Live
Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Updates for Tuesday 26 February
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Live Reporting
By David Pittam, Gavin Bevis, Nick Smith and Amy Woodfield
All times stated are UK
Barnet v Chesterfield
Live coverage of Tuesday's National League game between Barnet and Chesterfield.Read more
Good morning: Join us for today's live updates
David Pittam
BBC News Online
Good morning readers. We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport and weather from across the East Midlands until 18:00.