Latest updates: East Midlands Live

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, from J19 for M6 to J18 for A5.

    M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) to J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe accident: A46 Nottinghamshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A46 Nottinghamshire northbound severe accident, from Lodge Lane to Fosse Road.

    A46 Nottinghamshire - A46 blocked and queuing traffic northbound from the Lodge Lane junction in Syerston to Lord Ted Roundabout in Farndon, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

  9. Weather: A cooler day tomorrow

    BBC Weather

    A fine evening with sunshine and overnight it will remain dry with mainly clear skies.

    Sun in Nether Heage, Belper
    Copyright: sophie

    Any early mist patches will lift on Thursday morning to leave a dry day with spells of sunshine.

    There will be more in the way of cloud and it will be a breezier day so will start to feel cooler.

    Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, from J24 for A453 Ashby Road Nottingham South to J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.

    M1 Leicestershire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M1 northbound from J24, A453 (Nottingham South) to J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of an accident involving two vans.

  11. Road reopens after double fatal crash

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    One lane of the A14 westbound has now reopened after two lorry drivers died in a crash.

    The eastbound carriageway reopened earlier this afternoon.

  12. Hunt for man with bat neck tattoo

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    Police investigating the use of stolen bank cards are trying to identify this man with a distinctive bat tattoo on his neck.

    CCTV of wanted man
    Copyright: Derbyshire Police

    The cards were stolen in a burglary in Riddings last month.

    They were then used on the morning of Sunday 21 April in the Underwood and Selston areas of Nottinghamshire.

    CCTV of wanted man
    Copyright: Derbyshire Police

  13. Mummies travel to Manchester for scanning

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    Derby Museums' two ancient mummies are being sent to the University of Manchester to be photographed, CT-scanned and digitally X-rayed by researchers.

    ancient mummies
    Copyright: Derby Museums

    They've only left Derby once in the last 140 years when they went to Lincoln University in the early 1990s for cleaning.

    It's hoped new technology will provide a more comprehensive insight into the mummified remains.

    Quote Message: Although these two mummies were X-rayed many years ago, the clarity and resolution of the images is relatively poor. Imaging technology is so advanced nowadays, that even those mummies studied as recently as 5-10 years ago, can benefit from repeated study.” from Dr Lidija McKnight University of Manchester
    Dr Lidija McKnightUniversity of Manchester

    Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, from J20 for A4304 Lutterworth Road to J21 for M69.

    M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J20, A4304 (Lutterworth) to J21, M69 (Leicester), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.

  16. Trams benefit from £3.5m makeover

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    After 15 years of service the trams in Nottingham are having a £3.5m makeover.

    NET has said it will "future-proof" the Nottingham fleet.

  17. NHS bosses to spend £1.3m reducing stillbirth figures

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Eddie Bisknell

    An NHS trust is set to spend £1.3m on plans to halve the number of stillbirths and maternity incidents at hospitals in Burton-upon-Trent and Derby.

    Entrance to Burton's hospital
    Copyright: Google

    The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust said there was an NHS aim to meet the target by 2025.

    It said it would invest extra money in maternity services - on areas such as improving bed capacity in intensive neonatal care and offering better mental health support.

  18. Lorry drivers killed in A14 crash

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    Two people have died in a crash on the A14 close to the Leicestershire border.

    Shortly before 06:30 a lorry on the eastbound carriageway broke through the central reservation "for reasons unknown" onto the westbound side where it collided with another lorry, police said.

    A14 scene of crash
    Copyright: Highways England

    Both drivers were killed in the smash.

    It caused long delays on the M1 in Leicestershire as drivers heading east were stopped from leaving at the Catthorpe interchange.

    Drivers were diverted around Market Harborough causing "severe congestion" on those routes.

    Northamptonshire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them. They particularly want to trace the driver of a dark or black saloon car, possibly a BMW, seen travelling eastbound at that time.

    The A14 westbound remains closed.

  19. Temporary bridge being installed after lorry smash

    BBC Radio Derby

    A section of the High Peak Trail which was closed a month ago when a lorry hit a bridge is to reopen this weekend.

    Bridge over the B5056
    Copyright: Derbyshire County Council

    Derbyshire County Council has announced it is installing a temporary steel bridge over the B5056 near Brassington.

    The bridge will be lifted in to place on Sunday while a permanent restoration of the listed bridge is planned.

  20. Lanes reopen after lorry fire on M1

    David Pittam

    BBC News Online

    There are still delays on the M1 near Chesterfield this afternoon after a lorry caught fire but two of the closed lanes have reopened.

