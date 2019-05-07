Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks
  1. Council leader: 'Knife crime is a priority'

    BBC Radio Nottingham

    The new leader of Nottingham City Council, David Mellen, says tackling knife crime will be one of his first priorities, after four people were stabbed outside a nightclub in the early hours of Monday.

    They were taken to hospital after the fight outside Pryzm in Lower Parliament Street and one is in a serious condition.

    So far six men, aged between 18 and 24, have been arrested, including some who were injured in the fight.

    Police at Pryzm
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Weather outlook for the East Midlands

    BBC Weather

    It doesn't look like we'll be getting a break from the cool and wet weather of the weekend for a few days, but it may get better by the end of the week...

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: East Midlands weather forecast

  3. Chronic fatigue: Woman struggled to get out of bed

    East Midlands Today

    A Nottingham woman has been describing how she had to give up work because of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

    Hannah Grundy was diagnosed with ME only months after starting a new job at Experian. At one point she even struggled to get out of bed.

    This week she's supporting a national campaign to raise awareness about the condition - which affects a quarter of a million people in the UK.

    Hannah Grundy
    Copyright: BBC

    She said: "Before I got ill, I used to get up, brush my teeth, go to the loo, have a shower, get dressed and wash a few pots - now I wouldn't achieve all that in a day.

    "It's very much behind closed doors. When you see us, it's on a good day when we don't necessarily look that ill - you don't see the three days of rest to get to that point."

  4. Derbyshire worst for leaving dogs in hot cars

    East Midlands Today

    A charity is warning of a significant rise in reports of dogs being left in hot cars.

    Last year the RSPCA hotline took more than 8,000 calls across the country, with 143 in Derbyshire alone - although this is down from 175 in 2017.

    A further 123 cases were reported in Nottinghamshire, up from 100 in 2017, and 112 in Leicestershire, up from 96 in 2017.

    Dog in car
    Copyright: Getty Images

  5. Climate change 'catastrophic' for Peak District wildlife

    David Pittam

    BBC News Online

    The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust is warning climate change could be "catastrophic" for wildlife in the Peak District as well as the rest of the county.

    Species normally confined to the south are now being found in Derbyshire as parts of it have become warm enough for them.

    The trust says this could put existing wildlife at risk - including curlews and ring ouzels.

    Bird
    Copyright: BBC

  6. Good morning East Midlands

    David Pittam

    BBC News Online

    Good morning, it's myself and Gavin Bevis today, bringing you the latest news, sport and travel from across the region.

