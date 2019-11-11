Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Flood warnings and alerts remain in place for several parts of the East Midlands after more heavy rain overnight.

The Environment Agency has issued warnings for the River Idle in Retford, Eaton and Gamston, along with the River Trent at Barrow, Carlton, Castle Donington, Collingham, Girton, Swarkestone and Willington.

Meanwhile, tributes are continuing to be paid to the former High Sheriff of Derbyshire, Annie Hall, who died when she was slept away by floods in Rowsley.

There are still a handful of road closures in Derbyshire - including a stretch of the B5010 between Borrowash and Elvaston (pictured).