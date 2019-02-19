Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks
  1. Updates for Tuesday 19 February

By Nick Smith, Amy Woodfield and David Pittam

  1. A46 reopens following crash

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    The A46 has reopened after a crash at around 05:30 today.

    The road was closed near Cotgrave but has since reopened, according to traffic information website Inrix.

    Highways England says to expect congestion in the area.

  4. Weather: Sunny and mild day

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    We can expect a sunny start to the day, which will turn to an overcast afternoon.

    It is expected to remain dry and mild throughout.

    Here's Rich with the weather.

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather for the East Midlands on 19 February 2019

  6. Good morning: Join us for today's live updates

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Hello everyone. Today's news, sport, travel and weather updates will be provided by me, Amy Woodfield and David Pittam.

