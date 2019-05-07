Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A Nottingham woman has been describing how she had to give up work because of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

Hannah Grundy was diagnosed with ME only months after starting a new job at Experian. At one point she even struggled to get out of bed.

This week she's supporting a national campaign to raise awareness about the condition - which affects a quarter of a million people in the UK.

She said: "Before I got ill, I used to get up, brush my teeth, go to the loo, have a shower, get dressed and wash a few pots - now I wouldn't achieve all that in a day.

"It's very much behind closed doors. When you see us, it's on a good day when we don't necessarily look that ill - you don't see the three days of rest to get to that point."