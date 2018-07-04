Latest updates: East Midlands

Gary Lineker said after last night's England win over Colombia: "I don't mind admitting I had a tear in my eye after that.

"I always wondered what it would feel like to win a penalty shootout in a World Cup," the former England skipper and Leicester City striker added.

"It feels very special. We've waited so long to see that type of reaction. It's joyous."

Lineker scored from the spot when England lost to West Germany in the 1990 semi-final.