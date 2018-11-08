Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Leicester will play their first home match since Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's death with their former owner's name embroidered on their shirts.

The club will on Saturday pay tribute to the Thai businessman, who was killed with four others in a helicopter crash outside Leicester's ground on 27 October.

Tribute t-shirts will be worn by the players during their warm-up and their match kit will bear Srivaddhanaprabha's name for the first half.

During the second half the Foxes' shirts will bear an embroidered poppy symbol in commemoration of Remembrance Sunday, with a two-minute silence to be held before kick-off.