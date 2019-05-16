Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Live
Summary
- Neglect 'contributed to' student's suicide
- Woman arrested over stabbing bailed
- Homes hit by 'nightmare' fly infestation
- Smart motorway upgrade cost £125m
- Lords question cost of HS2
- Trust to sell nature reserve to raise funds
- Rams are going to Wembley
- Live updates for Thursday 16 May
Funding for art graduate internships
East Midlands Today
A Nottingham arts venue has been awarded almost £300,000 to help students pursue careers in the creative industries.
The funding will enable Lakeside Arts at the University of Nottingham to offer some students graduate internships and run a creative academy for undergraduates.
Woman bitten by white Westie
David Pittam
BBC News Online
A woman had to be treated by medics after being bitten by a Westie this weekend.
The 48-year-old was attending Swadlincote's Festival of Transport when she was attacked on Sunday.
Police want to speak to this (admittedly quite pixellated) couple about the bite, and have apologised for the quality of the image.
Foxes players make Southgate's top 27
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Ben Chilwell and Harry Maguire have been named in the 27-man England squad for the UEFA Nations League Finals.
The Leicester City players will hope to make the final squad of 23 that will head to Portugal for the semi-final match against the Netherlands next month.
Details of A614's £18m upgrade
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
One of the busiest routes in Nottinghamshire will see six key pinch points upgraded in a multi-million pound scheme.
Last year, the government announced £18m would be spent on the A614 and the A6097.
Described as the "spine of the county" the routes jointly go from the south to the north of Nottinghamshire.
New details have been revealed for how the funding will be spent, with the majority going on six junctions and islands which cause the worst snarl-ups.
From south to north, the junctions are: Lowdham Roundabout; Warren Hill Junction (where the A6097 and A614 join); White Post Roundabout; Mickledale Lane Junction and Deerdale Lane Junction (both near Bilsthorpe) and Ollerton Roundabout.
Residents plagued by fly infestation
Peregrine chicks hatch at cathedral
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Egg-citing peregrine news - two baby chicks have hatched at Derby Cathedral.
This footage, by the Derby Cathedral Peregrine Project, shows a glimpse of the first chick.
The falcon is still incubating at least two more eggs but Nick Moyes, who writes a blog about the project, said it "seems unlikely" these will ever hatch.
Council to distribute fly papers to infested homes
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The city council has described fly infestations at some homes in Derby as "very concerning".
The authority has said it's working closely with the Environment Agency to try to identify the source of problem affecting homes in the Sinfin and Normanton areas.
Derby City Council has said: "Our Environmental Health team were alerted to the issue yesterday, and since then have been working to order fly papers, which will be distributed to the homes affected.
“In the meantime we will continue to aid the Environment Agency in their investigations.
"There has been speculation that flies may be coming from the Waste Treatment Plant in Sinfin, however no evidence has been found to suggest that the facility is the source at this time."
McDonald's plan to open first Rutland restaurant
BBC Radio Leicester
Rutland is England's only county not to have a McDonald's, Burger King or KFC.
This could all be about to change as McDonald's is holding an event in Oakham next week, promoting plans to open a branch on Hawksmead Business Estate.
The news has divided the people of Oakham.
One person said: "I can't see it affecting anything in the town. I don't believe it's going to bring anything into the town either, therefore I've not got an issue with it."
Another said: "I think it will take business away from the town and I also think where it's going to be built, on Lands End Way, there's already enough traffic on there. There's also the rubbish issue."
'Life changing' drug made available
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A revolutionary medicine will now be made available to children with a rare spinal condition.
It'll help children like Aardi Wilson from Leicestershire who has spinal muscular atrophy. It causes muscle weakness and breathing difficulties.
His parents had long been campaigning for the treatment to be made available to patients in England.
Their MP, Harborough's Neil O'Brien, said it's the "breakthrough" families have been hoping for.
Envelope update
Homes hit by 'nightmare' fly infestation
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A "horrendous" infestation of flies has affected dozens of homes in Sinfin.
It's not clear where the flies are coming from, but some residents think the waste treatment plant on Sinfin Lane could be responsible.
Michaela Sadler is one of the people affected. She told the BBC: "We have to clean down the surfaces all the time - it's just horrendous.
"Sitting at the table eating your dinner, you're like guarding your dinner just in case a fly comes down and sits straight on it. It's just a nightmare."
Renewi, who are responsible for the waste treatment plant, said: "We are aware of some local resident concerns about flies near our Derby Waste Treatment Centre.
"We take complaints of this nature very seriously. So far we have not found any evidence to suggest that these flies are originating from the facility. We will continue to monitor this."
The Environment Agency is investigating.
Teens arrested over park arson
David Pittam
BBC News Online
Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a children's playground was set on fire.
The fire is believed to have started on Monday evening in the recently refurbished Arnot Hill Park in Arnold.
It's thought the main tower of the slide has been damaged "beyond repair", police said. The arrests were made after police viewed CCTV.
Rams gain police dog supporter
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
It looks like everyone has Rams-mania after their play-off semi-final win against Leeds.
This is Derbyshire Police Dog Zane.
Epileptic chihuahua stolen in distraction burglary
David Pittam
BBC News Online
The owner of an epileptic chihuahua says he is concerned for the dog's safety after he was stolen and driven away in a white van.
Eric's owner, who regularly brings him to work in a lorry yard in Alfreton, Derbyshire, said thieves distracted him.
As he is epileptic the appeal is urgent because he needs his medication.
BreakingStudent suicide 'contributed to by neglect'
BBC News
A university student took her own life partly as a result of neglect, an inquest has ruled.
Natasha Abrahart, 20, from West Bridgford, who was studying physics at the University of Bristol, was found hanged on 30 April last year.
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) "significantly underestimated" her condition and there was a "gross failure" to provide care.
AWP has admitted there were missed opportunities to provide appropriate care and has apologised.
'Rainbow coalition' takes charge of Broxtowe
David Pittam
BBC News Online
Two weeks after voters went to the polling booths, Broxtowe's borough councillors have formed a coalition of all the parties except the Conservatives.
The Tories are still the largest single party with 20 councillors but lost five seats to the other three parties in May 2nd's local elections, meaning they could not maintain overall control.
East Mids invaded by American Skunk Cabbage
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
American Skunk Cabbage, an invasive non-native species that threatens Britain’s native plants and animals, has been found in the East Midlands area for the first time.
The plant is native to north-western America and was originally introduced to the UK at the start of the 20th Century as an ornamental plant in gardens.
Since then it has spread and established large populations across the country - and has now been found at Thulston Brook in Derby.
Environment Agency officers have started removing the flower heads to prevent them seeding and spreading.
Biodiversity officer Louise Hill said: “We are working to eradicate the American Skunk Cabbage from Thulston Brook before it becomes too established."