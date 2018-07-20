Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Last night it was revealed Sir Tom Jones has cancelled his gig at Belvoir Castle on Sunday because of illness.

The 78-year-old It's Not Unusual singer is being treated in hospital for a "bacterial infection", according to his Twitter page.

"The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery," the statement said.

Sir Tom has also pulled out of performances at Stansted Park and Chester Racecourse.

You've been wishing the Welsh singer well on Facebook. Claire Sellors wrote: "So sorry we won’t be seeing Sir Tom. We wish him all the best and hope he has a speedy recovery. Hell yeah!"

Mark Jakeman posted: "Hope he gets well soon, he's a legend!"

A notice on the Belvoir Castle website said: "Tom Jones cancelled please contact Cuffe & Taylor for refunds."