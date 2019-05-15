Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Late night hot air balloon landing 'not an emergency'
- Crash causing M1 traffic problems
- Baby heart scanner donated to hospital
- Dementia sufferer gave medals to strangers
- 'Wrong Parkrun' man praised for 5AM trek
- Live updates for Wednesday 15 May
By David Pittam and Amy Woodfield
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, from J19 for M6 to J18 for A5.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) to J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Notts collapse after Chelmsford fightback
Nottinghamshire crumble to 90-6 against Essex after Luke Fletcher's 5-50 leads a recovery on day two at Chelmsford.Read more
Leicestershire slump after century stand
Leicestershire struggle to 257-9 on day two against Middlesex, despite a 110-run stand by Colin Ackermann and Harry Dearden.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: A46 Nottinghamshire northbound
A46 Nottinghamshire northbound severe accident, from Lodge Lane to Fosse Road.
A46 Nottinghamshire - A46 blocked and queuing traffic northbound from the Lodge Lane junction in Syerston to Lord Ted Roundabout in Farndon, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Weather: A cooler day tomorrow
BBC Weather
A fine evening with sunshine and overnight it will remain dry with mainly clear skies.
Any early mist patches will lift on Thursday morning to leave a dry day with spells of sunshine.
There will be more in the way of cloud and it will be a breezier day so will start to feel cooler.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, from J24 for A453 Ashby Road Nottingham South to J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M1 northbound from J24, A453 (Nottingham South) to J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of an accident involving two vans.
Road reopens after double fatal crash
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
One lane of the A14 westbound has now reopened after two lorry drivers died in a crash.
The eastbound carriageway reopened earlier this afternoon.
Hunt for man with bat neck tattoo
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police investigating the use of stolen bank cards are trying to identify this man with a distinctive bat tattoo on his neck.
The cards were stolen in a burglary in Riddings last month.
They were then used on the morning of Sunday 21 April in the Underwood and Selston areas of Nottinghamshire.
Mummies travel to Manchester for scanning
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Derby Museums' two ancient mummies are being sent to the University of Manchester to be photographed, CT-scanned and digitally X-rayed by researchers.
They've only left Derby once in the last 140 years when they went to Lincoln University in the early 1990s for cleaning.
It's hoped new technology will provide a more comprehensive insight into the mummified remains.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, from J20 for A4304 Lutterworth Road to J21 for M69.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J20, A4304 (Lutterworth) to J21, M69 (Leicester), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.
Dog's face reconstructed after crash
Bella the German shepherd suffered severe facial injuries when she was hit by a motorbike.Read more
Trams benefit from £3.5m makeover
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
After 15 years of service the trams in Nottingham are having a £3.5m makeover.
NET has said it will "future-proof" the Nottingham fleet.
NHS bosses to spend £1.3m reducing stillbirth figures
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Eddie Bisknell
An NHS trust is set to spend £1.3m on plans to halve the number of stillbirths and maternity incidents at hospitals in Burton-upon-Trent and Derby.
The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust said there was an NHS aim to meet the target by 2025.
It said it would invest extra money in maternity services - on areas such as improving bed capacity in intensive neonatal care and offering better mental health support.
Lorry drivers killed in A14 crash
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Two people have died in a crash on the A14 close to the Leicestershire border.
Shortly before 06:30 a lorry on the eastbound carriageway broke through the central reservation "for reasons unknown" onto the westbound side where it collided with another lorry, police said.
Both drivers were killed in the smash.
It caused long delays on the M1 in Leicestershire as drivers heading east were stopped from leaving at the Catthorpe interchange.
Drivers were diverted around Market Harborough causing "severe congestion" on those routes.
Northamptonshire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them. They particularly want to trace the driver of a dark or black saloon car, possibly a BMW, seen travelling eastbound at that time.
The A14 westbound remains closed.
Temporary bridge being installed after lorry smash
BBC Radio Derby
A section of the High Peak Trail which was closed a month ago when a lorry hit a bridge is to reopen this weekend.
Derbyshire County Council has announced it is installing a temporary steel bridge over the B5056 near Brassington.
The bridge will be lifted in to place on Sunday while a permanent restoration of the listed bridge is planned.
Lanes reopen after lorry fire on M1
David Pittam
BBC News Online
There are still delays on the M1 near Chesterfield this afternoon after a lorry caught fire but two of the closed lanes have reopened.