Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Two crashes happened in quick succession near Junction 1 of M69 yesterday afternoon, resulting in a woman being trapped and serious damage to two lorries.

The first was a three-vehicle crash, a woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after her car rolled leaving her trapped.

All three lanes were closed going southbound.

Warwickshire Police Copyright: Warwickshire Police

The second happened in the tailbacks caused by the first collision and despite the damage there were no serious injuries.