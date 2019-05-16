Latest updates: East Midlands Live

One of the busiest routes in Nottinghamshire will see six key pinch points upgraded in a multi-million pound scheme.

Last year, the government announced £18m would be spent on the A614 and the A6097.

Described as the "spine of the county" the routes jointly go from the south to the north of Nottinghamshire.

LDRS Copyright: LDRS

New details have been revealed for how the funding will be spent, with the majority going on six junctions and islands which cause the worst snarl-ups.

From south to north, the junctions are: Lowdham Roundabout; Warren Hill Junction (where the A6097 and A614 join); White Post Roundabout; Mickledale Lane Junction and Deerdale Lane Junction (both near Bilsthorpe) and Ollerton Roundabout.