year-old woman was threatened by a man with a knife while walking along Clarence Street at about 5:20 on Tuesday 8 May. The victim ran away and wasn’t hurt.
Police investigating the robbery are asking for the public to help them identify these two men.
'Fitbit for cows' helping predict disease
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A new £6m dairy centre facility has opened in Sutton Bonington to allow researchers to study the health and well being of dairy cows.
Professor Martin Green from the University of Nottingham said the technology they use is a bit like a Fitbit for cows.
The animals activity, location, movement and digestion is monitored throughout the day and used to help improve the health of animals by predicting disease.
The facility also has a very high-tech milking robot where cows can go to when they decided they are ready to be milked.
Professor Green said they learn how to do this quite quickly and actually like having the ability to chose for themselves.
National Trust 'devastated' by huge fire
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The fire at Big Moor has damaged an area the size of 53 football pitches.
Demolition plans for town's Victorian hotel
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A Victorian hotel in Chesterfield could be bought by the borough council.
The Chesterfield Hotel in Malkin Street opened in 1877 and was one of the town's longest-running businesses until it closed three years ago.
The local democracy reporting service says an application is set to be discussed by Derbyshire County Council tomorrow which includes proposals for a HS2 station at the current railway station site in Crow Lane.
Chesterfield Borough Council hopes to buy the hotel for £1m and spend £300,000 demolishing it, with the plan to eventually redevelop the site.
In the interim, it said the space would be used as a secure car-park for the station.
Tramway museum gets funding for exhibition
East Midlands Today
Funding has been awarded for a new exhibition at Derbyshire's National Tramway Museum in Crich.
The museum's been given £74,000 from the History Makers scheme to tell the story of Holroyd Smith, who invented the first electric street tramway in 1885.
Travel: Three-car crash causing delays
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Thieves use angle grinder in failed cash machine theft
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Thieves have attempted to break into an cash machine in Castle Donington.
Police were called to the machine at a fuel station in Station Road to around 23:30 last night.
"Significant damage" has been caused to the machine but no money was taken because the thieves failed to get inside it.
The area has been cordoned off by police while they carry out a forensic examination.
Birthday 'flours' for comedian
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Two comedians are enjoying a day out at a Derbyshire flour mill today. Wonder which one they're at?
No 'Hot Love' at Theatre Royal as show cancelled
Alex Thorp
BBC News
Theatre-goers in Nottingham were left waiting in their seats for nearly an hour last night before finding out the musical they came to see had been cancelled.20th Century Boy, which celebrates the life of T.Rex's late frontman Marc Bolan, was due to start at the Theatre Royal at 19:30 but the show was cancelled at 20:25.
Audience member Andy Smith said: "Cost me a day off work, petrol, tram fare and a meal for three. Thanks Nottingham Theatre Royal but won't be coming back any time soon."
A spokesperson for 20th Century Boy said a "technical fault" meant the show would have been delayed until 21:00 and therefore would have finished after midnight.
Jonathan Saville, interim venue director for the Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall, said the front of house team "did their very best to keep the audience informed that the show start would be delayed".
Players factory items up for auction
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A selection of artefacts from Nottingham's Imperial Tobacco Horizon factory are being auctioned tomorrow.
There are 15 items up for sale from the Lenton factory which was opened by cigarette and tobacco manufacturer John Player & Sons in 1972.
They include family portraits, original illustrations, a wrought iron sign from the Castle Tobacco Factory entrance and a tin advertisement showing the Player's Navy Cut tobacco.
Since the Players factory closed in May 2016 more than 120 artefacts from the site have been auctioned.
Caroline Newton, from John Pye Auctions, said: "The opening of Horizon was a significant milestone in the history of John Player & Sons and for the people of Nottingham.
“The auction we held for Imperial Tobacco last year attracted a great deal of interest and I anticipate the same for this one due to the significance of the assets and artefacts available."
New Mayor starts job in Derby
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The new Mayor of Derby Mike Carr (Lib Dem) has addressed a meeting this morning.
He has taken over the role from John Whitby who lost his seat after the election earlier this month.
At the same meeting Mr Whitby received a standing ovation from councillors after he raised more than £64,000 for charity during his time as Mayor.
Experts to assess extent of moorland fire damage
Sonia Kataria
BBC News
Firefighters and wildlife experts are to begin an assessment of the full extent of the damage done by a huge blaze in the Peak District.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the moorland fire near Baslow spread from an initial 12 acres (5 ha) on Monday to 106 (43 ha).
A spokesman said they were called at midday on Monday and it was "contained" before the team left the site at 21:30.
Station manager Marc Redford said there were "checks and assessments" on Tuesday morning and by about 08:00 the fire was "fully out".
He added: "A proper measure of the fire size and evaluation of the damage to the wildlife will be done in due course."
Fifth murder arrest over jeweller death
Missing woman seen at railway station
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police have released an additional image of missing woman Annette Smith who has nor been seen for more than a week.
It shows her on CCTV at Nottingham railway station on Saturday 12 May - the day she disappeared.
The 56-year-old from Narborough is reliant on medication and has issues with her mental health.
Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Woman jailed for 22 years for sexually abusing two boys
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A Mansfield woman has been jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of the "horrific" sexual abuse of two boys.
Tanya Grundy, aged 35, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, was found guilty of 26 offences including gross indecency with a child, causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, indecent assault and sexual assault of a child under 13.
During a seven-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court the jury heard how the offences took place between the late-1990s and mid-2000s and Grundy started abusing one of the boys aged four.
Det Con Louise Gowan said the offences were among the worst she had worked on.
"This was horrific offending that has had a massive and life-long impact for the victims, who have only recently felt able to come forward," she said.
"It has taken a lot of courage and mental anguish for them to recall the offences they suffered in their early childhood."
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J23A for A42 and J23 for A512.
M1 Leicestershire - Lane closed on M1 southbound between J23a A42 and J23, A512 (Loughborough), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Search for Good Samaritan after woman grabbed
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police are looking for a Good Samaritan who helped a woman in the Crewton area of Derby.
She was walking along Brighton Road when a passenger in a car leaned out and pulled her coat.
A passer-by intervened and pulled her back towards the pavement but after helping her he walked off without saying anything.
It happened just before 22:00 on Monday.
Cricket: Royal London One-Day Cup
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire are all in Royal London One-Day Cup action.
At Fischer County Ground the Foxes have won the toss and interestingly chosen to bowl first against Notts Outlaws.
Derbyshire lost the toss and will start by bowling to Durham.
Fifth man arrested on suspicion of jeweller murder
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police investigating the death of a Leicester jeweller have arrested another person on suspicion of his murder.
Ramniklal Jogiya was reported missing in January when he failed to return home from his shop in Belgrave Road. He was found dead the following day in Stoughton.
The 29-year-old man being held by police was also arrested on suspicion of kidnap and robbery
Four men have already been charged with the murder of Mr Jogiya. Three pleaded not guilty in court last week while two have admitted to his kidnap and robbery.
A fourth man has yet to appear in court.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton and J29 for A617.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Residents voice anger after stabbing
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Residents in The Meadows say they're angry and worried after another stabbing in the area.
A 33-year-old man was stabbed in Tarbert Close on Monday - the fifth in the area since the start of April - and while police say they've increased patrols, residents claim not to have seen evidence of that.
One man, who said he cradled the victim and stemmed the blood flow until emergency services arrived, said: "I'm worried for the kids, and my friends' kids. They're frightened now to come out. That's not an everyday thing they should see."
Insp James Walker said they had increased patrols in the area and Nottinghamshire Police is one of only two forces to have a dedicated knife crime team.
He said: "The Meadows is a large area. We can't be everywhere all of the time and we look to go to the areas where we feel our presence is necessary."
A 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with Monday's stabbing.
Killer with Johnny Depp complex faces sentencing
Derbyshire Times
A killer with a Johnny Depp complex is due to be sentenced later this week after he hit a pensioner around the head with a guitar.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J22 for A50 and J23 for A512.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J22, A50 (Coalville) and J23, A512 (Loughborough), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
New city council leadership to begin
BBC Radio Derby
The Conservatives are expected to formally take control of Derby City Council tonight.
They'll lead a minority administration with the Liberal Democrats and UKIP agreeing to vote for Conservative leader Chris Poulter.
The three parties will work towards bringing in a "committee system", which they claim will reduce conflict within the authority.
How can Derby reduce air pollution?
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby, political reporter
A "clean air zone" charge or a scrappage scheme? I've learnt more about both the ways Derby could deal with air pollution.
The charge, which the council has said the government is pushing, could hit half of cars and cover the entire city boundary. It could cost some as much as £20 per day.
The scrappage scheme the council currently prefers could get you a new car, second hand car, bicycle, or a massively topped-up Mango card to use on public transport.
This could however cost around £60m - nearly double the cost of introducing a charging zone.