Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A company that paints ponies for children's parties in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire has defended the practice following allegations it is cruel to animals.

PETA has said "ponies and horses aren't party props" and nearly 200,000 people have signed a petition calling for a ban on parties where children are encouraged to paint the animals themselves.

Debbie Priest, from Clip Clop Pony Rides in Newthorpe, provides pre-painted ponies to events and said the practice was harmless fun.

She said: "Ponies are sociable animals and love to be with people but it has to be monitored - you can't have 20 children all running towards the ponies. The pony's welfare has to come before anything.

"If you are doing pony painting, it's got to be done properly - the paints have got to be non-toxic and chalk-based so they wash straight out.

"So I don't have a problem with it. For the pony it's just like being groomed but with paint on the end of it, so it's no different for them.

"It's nice people have a voice for animals but at the moment there's so much actual cruelty going on - horses being dumped at the roadside, left half-dead, live exports - they should channel [their energies] into more pressing issues."