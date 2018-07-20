Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Arrests after gun fired in city centre
- Hunt master filmed setting badger trap
- Students 'home safe' after emergency landing
- Live updates on Friday 20 July 2018
By Dave Wade and Heather Burman
Biker filmed pulling wheelies at 189 mph
'Clear plan' for HMP Nottingham - prisons minister
Lewis Scrimshaw
BBC Radio Nottingham
The prisons minister has once again said he's committed to doing all he can to cut violence at HMP Nottingham.
It's after the death of an inmate on Wednesday.. A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with it.
Rory Stewart said the jail has a "very strong team" in place, and a "clear plan".
The Prison Officers Association also raised fresh concerns, revealing that seven of its staff have been assaulted there in the past week.
Well wishes for Tom Jones after gig cancelled
Dave Wade
BBC News
Last night it was revealed Sir Tom Jones has cancelled his gig at Belvoir Castle on Sunday because of illness.
The 78-year-old It's Not Unusual singer is being treated in hospital for a "bacterial infection", according to his Twitter page.
"The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery," the statement said.
Sir Tom has also pulled out of performances at Stansted Park and Chester Racecourse.
You've been wishing the Welsh singer well on Facebook. Claire Sellors wrote: "So sorry we won’t be seeing Sir Tom. We wish him all the best and hope he has a speedy recovery. Hell yeah!"
Mark Jakeman posted: "Hope he gets well soon, he's a legend!"
A notice on the Belvoir Castle website said: "Tom Jones cancelled please contact Cuffe & Taylor for refunds."
Dog adoption 'saved my life'
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
A woman with autism and depression said adopting a blind dog "saved her life".
Emma Barker, 18, from Spondon in Derby, adopted a blind lurcher-collie cross from the RSPCA and called her Hope.
She said: "Before I met her I was really, really depressed to the point where I didn't want to be here, so she definitely saved my life."
Derby sign Brentford winger Jozefzoon
Derby County sign winger Florian Jozefzoon from Championship rivals Brentford for an undisclosed fee.Read more
Students 'home safe' after emergency landing
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
A group of Derbyshire students were among passengers on a flight that had to make an emergency landing at Gatwick Airport in the early hours.
The pupils from Tupton Hall School, near Chesterfield, were returning from a school trip to Naples, when the flight reported a technical fault.
No-one was injured in the emergency landing and passengers were able to disembark the aircraft a short time later.
Head teacher Andy Knowles said: "We are proud of the behaviour and courage of the children. It was a very concerning situation. Everybody dealt with it brilliantly, including the emergency services.
“Everybody is back at home, safe and sound.”
British Airways said pilots requested "a priority landing as a precaution after a technical fault" and engineers were carrying out a check of the aircraft.
Delays near airport after crash
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
A warning if you're travelling to East Midlands Airport this morning.
Arrests after gun fired in city centre
Dave Wade
BBC News
Three people have been arrested after a gun was reportedly fired in the centre of Leicester.
A 23-year-old man, from the city, is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 16-year-old boy, also from Leicester, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, and a 33-year-old man, from Birmingham, is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
There were no reported injuries during the incident on York Street earlier this month.
Watch: Hunt master filmed setting badger trap
Dave Wade
BBC News
A hunt master has been accused of illegally persecuting badgers after he was filmed setting a trap and baiting it with peanuts.
The trap, set west of Dronfield in the Peak District, later caught a badger but the animal managed to escape before Christopher White returned.
The footage was passed to the RSPCA, which said it had "given advice about the legal use of traps".
Mr White, who is joint master of the Barlow Hunt in Derbyshire, told the BBC he had not seen the video so could not comment.
It was secretly filmed in a Peak District woodland by a group of activists called the Hunt Investigation Team (HIT).
Badgers are protected in England and Wales under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.
East Midlands weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
A sunny start, but there's a chance of a few showers later. Remind us what those are again?
Good morning: Welcome to today's updates
Dave Wade
BBC News
Happy Friday. Heather Burman and I will be bringing you today's news, weather and sport for the East Midlands.
Get in touch by email, Facebook and Twitter.