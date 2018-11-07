Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Live updates on Wednesday 7 November
By Amy Woodfield, Gavin Bevis and Nick Smith
A woman from Mickleover has said she has to leave herself notes to remind her to do everyday tasks after she was left with severe memory loss following a fall.
Cathryn James, 56, said she uses sticky notes to remind her to dress, go out and even eat her breakfast.
She said she did not recognise her own son and sisters when they came to visit her in hospital after she fell while walking in the Peak District in July.
Woman found dead at property in Ketton
Nick Smith
A woman has been found dead at a house in High Street, Ketton.
Officers were called by to the property by ambulance staff at about 04:00 yesterday.
Police said a 54-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and released under investigation.
The woman's death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Alex Hamilton
We can expect a wet and windy day across the region this Wednesday.
Belgrave Road closing this evening for Diwali celebrations
Nick Smith
Good morning: Join us for today's live updates
Nick Smith
Hello everyone and welcome to Wednesday's latest news, sport, travel and weather coverage from myself, Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis.