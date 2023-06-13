The cordon on Upper Parliament Street is large - covering the whole intersection at the front of Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall. It is a busy part of the city and many people were curious about the large police presence as they made their way past, with officers helping them find alternative routes around the cordon. Loudspeakers at the tram stop were informing passengers that no services were running due to a "major police incident". Armed officers could also be seen in Old Market Square - but no obvious signs of alarm at this point. There are also multiple fire engines at another cordon on nearby Milton Street.
-
Milton Street
-
Magdala Road
-
Maples Street
-
Woodborough Road (from junction of Magdala Road into the city)
-
Maid Marian Way at the junction of Parliament Street
-
Ilkeston Road
Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council reacts
Pictures from the scene
Here are some images from this morning showing police and fire service activity in the city centre.
Road closures
Police in Nottingham have closed the following roads:
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) - the operators of the tram network - said all of its services had been suspended.
Road closure in Nottingham due to police incident
There is significant disruption in Nottingham due to a large police cordon and multiple road closures.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was also in attendance assisting the police force.
The public, including any motorists, have been told to avoid the area and plan alternate routes.