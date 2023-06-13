The cordon on Upper Parliament Street is large - covering the whole intersection at the front of Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.

It is a busy part of the city and many people were curious about the large police presence as they made their way past, with officers helping them find alternative routes around the cordon.

Loudspeakers at the tram stop were informing passengers that no services were running due to a "major police incident".

Armed officers could also be seen in Old Market Square - but no obvious signs of alarm at this point.

There are also multiple fire engines at another cordon on nearby Milton Street.