In the Commons, Education Secretary Nicky Morgan said at the heart of the issue were the young people who "have been utterly let down by the system and whose lives have been blighted".

She said: "I think it's important that we think about all of the victims and their families and I am pleased to announce or to confirm that part of today's summit and the announcements thereof will be a £7m fund in order to support those who have been victims, but clearly there is much more that we will all need to be doing."

The purpose of this serious case review, she added, was to understand what went wrong and why and to ensure that "we learn the lessons for the future".

She concluded: "Actually it's not just lessons learned - we want action. It was very clear that those who came across this information, some of them not just in Oxfordshire, in other authorities too, did not act on that information. That is simply unacceptable."