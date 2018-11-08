Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks

  1. Updates on Thursday 8 November 2018

By Amy Woodfield, Gavin Bevis and Nick Smith

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton Road to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle.

  2. Foxes players to wear special Vichai tribute shirts

    BBC Sport

    Leicester will play their first home match since Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's death with their former owner's name embroidered on their shirts.

    The club will on Saturday pay tribute to the Thai businessman, who was killed with four others in a helicopter crash outside Leicester's ground on 27 October.

    Tribute t-shirts will be worn by the players during their warm-up and their match kit will bear Srivaddhanaprabha's name for the first half.

    During the second half the Foxes' shirts will bear an embroidered poppy symbol in commemoration of Remembrance Sunday, with a two-minute silence to be held before kick-off.

  4. Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    We can expect a dry and sunny day across the region with some scattered showers in the west this Wednesday.

    Here's Alex with the weather.

  5. Good morning: Join us for today's live updates

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Hello everyone and welcome to Thursday's latest news, sport, travel and weather coverage from myself, Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis.

