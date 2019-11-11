Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks
  1. Flood disruption continues as more rain falls on region

    Gavin Bevis

    BBC News

    Flood warnings and alerts remain in place for several parts of the East Midlands after more heavy rain overnight.

    The Environment Agency has issued warnings for the River Idle in Retford, Eaton and Gamston, along with the River Trent at Barrow, Carlton, Castle Donington, Collingham, Girton, Swarkestone and Willington.

    The B5010 between Borrowash and Elvaston
    Meanwhile, tributes are continuing to be paid to the former High Sheriff of Derbyshire, Annie Hall, who died when she was slept away by floods in Rowsley.

    There are still a handful of road closures in Derbyshire - including a stretch of the B5010 between Borrowash and Elvaston (pictured).

  2. Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands

    Sara Blizzard

    BBC Weather

    It will be a chilly day with further showers, hail and possibly thunder expected.

