Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Crime writers seize on 'Derbyshire Noir'
Notts newcomers shine against Yorkshire
Ben Slater makes 109 and Ben Duckett hits 80 as Nottinghamshire reach 332-7 on day one against Yorkshire.Read more
Man arrested over 'liquid' attack
Police say the liquid thrown in the victim's face is not believed to be acid but is being tested further.Read more
Hindu 'preacher' pleads guilty to sexual assault
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
A self-styled Hindu preacher has pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault against two young members of his congregation.
Leicestershire Police said 76-year-old Mohanial Rajani claimed he was a disciple of a guru in India and, following the leader's death, he was given authority to continue with the teachings.
The victims in this case attended prayers at a place of worship in the Rushey Mead area of Leicester and at the defendant’s home address in Silverdale Drive, Thurmaston, where they were subjected to sexual assaults, the force added.
He has been placed on the sex offenders register for life.
He has been released on bail and is due to be sentenced on 14 September.
Man charged with teen shooting
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A 30-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder after a 17-year-old boy was shot in Nottingham earlier this year.
Police were called to the Radford area just before 23:00 on Friday, 29 June. The boy had serious but not life-threatening injuries after being shot.
Keiron Saunders, from Cardale Road in the city, was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning. He's now been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent.
He's been remanded to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court tomorrow.
Missing prisoner could be in south east
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Police believe a prisoner who's absconded from an open jail in Derbyshire may be in Surrey.
Marcus Wingfield, 43, left HMP Sudbury on 1 September, where he was serving four years and a half years for burglary.
He has several tattoos, including a smiley face on his lower left arm, a heart with "Zoe" on his right arm and "Kerri-Ann" on his left hand.
Man charged with smashing car window
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
A 29-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage after a car window was smashed while in a queue of traffic.
The incident happened at around 16.30 yesterday in Burleys Way, Leicester.
A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: "We were called to a report of criminal damage, after a car window was smashed while a car was in traffic on Burleys Way, waiting to turn onto Belgrave Road."
Watch: Milestone birthday for Highcross
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Happy birthday to Highcross - the shopping centre in Leicester is 10 years old today.
This is the moment the new doors first opened.
It used to be The Shires shopping centre but in 2008 it opened as Highcross Leicester with double the retail space.
It's changed a lot over the years with different shops and restaurants moving in. A new flagship Zara store is due to open this week.
Countdown to Tour of Britain under way
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
If you spot an oddly placed yellow bike in Nottinghamshire this might explain why.
Expat fights to save 'Little Britain'
Gary Blackburn set up a tank and red telephone boxes in his garden in Germany after the Brexit vote.Read more
Roxanne Pallett steps down from Pantomime role
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Roxanne Pallett has stepped down from playing Cinderella at the Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield "in order reflect on recent events".
Ms Pallett left the Celebrity Big Brother house on Saturday, following an episode in which she said she was punched by housemate Ryan Thomas.
She has since apologised saying she "overacted". The incident on Big Brother has since received over 11,000 Ofcom complaints.
Mr Thomas said there was no "malice" in what happened, with some viewers arguing it was merely play-fighting.
A spokeswoman for Paul Holman Associate, producers of the pantomime, said: “Roxanne Pallett has today decided to step down from her upcoming role as Cinderella in Chesterfield, in order to take some time out and reflect on recent events.
“We wish Roxanne the best and will be announcing her replacement in due course.”
Marathon challenge raises more than £5,000
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Councillor Jon Collins, leader of Nottingham City Council has raised more than £5,000 by walking 10 marathons in as many days.
He walked the Pennine Way, from Edale, Derbyshire to Kirk Yetholm, Scotland, which is over 267 miles and usually takes at least three weeks to complete.
Councillor Collins said: “This challenge was seriously tough – especially trudging through the rain and mud – but it’s also been thoroughly enjoyable and the scenery has been incredible."
He planned to raise £5,340 but has surpassed his target, raising a total of £5,683.
'Demeaning' gynaecology description sparks health row
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
This NHS document featured at a health meeting in Leicester - unsurprisingly four female councillors complained about the "explanatory" reference to gynaecology.
Councillor Sarah Hill said the reference was "unprofessional" and "demeaning".
More important topics on the agenda were the closure of an intensive care unit at Leicester General Hospital and progress made by emergency and non-emergency hospital transport.
For those left in any doubt about gynaecology, the NHS describes it as being "the well-being and health of the female reproductive organs and the ability to reproduce."
Murphy eyes 'dream' Leicester Tigers job
Leicester Tigers interim head coach Geordan Murphy says having the role on a permanent basis would be a "dream job".Read more
Fugitive burglar has 'smiley face' tattoo
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A convicted burglar has gone on the run from Sudbury open prison.
Marcus Wingfield, originally from Ipswich, was midway through a four-and-a-half-year sentence when he failed to return to the prison on Saturday.
Derbyshire Police said the 43-year-old has a number of tattoos, including a smiley face on his lower left arm and the name Kerri-Ann on his left hand.
Christmas 'could be cancelled' over lights cost
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
Villages across Leicestershire may have to go without Christmas lights because of the cost of licences, according to a councillor.
Brenda Seaton made the claim after Thurmaston Parish Council was told it needs to have all structures used to hang decorations or lights tested - a process that will cost the council £4,000 - before a licence is granted.
She said: “I'm worried that this additional cost on parish councils will ultimately cancel a Christian tradition for all but large villages.
“Another £4,000 would put a real strain on budgets and I don't think it's something we could sustain.”
To erect the seasonal displays in Thurmaston already costs the parish council in the region of £10,000.
A Leicestershire County Council spokesman said: “It is standard practice for county councils to ask for applicants to ensure the structural integrity and electrical safety of any equipment that is to be installed on or above the highway, so that risks to members of the public are kept to a minimum.”
Set malfunction halts musical
BBC Radio Nottingham
A performance at the Nottingham Playhouse came to a grinding halt last night when parts of the moving set got stuck.
The sliding scenery refused to budge during Sweet Charity, prompting the show to be stopped while staff fixed it.
The show resumed after about 20 minutes, according to a member of the audience.
Three arrests after 'armed man' makes threats
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A man, believed to have been armed with a weapon, allegedly verbally abused a man in Nottingham.
Police said a man got out of a car on Alfreton Road, Bobbers Mill, and made threats to the victim before getting back into the car, which then drove off.
It happened at about 17:30 yesterday. The car was then spotted and followed by officers on the A610 early this morning.
Three men, aged 18, 33 and 35, have been arrested and remain in custody.
Police are appealing for dashcam footage.
Woman 'attacked with plastic bag' in Nottingham
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A woman suffered an eye injury when a plastic bag was allegedly shaken in her face in Nottingham city centre.
The woman said she was attacked by a man who approached her in Peel Street at about 11:20 on Tuesday 21 August.
Nottinghamshire Police have released a photo of a person they want to speak to about the assault.
Nazi refugee welcomes plan to take in more Syrians
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
A Jewish woman who escaped the Nazis has praised a Nottinghamshire town for taking in more Syrian refugees.
Mansfield District Council has agreed to accept up to £280,000 of government money to help settle more Syrian families, with two arriving this month.
Eve Leadbeater, 87, who settled in Gedling after escaping Nazi-controlled Czechoslovakia on the Kindertransport in 1939, believes any worries about welcoming refugees are unfounded.
“When I stopped teaching I volunteered to teach English to Pakistanis and made friends with one particular family," she said.
“They were lovely, generous. And if the Syrians are like that then they’ve got nothing at all to worry about.”
Melton death crash driver named
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police have named a man who died in a crash near the Twinlakes theme park in Melton Mowbray.
Kristian William Stobart, 37, from Hose, was driving a Fiat Punto when it hit a tree in Melton Spinney Road.
The car was discovered in a field at about 07:50 on 24 August but police said the crash may have happened several hours earlier..
A38 consultation set to begin
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
People are being asked to have their say on £225m of planned upgrades to the A38 in Derby this week.
Highways England wants to replace the Kingsway, Markeaton and Little Eaton roundabouts with two underpasses and a flyover respectively.
It claims the project will separate long distance traffic - those travelling between Birmingham and the M1 - from those making local journeys.
The consultation is the next step in the planning process and will run from Friday 7 September until Thursday 18 October.
Boreham Wood v Chesterfield
Live coverage of Tuesday's National League game between Boreham Wood and Chesterfield.Read more
Your comments: Sinfin noise 'absolute disgrace'
We've had some reaction on Twitter to our story about the noise coming from a new waste treatment plant in Sinfin.
@Jim__11 said: "Horrendous smell aswell. This is making me move out of Derby. Absolute disgrace feel sorry for the people who live closer to it must be poisoning there bodies everyday."
@jat60 said: "Whoever thought recycling plants should be built in residential areas was very mistaken. Such facilities must be built in industrial areas, under their own classification."
Gate to castle closed following vandalism
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
An increase in vandalism at Kirby Muxloe Castle has led to English Heritage to close some of the grounds over the coming months.
English Heritage said over the past few months the castle has been broken into twice. There has also been littering and a portaloo was thrown into the moat causing chemical contamination.
Matt Bulford from English Heritage has said: “The remains of this fortified mansion are now closed for the season, but because of the anti-social behaviour, we unfortunately have had to take the decision to also temporarily close the pedestrian gate to stop people accessing the wider site.
"English Heritage is working closely with local residents and the police to tackle these issues.”
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
Ben Truslove
BBC News Online
This is the crash which closed the A515 at Buxton earlier this morning. Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
It has now reopened.
First hijab-wearing Miss England finalist
The Muslim student will feature in the national final in Nottinghamshire on Tuesday night.Read more
Thief targets security worker at city supermarket
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police are investigating after an attempt to steal a cash box from a security worker at Sainsbury's in Hamilton, Leicester, this morning.
It happened at about 06:30 but the raider left empty-handed.
The force has asked anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the suspect to call 101.
Complaints over 'horrendous' noise in Sinfin
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A new waste treatment plant in Derby is attracting criticism for a constant loud noise, which is disturbing local people.
Nearby residents have said it's "ruining their lives". Here's what it sounds like.
Barbara Blackwell said: "This week has been quite horrendous - day time and in the evenings.
"Probably about 01:15 in the morning it was waking me up so I used to come downstairs, potter around, and then it got to a stage where it was going three hours at a time before I'd even contemplated going back to bed and then it was earplugs."
It's not only the sound that's been causing a problem - there have been complaints about a compost-like smell plaguing the area too.
The plant isn't fully open yet - the city council said it'll start fully functioning by the end of the year.
The company that runs it has told the BBC: "RRS is aware of complaints regarding noise in the Sinfin Lane area. We are investigating the matter and are undertaking associated noise monitoring tests."
Airport security trays 'harbour highest number of viruses'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Plastic trays used at security checkpoints have been found to harbour the highest levels of viruses at airports, researchers have said.
Academics from the University of Nottingham worked with Finnish health experts to swab a variety of surfaces at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in winter 2016.
They found evidence of viruses on 10% of surfaces tested and most commonly on the plastic trays that are circulated along the passenger queue at the hand luggage X-ray checkpoint.
Viruses were also found on shop payment terminals, staircase rails, passport checking counters, children’s play areas and in the air.
The most common virus found in the survey was rhinovirus, which causes the common cold but the swabs also picked up the influenza A virus.
Jonathan Van Tam, from the university’s School of Medicine, said: “This study supports the case for improved public awareness of how viral infections spread.
"People can help to minimise contagion by hygienic hand washing and coughing into a handkerchief, tissue or sleeve at all times but especially in public places.
"These simple precautions can help prevent pandemics and are most important in crowded areas like airports that have a high volume of people."
Floodlights needed for morning session at Trent Bridge
BBC Nottingham Sport
It's a very gloomy morning at Trent Bridge where Nottinghamshire's County Championship clash with Yorkshire has just got under way with the floodlights on. Get the latest here.
The 90-year-old who cannot stop giving
Gossip: Foxes defender Benkovic keen on loan move
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Today's BBC Sport football gossip column features reports Leicester City's new Croatian defender Filip Benkovic, 21, wants a loan move away from the Foxes, with Celtic his preferred destination.
Pony-painting parties 'not cruel to animals'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A company that paints ponies for children's parties in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire has defended the practice following allegations it is cruel to animals.
PETA has said "ponies and horses aren't party props" and nearly 200,000 people have signed a petition calling for a ban on parties where children are encouraged to paint the animals themselves.
Debbie Priest, from Clip Clop Pony Rides in Newthorpe, provides pre-painted ponies to events and said the practice was harmless fun.
She said: "Ponies are sociable animals and love to be with people but it has to be monitored - you can't have 20 children all running towards the ponies. The pony's welfare has to come before anything.
"If you are doing pony painting, it's got to be done properly - the paints have got to be non-toxic and chalk-based so they wash straight out.
"So I don't have a problem with it. For the pony it's just like being groomed but with paint on the end of it, so it's no different for them.
"It's nice people have a voice for animals but at the moment there's so much actual cruelty going on - horses being dumped at the roadside, left half-dead, live exports - they should channel [their energies] into more pressing issues."
Crash closes A515 at Harpur Hill
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
The A515 is currently closed in both directions at Harpur Hill following a crash involving a van and two cars.
Our travel service says the crash happened near the Heathfield Nook Road junction.
Stabbed police dog chills out after return to duty
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Here's a new photo of PD Axle - the police dog who returned to duty last month after recovering from being stabbed during an arrest in Riddings, Derbyshire.
The young German Shepherd - still sporting a large shaved patch following his emergency treatment - enjoyed a lie-down in the sun while his police van was being cleaned.