Well that's it from us here at BBC Local Live Oxfordshire towers.
Thanks for reading and be sure to visit us again from 08:00 on Wednesday.
Need a job?
Employers and support agencies from a wide range of sectors will be at a job fair in Oxford Town Hall tomorrow.
Between 10:00 and 15:00, people seeking employment will have the chance to find out what employers and agencies from the leisure, health, and retail and hospitality industries, among others, have to offer.
More than 500 people are expected to attend the job fair, with 40 firms offering vacancies.
He said a safeguarding children document was also in the process of being signed off to distribute to the mosques.
Central Oxford MosqueCopyright: Central Oxford Mosque
"Everyone has a duty to look out for symptoms of child abuse," he said.
"We know there are Muslim and Asian victims of crime. Our focus is totally on children".
He said if there were any Muslim or Asian victims who are too scared to come forward, they have a Muslim social worker on hand who is contactable via the Oxford Foundation website.
'More work to do'
The BBC pointed out to Mr Cameron that the Oxford case review says no one person can be held to account. When asked for his opinion on that, the PM said: "We need to look carefully at the report out today but it's not true no-one's been held to account.
"There's been a court case and some of the perpetrators were sentenced and that's the most important sort of accountability of all.
"What needs to happen now is that lessons need to be learned. There's some evidence in Oxford that has happened but I'm sure there's more work to do."
'Help for whistleblowers'
Asked if he and other politicians had been "wilfully ignoring" the problem of child sex exploitation, Mr Cameron answered: "No, we have taken action because we've put in place tougher sentences, we've put in help for the victims, we've taken all sorts of steps but what's come out of Rotherham and Rochdale and Oxford has been so horrific that it has demonstrated that more needs to be done.
"Obviously it's the responsibility of those councils, police forces and social services departments but government needs to bring everyone together and make sure the lessons are being learned and any legal changes that are necessary are passed.
"So out of today comes help for whistleblowers, help for victims, changes to the law to make sure that wilful neglect is made a proper offence."
'Not walk on by'
Prime Minister David Cameron has given his reaction to the serious case review, saying: "The most important thing, apart from all the policy changes and the legal changes, is this is a big change in culture.
"We need to say loudly and clearly abuse of children under the age of 16 is wrong. It's not consent, it's not normal relations, it's wrong and we have to be intolerant of it and not walk on by as happened in too many cases in the past."
'Organised crime on a massive scale'
Jim Leivers, Oxfordshire County Council's director for children, education and families, said: "If we knew then what we know now about the grooming process, this would have been stopped much sooner.
"Before Operation Bullfinch people didn't believe something this horrible could happen.
"We are under no illusions about child sexual exploitation now. This was organised crime on a massive scale that we had not seen before.
"Our whole approach has now changed - children are believed, we can spot the signs of grooming and sexual exploitation and the Kingfisher team embodies that huge change."
Council staff "not inquisitive enough"
Former Oxfordshire County Council leader Keith Mitchell also told the BBC "people at the grassroots" did not push the issue of child sex abuse gangs and "weren't inquisitive enough".
He said: "It feels like there was a sense that this was just too difficult a problem because many of the girls wouldn't co-operate and there wasn't an evidence base there.
He added a number of changes the way local government is run may have "slowed down reporting upwards".
A Muslim founder of an Oxford group promoting inter-faith peace has condemned the child abuse crimes but says it is "too simple" to see the perpetrators as Muslims and the victims as white.
Oxford FoudnationCopyright: Oxford Foudnation
Imam Monawar Hussain from The Oxford Foundation said: "The actions (of the men) are totally against what Islam might teach.
"To use the label "Muslim", to what extent can we do that? To what extent are these men Muslim? They don't pray, they go against any Islamic teachings."
"I think it's insulting for Muslims in that light."
Oxford councillors 'should resign'
Labour Bassetlaw MP John Mann, a campaigner on child abuse, called for the elected leaders of Oxfordshire County Council to resign.
Ms Morgan said it was a matter for the authority to consider.
Mr Mann said: "I called for the immediate removal and resignation of the Labour leadership of Rotherham Council. Will you join with me in calling for resignations of the political leadership of Oxfordshire Council?"
Ms Morgan replied: "I think that is a matter for Oxfordshire County Council, for the leaders to consider and for the elected members."
Labour call for inquiry
In the Commons, the Education Secretary Nicky Morgan has been highlighting the "serious case review" undertaken in the county.
Andrew smithCopyright: Andrew smith
But the Shadow Education Secretary Tristram Hunt says that's not good enough.
Labour is calling for a independent inquiry to ensure the safety of children in Oxfordshire in the wake of the child sex abuse scandal.
Oxford East MP Andrew Smith said: "Does she (Ms Morgan) agree me that the victims, the 370 other children identified at risk, their families and the public horrified that these sickening crimes were allowed to continue for so many years, are owed answers to crucial questions which this serious case review could not address?
How was the police response viewed?
As Thames Valley Police confirm no staff have faced disciplinary action over continued child abuse in Oxford, what did the victims tell the serious case review about their dealings with officers?
There was a "professional tolerance" of police who were aware of young adults sleeping with men.
One girl told the inquiry police made "snide comments" about what was going on.
Another girl said she turned up at a police station in the middle of the night covered in blood but was "dismissed as being naughty".
One girl said a police officer found her drunk with men, she said she was OK and the officer left them alone. She was abused that night.
After a complaint was made by one of the girls, a man was arrested for trafficking then later released. He trafficked her again shortly afterwards.
All girls had had some contact with Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire County Council's children's services during the abuse.
From 2005-10, the six girls interviewed were reported missing about 500 times, with half the episodes being from council care.
The scale of the abuse was eventually discovered by more junior staff working nearer the coal face, including a drugs worker for the city council, a social worker, and a detective inspector, who were working on their own initiative.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'At risk' children let down
A doctor standing as a parliamentary candidate in Oxfordshire has said that as a GP she has "been faced with situations" where she thinks "children are at risk and families clearly need support".
Dr Helen Salisbury, a National Health Action Party candidate for Oxford West & Abingdon, said in her experience "social services resources are so stretched that those affected do not meet the threshold for help".
She added: "Troubled young people who need to access mental health services also face an unacceptable delay and are especially vulnerable."
The key findings of the report
Lauren Potts
BBC News
Police and social services made "many errors" and failed to stop the sexual abuse of young girls in Oxfordshire, a serious case review has found.
BBC News Online outlines the key findings in the Oxford child abuse report.
Call for 'predatory behaviour awareness' classes
A Conservative MP wants children to be taught about "predatory behaviours" in sex education classes in light of the Serious Case Review findings.
SuartCopyright: Suart
In a Commons speech, Education Select Committee chairman Graham Stuart said: "My committee agrees that it's about having excellent sex and relationships education in schools, precisely to give the resilience to young people.
"Talk about consent in a meaningful way, as one witness put it, tell them about age gaps and predatory behaviours so they start to recognise that."
Report from child abuse expert in June
In the letter to Maggie Blyth, MPs Edward Timpson, Lynne Featherstone and Dr Dan Poulter call on the Local Safeguarding Children Board to lead a "specific piece of work into the impact of the multi-agency approach to tackling child sexual exploitation".
Sophie Humphreys has been appointed to work with the board on this. The report is expected by the end of June 2015.
Ms Humphreys headed the City and Hackney Safeguarding Children's Board and child protection service for Hackney. She has also led serious case reviews into child abuse.
David Prever will have a full reaction on Drivetime from 16:00, including an interview with Keith Mitchell, who was head of Oxfordshire County Council during the period covered by the Serious Case Review.
'Root out child sexual exploitation'
It continues: "We must remember that it was through the courage and bravery of these young survivors of horrific abuse, speaking out and acting as witnesses in court, that the perpetrators of this wicked crime are behind bars. We hope that this has made the Oxford area a safer place."
"As faith and community leaders in Oxford, we renew our commitment to work in partnership with the police, the local authorities and all partner agencies to root out child sexual exploitation from our society."
Faith leaders condemn "abhorrent and wicked" crime
"We want to make it absolutely clear that child sexual exploitation is an abhorrent and wicked crime. It is contrary to the faith and teachings of all our religions.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those young people, who have suffered through the crimes of others, and also with their families and carers, as they provide vital support to help the survivors rebuild their lives."
The chief executive of the county council Joanna Simons (right) has resisted calls to resign but may be made redundant this summer after proposals were voted through to axe the £250,000-per-year post, as part of savings.
Chief Constable Sara Thornton of Thames Valley Police said: "We continue to work with one of the six victims from Operation Bullfinch to deliver training to frontline officers.
"She talks about her experiences with the police in order for us to learn from mistakes made prior to 2011.
"Since the 2013 trial at the Old Bailey, we have successfully charged 47 offenders in connection with 201 child sexual exploitation offences and will continue to do so.
How vulnerable victims suffered
The serious case review highlighted the domestic violence, family instability, sexual abuse and neglect already suffered by some of the "vulnerable" victims.
Most, but not all, of the children and parents concerned had a "predisposition to difficulties or challenges in childcare and growing up", the report said.
In a section titled "The nature of the families", said to be "very hard" to write without risking being "misleading or unfair", the report said describing this aspect is "not blaming the victims or their families".
It said that, in some senses, the fact some of the children may have been "troublesome" and/or experienced abuse before made it worse as it added to their ordeal "in a most horrible way".
'We are not a Rotherham'
Mr Mitchell added: "We are not a Rotherham and I will not have that suggestion made.
"We are a good council and we have put in place the measures that are necessary to stamp this evil out."
Council "failed badly", admits former leader
Former Oxfordshire County Council leader Keith Mitchell admitted he had not understood the scale of the problem and said they had "failed badly".
"Not sure I ever really understood the scale and I certainly didn't understand what a huge problem this was in Oxfordshire and, it seems, across the country."
Police 'cultural shift'
Det Supt Andrew Murray, head of major crime at Thames Valley Police, said there had since been a "cultural shift" in operations.
He said individual investigations did not match up the scale of abuse so failed to spot the patterns.
"We have apologised directly to those children who had the courage to give evidence… but an apology's not enough unless you listen to what they say and you implement those lessons.
"We are charging disproportionally more men of British-Pakistani heritage and of Black-African heritage. What we would call for is continued independent academic research to look at our statistics, and give us some explanations and reasons, but it's not something we should duck, it's not something we should hide."
BreakingFifty of the 370 victims were boys
Oxfordshire County Council has confirmed that "around 50 of the 370 children for whom there is strong evidence of CSE (child sexual exploitation) are boys".
A council spokesman said: "It is particularly difficult for boys to come forward and disclose exploitation.
"The specialist Kingfisher Team has received training to be able to identify and support boys. It is encouraging that we are seeing an increasing number being worked with and protected."
'Frontline workers failed'
Ms Morgan added: "The serious case review published today by Oxfordshire's safeguarding children's board is an indictment of the failure of frontline workers to protect extremely vulnerable young people over a number of years.
"Reading the details of what happened to them has been truly sickening. The serious case review makes clear that numerous opportunities to intervene to protect these girls were missed as police and social workers failed to look beyond what they saw as troubled teenagers to the frightened child within."
Young people 'utterly let down by system'
In the Commons, Education Secretary Nicky Morgan said at the heart of the issue were the young people who "have been utterly let down by the system and whose lives have been blighted".
She said: "I think it's important that we think about all of the victims and their families and I am pleased to announce or to confirm that part of today's summit and the announcements thereof will be a £7m fund in order to support those who have been victims, but clearly there is much more that we will all need to be doing."
The purpose of this serious case review, she added, was to understand what went wrong and why and to ensure that "we learn the lessons for the future".
She concluded: "Actually it's not just lessons learned - we want action. It was very clear that those who came across this information, some of them not just in Oxfordshire, in other authorities too, did not act on that information. That is simply unacceptable."
Chief exec 'must step down now'
Catherine Bearder, Lib Dem MEP for South East England, pictured below, is a fierce campaigner against trafficking.
She said: "It is now clear there have been failures both within the social services and the police, by the very people who should have been protecting these vulnerable young girls and those responsible should look to their consciences to make the right move now.
"Rather than waiting until the summer, Oxfordshire County Council's chief executive Joanna Simons must step down now - she must take responsibility for these endemic failings.
"The most important thing to remember is the truly horrendous experiences these girls have been through."
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Girl One' training officers
The victim who was known as Girl One during the trial at the Old Bailey is the one now training officers at Thames Valley Police.
She said: "I feel young people are finally being seen as victims and not simply nuisances who make bad life choices.
"I had a newly promoted sergeant apologise to me for all the young people they felt they had let down in the past and that was very touching.
"I feel that Thames Valley Police has failed me so terribly in the past. However, they have apologised for this and not made excuses about it."
It continues: "The depth of failure is at times hard to fathom and we do not accept explanations that child sexual exploitation (CSE) was not 'widely recognised' nationally at the time.
"As the serious case review notes, 'One does not need training in CSE to know that a 12-year-old sleeping with a 25-year-old is not right, or that you don't come back drunk, bruised, half naked and bleeding from seeing your 'friends'."
Speaking at a court case, she told how in 2006 a cocaine-fuelled Karrar - or Sam the Rapist as she called him - had raped her twice, strangled and beat her, all while subjecting her to verbal abuse and threats to kill.
TVPCopyright: TVP
What has changed at the council?
Oxfordshire County Council says the following changes have been made:
7,500 staff, including police, teachers, care workers, are now trained to spot warning signs of child sexual exploitation and take action
Around 18,000 school children have seen a drama about child sexual exploitation and discussed the risks of grooming in class
There are now school nurses in every secondary school with a role in identifying children at risk
The council is building four new children's homes for the most vulnerable children in Oxfordshire
Council is 'horrified'
Jim Leivers, Oxfordshire County Council's director for children, education and families, said: "Like the whole community we are horrified at what happened in Oxford.
"We fully accept that we made many mistakes and missed opportunities to stop the abuse. After the trial, the council apologised to the girls for not stopping their abuse sooner, and I do so unreservedly again today.
He said the report concludes by saying: "Oxfordshire has made very significant progress from the time in 2011 it was finally realised there was a pattern of organised child sexual exploitation and multiple victims."
Girl Three was 12 when they began grooming her and offering her cannabis at first, but later harder substances, culminating in crack cocaine.
"That was my life. That's all I had. I was with them almost every day," she said.
"Why didn't I run away? I was scared to say no because they wouldn't accept no as an answer for anything."
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Long way to go'
A social worker who deals directly with vulnerable children, and who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "We are on a massive learning curve and I think the Kingfisher team is working well and learning from previous cases, but we've got a long way to go, the same as every other local authority.
"We all need to be working together to have a streamlined approach across the country.
"It's not just social care. We need to be as a community tackling child sexual exploitation and every single person can do something to help."
Breaking'No disciplinary action'
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that no officers or individuals had faced any disciplinary action over Operation Bullfinch.
The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
A spokeswoman for the IPCC said: "We received a referral from Thames Valley Police on 26 February and we will be asking the force for further information in order that we can properly assess our level of involvement."
Kingfisher unit 'shares everything'
The Kingfisher unit was set up in 2012 by Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire County Council.
It has dealt with cases involving more than 200 children since it was launched, and has had a hand in eight prosecutions.
It employs more than 20 people, including 14 social workers, one health worker and five police staff. Det Insp Laura Macinnes, from the unit, said: "The beauty of our team is that we share everything and we can act on it straight away.
"We never give up on a child, so even if there's ups and downs in an investigation and we have setbacks, we don't give up, we come back the next day and we will still support and work with that child, and still look to disrupt, to prosecute and to stop that offender abusing children."
'Shocking amount uncovered'
Sue Evans, social care team manager for the Kingfisher team, says: "I think child sexual exploitation is all around the county in different forms.
"In the rural areas, in the towns and in the city as well. The bit that has surprised and shocked me the most is the amount that we've uncovered.
"It's not just girls, we've worked with a number of boys as well. The thing that would shock the public most is the level and the amount."
'Significant progress'
Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Sara Thornton added: "The force has made significant progress in the way we prevent, identify, disrupt and investigate child sexual exploitation."
She said that since 2011, £3.5m has been invested in resources to tackle this kind of exploitation.
'Many errors made' - Chief Constable
Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Sara Thornton said: "The independent review highlighted that agencies including Thames Valley Police could have identified the exploitation between 2004 and 2010 earlier than it did and many errors were made.
"After the 2013 trial, I personally apologised to the victims and their families for not identifying the systematic nature of the abuse sooner, that we were too reliant on victims supporting criminal proceedings and that it took too long to bring the offenders to justice.
Girls were disbelieved due to the interpretation of their "precocious and difficult" behaviour
There was a failure to recognise their ability to resist abuse had been eroded by grooming escalating to violent control
There was also pessimism about the prospect of successful convictions as most of the evidence gained was either withdrawn or later denied
Key facts of exploitation
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
Child sex exploitation in Oxfordshire in focus:
Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire County Council's Kingfisher unit have dealt with 200 children
Twenty similar investigations to Operation Bullfinch have been carried out by police since the May 2013 trial
In total 1,647 allegations of child sex abuse were made to police in 2014
Child sexual exploitation accounted for 9.8% of allegations, totalling 162
The youngest alleged victim was 12 years old
'Apologies are not enough'
Nicola Blackwood said: "It is right that these agencies have apologised and, given the seriousness of the findings, that the county council and Thames Valley Police have referred themselves to their regulatory bodies for further investigation.
"But victims and their families have rightly said that apologies are not enough.
"They want action. They want to know nothing like this can ever happen again."
BBCCopyright: BBC
Police and council referred to regulators
Nicola Blackwood, Conservative MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said in light of the serious case review's findings Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and Oxfordshire County Council has referred itself to the Health and Care Professions Council for further investigation.
The Health and Care Professions Council is a regulator which keeps a register of health and care professionals who meet their standards.
November 2010 - Police spot a pattern in girls going missing for days and unwilling to talk to police on return
May 2011 - Operation Bullfinch, the investigation, formally launched
March 22, 2012 - Operation Bullfinch raids across Oxford and 13 men arrested
September 26, 2012 - The serious case review is ordered
March 3, 2015 - Report published
'Deeply disturbing'
The College of Social Work says the serious case review will have "far-reaching consequences".
Jo Cleary, chairwoman, said: "The findings of the serious case review are deeply disturbing, and should have far-reaching consequences for the way we deal with child sexual exploitation in this country - from the frontline to leadership level.
"That these girls were dismissed, disbelieved and derided by so many and for so long is simply unacceptable.
She said social workers must be able to exercise the professional leadership when responding to difficult and complex practice issues.
Police made 'snide comments'
During the press conference, Maggie Blyth said that complaints from parents were not given the weight they deserved.
She said there was a "professional tolerance" of police who were aware of young adults sleeping with men. One girl told the inquiry police made "snide comments" about what was going on.
Ms Blyth said: "I am personally deeply saddened."
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Soaked with blood'
Another victim told the serious case review: "I turned up at the police station at 02:00 GMT, blood all over me, soaked through my trousers to the crotch.
"They dismissed it as being naughty, a nuisance. I was bruised and bloody.
"A WPC found me drunk with men. I said I was ok and she went away and left me with them. I was abused that night."
'Junior staff saw the problem'
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
Eventually the the scale of the child abuse was discovered by more junior staff working nearer the coal face, including a drugs worker for the city council, a social worker, and a detective inspector, who were working on their own initiative.
'Tip of the iceberg'
Maggie Blyth, presenting the report, said the abuse discovered could be the "tip of the iceberg".
She said: "I think we are seeing the tip of the iceberg in Oxfordshire.
"It is impossible to name the number of perpetrators at this stage, but I think what is working well is the increasing number of convictions."
'No disciplinary action'
Maggie Blyth said she was unaware of any disciplinary action being taken, but said the local authorities in question could clarify this.
She also said the identities of all professionals involved in the cases had been hidden in the report to protect the victims.
All victims of sexual abuse are given life-long anonymity.
'Appalling abuse'
Ms Blyth added: "It is shocking that these children were subjected to such appalling sexual exploitation for so long."
Sixty 'learning points'
Maggie Blyth told reporters at a news conference there had been 60 "learning points" identified within the review.
She said there are also 13 recommendations to Oxfordshire Safeguarding Children's Board on what can be improved in the future.
Ms Blyth said: "I would like to apologise for how long it took agencies in Oxfordshire to see what was happening and see the perpetrators were brought to justice."
'Dismissed as a nuisance'
Another victim, who submitted information for the report, said: "They did not look on me as a child. In my head I was older, but really truly I wasn't.
"The police never asked me why [I went missing]- they just took me home. I was put in a secure unit because I kept going missing - I thought I was being punished.
"I made a complaint about a man who trafficked me from a children's home. He was arrested, released, and trafficked me again."
Exploitation could have been identified
Maggie Blyth continued: "The report concludes that child sexual exploitation between 2005 and 2010 could have been identified sooner.
"Rather than a top-down approach, agencies worked in isolation. It is only down to the diligence of staff on the ground that the true picture of what was happening began to emerge."
BBCCopyright: BBC
Girls not seen as victims
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
The report found that there was almost no knowledge of gang-related child sexual exploitation nationally at the time.
The girls, aged between 11 and 15, were seen as "difficult girls making bad choices".
The language used by professionals was one which saw the girls as a source, and not the victims of their extreme behaviour, and they received much less sympathy as a result.
'Indescribably awful'
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
Five of the seven convicted abusers were of Pakistani heritage and two were of east African heritage.
The victims were all white British girls. There is no evidence showing that any agency didn't act when they should have done because of racial sensitivities.
Operation Bullfinch and subsequent prosecutions have shown concerted and rigorous action. The report says: "What happened was indescribably awful."
She said: "Organisations were aware there had been serious failings in the system so some of what was discovered was already known.
"However I'm surprised to see the systemic failings across the period of 2005 and 2010. I was very personally shocked, I found the experiences and what happened to these children deeply disturbing."
Police and council apologised
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
After the case concluded, Oxfordshire County Council social services and the police apologised for not acting sooner.
All girls had had some contact with Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire County Council's children's services during the abuse.
What is Operation Bullfinch?
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
The serious case review looked at the authorities' roles in identifying and preventing child sexual exploitation.
Abuse in Oxford was uncovered during Operation Bullfinch, which culminated in Mohammed Karrar, 38, his brother Bassam Karrar, 34, another set of brothers, Akhtar Dogar, 32, and Anjum Dogar, 31, and Kamar Jamil, 27, Assad Hussain, 32, and Zeeshan Ahmed, 28, being jailed in June 2013.
The gang groomed and sexually abused six girls aged between 11 and 15 by plying them with alcohol and drugs before forcing them to perform sex acts.
Thames Valley PoliceCopyright: Thames Valley Police
'It was a bit exciting'
In the review the victims detail their experiences.
One said: "It was all a bit exciting. Suddenly the guys were bringing me stuff. They would buy us things.
"It was exciting, Asian boys with flash cars. When the grooming started they were so kind and nice. It was attractive - then things started to change."
'Trafficked while in care'
The mother of one of the victims said: "I ended up not knowing whether my daughter was more at risk from the services than she was from the men who were clearly using and abusing her.
"I was giving social services and the police names and addresses... this went on for years, day after day, and nothing I was saying was being listened to or taken seriously at the time.
"I knew way back in 2005 that my 13-year-old daughter was being trafficked while in the care of Oxfordshire County Council. I put that in a letter and they totally ignored it."
'Picked up outside offices'
The victim continued: "They [the men] used to pick girls up outside social services offices on the Cowley Road, if that doesn't say something than I don't know what does."
She accused the council of being insincere after receiving a letter from them three days before the review was published, which she believes was a photocopy sent to a number of individuals.
Authorities were the worst - victim
One of the victims, who was 13 years old at the time, said: "[To the authorities] we were just troublesome girls, probably a bit gobby, a bit aggressive and they just didn't want to know.
"No-one in the local authority ever wanted to believe or hear that we'd either been raped of trafficked. They were the worst in my eyes of anybody."
'Lack of knowledge and understanding'
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
The serious case review foreword states that "child victims and their families feel very let down".
The report has seen no evidence of "wilful neglect" or misconduct by organisations, but says at times there was "a worrying lack of curiosity which was not followed through".
It states that the overall failings were a lack of knowledge and understanding around a concept (child sexual exploitation) that few understood.
'Guidance not followed'
Michael Stoddard
BBC News,
The serious case review into child sexual exploitation following Operation Bullfinch has been released by the Oxfordshire Safeguarding Children Board.
The report found no evidence of any wilful neglect but says the issue of child sexual exploitation and street grooming was not understood, and national guidance was not followed by the authorities.
Breaking'More than 370 children at risk'
Michael Stoddard
BBC News,
More than 370 children were potential victims of sexual abuse in Oxford which was allowed to continue for years despite the authorities being warned it was happening, a report has found.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The girls, aged between 11 and 15, were treated as young adults rather than children, so it was assumed they had control of their actions.
Serious case review to be published
Just a reminder - at 11:00 a serious case review into child sex exploitation in Oxford will be published which is expected to heavily criticise authorities for the way they handled it.
We will bring you live coverage here of all the major talking points, plus reaction.
Join up care call
BBC Radio Oxford
There's a call to join up health and social care in Oxfordshire and across the country, from the care minister Norman Lamb.
He's been telling us the current approach is too fragmented.
Mr Lamb says he wants to see change within three years, whoever's in government after the election.
The new measures, being unveiled by the prime minister, would see the crime of "wilful neglect" extended to cover children's social care and education.
There would also be unlimited fines for individuals and organisations shown to have let children down.
The government's proposals - also to include a national helpline being set up to enable professionals to report bad practice - are a response to child abuse scandals in Rotherham, Oxford and elsewhere.
Pensioner dies in M40 crash
A pensioner has died in a crash on the M40 near Oxford.
The collision involving a Volvo happened on the northbound carriageway between Junction 8a and 9 at 15:00 yesterday. The motorway was closed for nearly three hours for investigation work.
The man in his 70s died at the scene. A woman in her 70s was taken to the JR2 hospital in Oxford by air ambulance with serious injuries.
'More than 300 exploited'
The Guardian
More than 300 young people have been groomed and sexually exploited by gangs of men in Oxfordshire in the past 15 years, a damning report into the failures of police and social services to stop years of sexual torture, trafficking and rape will reveal, the Guardian has learned.
The victims, mostly girls, come predominantly from Oxford.
One senior investigative source said: "If you think you haven't got a problem in your city or town, you are just not looking for it."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Police handoutCopyright: Police handout Central Oxford MosqueCopyright: Central Oxford Mosque Oxford FoudnationCopyright: Oxford Foudnation Andrew smithCopyright: Andrew smith
- There was a "professional tolerance" of police who were aware of young adults sleeping with men.
- One girl told the inquiry police made "snide comments" about what was going on.
- Another girl said she turned up at a police station in the middle of the night covered in blood but was "dismissed as being naughty".
- One girl said a police officer found her drunk with men, she said she was OK and the officer left them alone. She was abused that night.
- After a complaint was made by one of the girls, a man was arrested for trafficking then later released. He trafficked her again shortly afterwards.
- All girls had had some contact with Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire County Council's children's services during the abuse.
- From 2005-10, the six girls interviewed were reported missing about 500 times, with half the episodes being from council care.
BBCCopyright: BBC SuartCopyright: Suart BlaCopyright: Bla AnythingCopyright: Anything BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC TVPCopyright: TVP
- 7,500 staff, including police, teachers, care workers, are now trained to spot warning signs of child sexual exploitation and take action
- Around 18,000 school children have seen a drama about child sexual exploitation and discussed the risks of grooming in class
- There are now school nurses in every secondary school with a role in identifying children at risk
- The council is building four new children's homes for the most vulnerable children in Oxfordshire
BBCCopyright: BBC AFP/Getty ImagesCopyright: AFP/Getty Images
- Girls were disbelieved due to the interpretation of their "precocious and difficult" behaviour
- There was a failure to recognise their ability to resist abuse had been eroded by grooming escalating to violent control
- There was also pessimism about the prospect of successful convictions as most of the evidence gained was either withdrawn or later denied
- Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire County Council's Kingfisher unit have dealt with 200 children
- Twenty similar investigations to Operation Bullfinch have been carried out by police since the May 2013 trial
- In total 1,647 allegations of child sex abuse were made to police in 2014
- Child sexual exploitation accounted for 9.8% of allegations, totalling 162
- The youngest alleged victim was 12 years old
BBCCopyright: BBC
- November 2010 - Police spot a pattern in girls going missing for days and unwilling to talk to police on return
- May 2011 - Operation Bullfinch, the investigation, formally launched
- March 22, 2012 - Operation Bullfinch raids across Oxford and 13 men arrested
- September 26, 2012 - The serious case review is ordered
- March 3, 2015 - Report published
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Thames Valley PoliceCopyright: Thames Valley Police BBCCopyright: BBC PACopyright: PA RspcaCopyright: Rspca Jupiter imagesCopyright: Jupiter images ALed jonesCopyright: ALed jones Thames Valley PoliceCopyright: Thames Valley Police BBCCopyright: BBC
And it's good night from me
Linda Serck
BBC News, Berkshire
Well that's it from us here at BBC Local Live Oxfordshire towers.
Thanks for reading and be sure to visit us again from 08:00 on Wednesday.
Need a job?
Employers and support agencies from a wide range of sectors will be at a job fair in Oxford Town Hall tomorrow.
Between 10:00 and 15:00, people seeking employment will have the chance to find out what employers and agencies from the leisure, health, and retail and hospitality industries, among others, have to offer.
More than 500 people are expected to attend the job fair, with 40 firms offering vacancies.
Big Issue seller in charity walk
Oxford Mail
A 70-year-old Big Issue seller is raising cash for homeless people by taking part in a 12-mile night walk.
Lionel Hegarty, who lives in Summertown, is fundraising for the Big Issue Foundation by participating in the Big London Night Walk on Friday.
Freezing temperatures tonight
Holly Green
BBC Weather
Tonight further showers are possible and with hail, but there will be a good deal of dry weather and the winds will ease allowing a frost to form.
Temperatures overnight will fall to freezing. Check the forecast near you.
Mother-of-five murder trial
BBC South Today
A court has heard how a man paid a "petty crook" £1,500 to murder mother-of-five Pennie Davis.
Mrs Davis, 47, was stabbed to death in the New Forest in Hampshire as she tended her horses in September last year.
Justin Robertson has been accused of killing Mrs Davies to silence her.
BBC South Today's Home Affairs correspondent Emma Vardy will have more on this story at 18:30 on BBC One.
Three charged with drugs offences
Linda Serck
BBC News, Berkshire
Now to bring you some other stories from across Oxfordshire.
Police have charged three men with a number of drugs offences after they were caught near Nettlebed.
The men, aged between 19 and 22, are accused of possessing ketamine and cannabis after a car driven "erratically" was pulled over by police on the A4130 in August.
They will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 31 March.
'Men have lost Islamic values'
Inter-faith leader Imam Monawar Hussain said: "When I was brought up my parents always taught me that you look at another girl like your own sister.
"Those guys [the perpetrators] are doing drugs and have lost those values. We have failed to inculcate those values in them.
"To what extent are these men Muslim? They don't pray, they go against any Islamic teachings."
Six girls reported missing '500 times'
The Serious Case Review highlighted the majority of the girls were investigated for offences ranging from acquisitive crime, drugs offences to damage and violence - including some against parents.
Four were known to the Youth Offending Service.
The scale of missing episodes was vast: From 2005-10 the six girls were reported missing around 500 times, with around half the episodes being from council care.
The evidence was of very limited escalation to top decision makers, so no directors/chief officers or governing bodies were aware.
No 'politically incorrect' concerns during investigation
The Serious Case Review stated the perpetrators have been mainly from an Asian heritage, with some from Africa or south east European countries, and with a mainly Muslim culture.
No one was aware of evidence of "any holding back due to ethnicity" or "going easy to avoid offending cultural sensitivities or seeming politically incorrect".
'Safeguarding children' training plan for mosques
Imam Monawar Hussain who set up the Oxford Muslim Pupils' Empowerment Programme (OMPEP), told the BBC there are plans to train staff at Oxford mosques to look out for signs of child abuse.
He said a safeguarding children document was also in the process of being signed off to distribute to the mosques.
"Everyone has a duty to look out for symptoms of child abuse," he said.
"We know there are Muslim and Asian victims of crime. Our focus is totally on children".
He said if there were any Muslim or Asian victims who are too scared to come forward, they have a Muslim social worker on hand who is contactable via the Oxford Foundation website.
'More work to do'
The BBC pointed out to Mr Cameron that the Oxford case review says no one person can be held to account. When asked for his opinion on that, the PM said: "We need to look carefully at the report out today but it's not true no-one's been held to account.
"There's been a court case and some of the perpetrators were sentenced and that's the most important sort of accountability of all.
"What needs to happen now is that lessons need to be learned. There's some evidence in Oxford that has happened but I'm sure there's more work to do."
'Help for whistleblowers'
Asked if he and other politicians had been "wilfully ignoring" the problem of child sex exploitation, Mr Cameron answered: "No, we have taken action because we've put in place tougher sentences, we've put in help for the victims, we've taken all sorts of steps but what's come out of Rotherham and Rochdale and Oxford has been so horrific that it has demonstrated that more needs to be done.
"Obviously it's the responsibility of those councils, police forces and social services departments but government needs to bring everyone together and make sure the lessons are being learned and any legal changes that are necessary are passed.
"So out of today comes help for whistleblowers, help for victims, changes to the law to make sure that wilful neglect is made a proper offence."
'Not walk on by'
Prime Minister David Cameron has given his reaction to the serious case review, saying: "The most important thing, apart from all the policy changes and the legal changes, is this is a big change in culture.
"We need to say loudly and clearly abuse of children under the age of 16 is wrong. It's not consent, it's not normal relations, it's wrong and we have to be intolerant of it and not walk on by as happened in too many cases in the past."
'Organised crime on a massive scale'
Jim Leivers, Oxfordshire County Council's director for children, education and families, said: "If we knew then what we know now about the grooming process, this would have been stopped much sooner.
"Before Operation Bullfinch people didn't believe something this horrible could happen.
"We are under no illusions about child sexual exploitation now. This was organised crime on a massive scale that we had not seen before.
"Our whole approach has now changed - children are believed, we can spot the signs of grooming and sexual exploitation and the Kingfisher team embodies that huge change."
Council staff "not inquisitive enough"
Former Oxfordshire County Council leader Keith Mitchell also told the BBC "people at the grassroots" did not push the issue of child sex abuse gangs and "weren't inquisitive enough".
He said: "It feels like there was a sense that this was just too difficult a problem because many of the girls wouldn't co-operate and there wasn't an evidence base there.
He added a number of changes the way local government is run may have "slowed down reporting upwards".
Children suffered abuse on 'industrial scale'
Children in the UK have suffered sexual abuse on an "industrial scale" with authorities failing to tackle the problem, David Cameron has said.
Outlining plans to tackle child sexual exploitation, the PM accused people and organisations of "walking on by".
Teachers, councillors and social workers in England and Wales who fail to protect children could face up to five years in jail under the proposals.
And police will now prioritise sexual exploitation as a "national threat". It comes as the serious case review found as many as 373 children may have been targeted for sex by gangs of men in Oxfordshire in the last 16 years.
'We must not label men as Muslims'
A Muslim founder of an Oxford group promoting inter-faith peace has condemned the child abuse crimes but says it is "too simple" to see the perpetrators as Muslims and the victims as white.
Imam Monawar Hussain from The Oxford Foundation said: "The actions (of the men) are totally against what Islam might teach.
"To use the label "Muslim", to what extent can we do that? To what extent are these men Muslim? They don't pray, they go against any Islamic teachings."
"I think it's insulting for Muslims in that light."
Oxford councillors 'should resign'
Labour Bassetlaw MP John Mann, a campaigner on child abuse, called for the elected leaders of Oxfordshire County Council to resign.
Ms Morgan said it was a matter for the authority to consider.
Mr Mann said: "I called for the immediate removal and resignation of the Labour leadership of Rotherham Council. Will you join with me in calling for resignations of the political leadership of Oxfordshire Council?"
Ms Morgan replied: "I think that is a matter for Oxfordshire County Council, for the leaders to consider and for the elected members."
Labour call for inquiry
In the Commons, the Education Secretary Nicky Morgan has been highlighting the "serious case review" undertaken in the county.
But the Shadow Education Secretary Tristram Hunt says that's not good enough.
Labour is calling for a independent inquiry to ensure the safety of children in Oxfordshire in the wake of the child sex abuse scandal.
Oxford East MP Andrew Smith said: "Does she (Ms Morgan) agree me that the victims, the 370 other children identified at risk, their families and the public horrified that these sickening crimes were allowed to continue for so many years, are owed answers to crucial questions which this serious case review could not address?
How was the police response viewed?
As Thames Valley Police confirm no staff have faced disciplinary action over continued child abuse in Oxford, what did the victims tell the serious case review about their dealings with officers?
The scale of the abuse was eventually discovered by more junior staff working nearer the coal face, including a drugs worker for the city council, a social worker, and a detective inspector, who were working on their own initiative.
'At risk' children let down
A doctor standing as a parliamentary candidate in Oxfordshire has said that as a GP she has "been faced with situations" where she thinks "children are at risk and families clearly need support".
Dr Helen Salisbury, a National Health Action Party candidate for Oxford West & Abingdon, said in her experience "social services resources are so stretched that those affected do not meet the threshold for help".
She added: "Troubled young people who need to access mental health services also face an unacceptable delay and are especially vulnerable."
The key findings of the report
Lauren Potts
BBC News
Police and social services made "many errors" and failed to stop the sexual abuse of young girls in Oxfordshire, a serious case review has found.
BBC News Online outlines the key findings in the Oxford child abuse report.
Call for 'predatory behaviour awareness' classes
A Conservative MP wants children to be taught about "predatory behaviours" in sex education classes in light of the Serious Case Review findings.
In a Commons speech, Education Select Committee chairman Graham Stuart said: "My committee agrees that it's about having excellent sex and relationships education in schools, precisely to give the resilience to young people.
"Talk about consent in a meaningful way, as one witness put it, tell them about age gaps and predatory behaviours so they start to recognise that."
Report from child abuse expert in June
In the letter to Maggie Blyth, MPs Edward Timpson, Lynne Featherstone and Dr Dan Poulter call on the Local Safeguarding Children Board to lead a "specific piece of work into the impact of the multi-agency approach to tackling child sexual exploitation".
Sophie Humphreys has been appointed to work with the board on this. The report is expected by the end of June 2015.
Ms Humphreys headed the City and Hackney Safeguarding Children's Board and child protection service for Hackney. She has also led serious case reviews into child abuse.
Full reaction to report
BBC Radio Oxford
We'll keep you up to date with all the developments to come out of today's report. You can listen live here.
David Prever will have a full reaction on Drivetime from 16:00, including an interview with Keith Mitchell, who was head of Oxfordshire County Council during the period covered by the Serious Case Review.
'Root out child sexual exploitation'
It continues: "We must remember that it was through the courage and bravery of these young survivors of horrific abuse, speaking out and acting as witnesses in court, that the perpetrators of this wicked crime are behind bars. We hope that this has made the Oxford area a safer place."
"As faith and community leaders in Oxford, we renew our commitment to work in partnership with the police, the local authorities and all partner agencies to root out child sexual exploitation from our society."
Faith leaders condemn "abhorrent and wicked" crime
The Oxford Council of Faiths released a joint statement following the Serious Case Review findings.
"We want to make it absolutely clear that child sexual exploitation is an abhorrent and wicked crime. It is contrary to the faith and teachings of all our religions.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those young people, who have suffered through the crimes of others, and also with their families and carers, as they provide vital support to help the survivors rebuild their lives."
What's next for TVP and council chiefs?
Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Sara Thornton (left) is due to leave the force at the end of March, to become chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council.
The chief executive of the county council Joanna Simons (right) has resisted calls to resign but may be made redundant this summer after proposals were voted through to axe the £250,000-per-year post, as part of savings.
How the story unfolded
BBC Radio Oxford
You can listen back here to how Kat Orman covered the release of the serious case review.
Victim helping police
Chief Constable Sara Thornton of Thames Valley Police said: "We continue to work with one of the six victims from Operation Bullfinch to deliver training to frontline officers.
"She talks about her experiences with the police in order for us to learn from mistakes made prior to 2011.
"Since the 2013 trial at the Old Bailey, we have successfully charged 47 offenders in connection with 201 child sexual exploitation offences and will continue to do so.
How vulnerable victims suffered
The serious case review highlighted the domestic violence, family instability, sexual abuse and neglect already suffered by some of the "vulnerable" victims.
Most, but not all, of the children and parents concerned had a "predisposition to difficulties or challenges in childcare and growing up", the report said.
In a section titled "The nature of the families", said to be "very hard" to write without risking being "misleading or unfair", the report said describing this aspect is "not blaming the victims or their families".
It said that, in some senses, the fact some of the children may have been "troublesome" and/or experienced abuse before made it worse as it added to their ordeal "in a most horrible way".
'We are not a Rotherham'
Mr Mitchell added: "We are not a Rotherham and I will not have that suggestion made.
"We are a good council and we have put in place the measures that are necessary to stamp this evil out."
Council "failed badly", admits former leader
Former Oxfordshire County Council leader Keith Mitchell admitted he had not understood the scale of the problem and said they had "failed badly".
He told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme: "I can't believe that by 2012 I wasn't being briefed that there was a problem.
"Not sure I ever really understood the scale and I certainly didn't understand what a huge problem this was in Oxfordshire and, it seems, across the country."
Police 'cultural shift'
Det Supt Andrew Murray, head of major crime at Thames Valley Police, said there had since been a "cultural shift" in operations.
He said individual investigations did not match up the scale of abuse so failed to spot the patterns.
"We have apologised directly to those children who had the courage to give evidence… but an apology's not enough unless you listen to what they say and you implement those lessons.
"We are charging disproportionally more men of British-Pakistani heritage and of Black-African heritage. What we would call for is continued independent academic research to look at our statistics, and give us some explanations and reasons, but it's not something we should duck, it's not something we should hide."
BreakingFifty of the 370 victims were boys
Oxfordshire County Council has confirmed that "around 50 of the 370 children for whom there is strong evidence of CSE (child sexual exploitation) are boys".
A council spokesman said: "It is particularly difficult for boys to come forward and disclose exploitation.
"The specialist Kingfisher Team has received training to be able to identify and support boys. It is encouraging that we are seeing an increasing number being worked with and protected."
'Frontline workers failed'
Ms Morgan added: "The serious case review published today by Oxfordshire's safeguarding children's board is an indictment of the failure of frontline workers to protect extremely vulnerable young people over a number of years.
"Reading the details of what happened to them has been truly sickening. The serious case review makes clear that numerous opportunities to intervene to protect these girls were missed as police and social workers failed to look beyond what they saw as troubled teenagers to the frightened child within."
Young people 'utterly let down by system'
In the Commons, Education Secretary Nicky Morgan said at the heart of the issue were the young people who "have been utterly let down by the system and whose lives have been blighted".
She said: "I think it's important that we think about all of the victims and their families and I am pleased to announce or to confirm that part of today's summit and the announcements thereof will be a £7m fund in order to support those who have been victims, but clearly there is much more that we will all need to be doing."
The purpose of this serious case review, she added, was to understand what went wrong and why and to ensure that "we learn the lessons for the future".
She concluded: "Actually it's not just lessons learned - we want action. It was very clear that those who came across this information, some of them not just in Oxfordshire, in other authorities too, did not act on that information. That is simply unacceptable."
Chief exec 'must step down now'
Catherine Bearder, Lib Dem MEP for South East England, pictured below, is a fierce campaigner against trafficking.
She said: "It is now clear there have been failures both within the social services and the police, by the very people who should have been protecting these vulnerable young girls and those responsible should look to their consciences to make the right move now.
"Rather than waiting until the summer, Oxfordshire County Council's chief executive Joanna Simons must step down now - she must take responsibility for these endemic failings.
"The most important thing to remember is the truly horrendous experiences these girls have been through."
'Girl One' training officers
The victim who was known as Girl One during the trial at the Old Bailey is the one now training officers at Thames Valley Police.
She said: "I feel young people are finally being seen as victims and not simply nuisances who make bad life choices.
"I had a newly promoted sergeant apologise to me for all the young people they felt they had let down in the past and that was very touching.
"I feel that Thames Valley Police has failed me so terribly in the past. However, they have apologised for this and not made excuses about it."
Victim helping train police
A victim of the gang convicted as part of Operation Bullfinch is now involved in the training of police officers in child sexual exploitation.
Failure 'at times hard to fathom'
The government has written an open letter to Maggie Blyth welcoming the decision to publish the review.
It continues: "The depth of failure is at times hard to fathom and we do not accept explanations that child sexual exploitation (CSE) was not 'widely recognised' nationally at the time.
"As the serious case review notes, 'One does not need training in CSE to know that a 12-year-old sleeping with a 25-year-old is not right, or that you don't come back drunk, bruised, half naked and bleeding from seeing your 'friends'."
News on the hour
Clare Woodling
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
A government expert is to be sent to Oxfordshire to help report back on the progress being make following publication of the long awaited serious care review into child sexual exploitation in the county.
The move's been announced within the last half an hour in the House of Commons by the Education Secretary Nicky Morgan.
Listen to the 13:00 bulletin.
'No evidence of misconduct'
During the press conference Maggie Blyth said there had been no "disciplinary action" among the authorities involved.
Oxfordshire County Council said: "We carried out a thorough internal review of case files into handling by child protection staff.
"Mistakes were made but no evidence was found of misconduct of staff that would lead to disciplinary action.
"To ensure that the county council has acted appropriately an independent investigation in to the conduct of all members of staff involved in Bullfinch has been conducted.
"However in order to give further assurance the investigation has been forwarded to the Health and Care Professions Council."
'Who made the mistakes?'
Andrew Smith, Labour MP for Oxford East, has asked in the House of Commons: "Who made the mistakes which allowed the depraved exploitation to go on for so long?"
He also appealed to the government to launch a wider review in to who is to blame adding: "Who takes responsibility?"
Report calls for research
The report also called for research into why a significant proportion of people convicted in these kind of cases are of "Pakistani and/or Muslim heritage".
In the Oxford case, known as Operation Bullfinch, two of the men were of east African origin and five of Pakistani origin.
'Raped twice in guest house'
This was the Nanford Guest House in Oxford, the gang's favoured location for abuse, and Bassam Karrar had attacked Girl Three so badly she had thought she would die.
Speaking at a court case, she told how in 2006 a cocaine-fuelled Karrar - or Sam the Rapist as she called him - had raped her twice, strangled and beat her, all while subjecting her to verbal abuse and threats to kill.
What has changed at the council?
Oxfordshire County Council says the following changes have been made:
Council is 'horrified'
Jim Leivers, Oxfordshire County Council's director for children, education and families, said: "Like the whole community we are horrified at what happened in Oxford.
"We fully accept that we made many mistakes and missed opportunities to stop the abuse. After the trial, the council apologised to the girls for not stopping their abuse sooner, and I do so unreservedly again today.
He said the report concludes by saying: "Oxfordshire has made very significant progress from the time in 2011 it was finally realised there was a pattern of organised child sexual exploitation and multiple victims."
'Scared to say no'
BBC News
UK
At the end of the trial at the Old Bailey to convict seven men for grooming and sexual abuse, one victim told the BBC about her ordeal.
Girl Three was 12 when they began grooming her and offering her cannabis at first, but later harder substances, culminating in crack cocaine.
"That was my life. That's all I had. I was with them almost every day," she said.
"Why didn't I run away? I was scared to say no because they wouldn't accept no as an answer for anything."
'Long way to go'
A social worker who deals directly with vulnerable children, and who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "We are on a massive learning curve and I think the Kingfisher team is working well and learning from previous cases, but we've got a long way to go, the same as every other local authority.
"We all need to be working together to have a streamlined approach across the country.
"It's not just social care. We need to be as a community tackling child sexual exploitation and every single person can do something to help."
Breaking'No disciplinary action'
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that no officers or individuals had faced any disciplinary action over Operation Bullfinch.
The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
A spokeswoman for the IPCC said: "We received a referral from Thames Valley Police on 26 February and we will be asking the force for further information in order that we can properly assess our level of involvement."
Kingfisher unit 'shares everything'
The Kingfisher unit was set up in 2012 by Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire County Council.
It has dealt with cases involving more than 200 children since it was launched, and has had a hand in eight prosecutions.
It employs more than 20 people, including 14 social workers, one health worker and five police staff. Det Insp Laura Macinnes, from the unit, said: "The beauty of our team is that we share everything and we can act on it straight away.
"We never give up on a child, so even if there's ups and downs in an investigation and we have setbacks, we don't give up, we come back the next day and we will still support and work with that child, and still look to disrupt, to prosecute and to stop that offender abusing children."
'Shocking amount uncovered'
Sue Evans, social care team manager for the Kingfisher team, says: "I think child sexual exploitation is all around the county in different forms.
"In the rural areas, in the towns and in the city as well. The bit that has surprised and shocked me the most is the amount that we've uncovered.
"It's not just girls, we've worked with a number of boys as well. The thing that would shock the public most is the level and the amount."
'Significant progress'
Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Sara Thornton added: "The force has made significant progress in the way we prevent, identify, disrupt and investigate child sexual exploitation."
She said that since 2011, £3.5m has been invested in resources to tackle this kind of exploitation.
'Many errors made' - Chief Constable
Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Sara Thornton said: "The independent review highlighted that agencies including Thames Valley Police could have identified the exploitation between 2004 and 2010 earlier than it did and many errors were made.
"After the 2013 trial, I personally apologised to the victims and their families for not identifying the systematic nature of the abuse sooner, that we were too reliant on victims supporting criminal proceedings and that it took too long to bring the offenders to justice.
"I want to reiterate that apology today."
Systemic failures highlighted
Paul Jenner
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
I was at the hotel where the report was released for BBC Radio Oxford.
The review states that the systemic failure of the authorities should be highlighted.
Maggie Blyth said: "The girls were threatened, drugged, raped and trafficked. The victim's accounts were disbelieved and links between cases weren't adequately made."
How the abuse was allowed to continue
The report blamed a lack of action on three key attitudes of those in power:
Key facts of exploitation
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
Child sex exploitation in Oxfordshire in focus:
'Apologies are not enough'
Nicola Blackwood said: "It is right that these agencies have apologised and, given the seriousness of the findings, that the county council and Thames Valley Police have referred themselves to their regulatory bodies for further investigation.
"But victims and their families have rightly said that apologies are not enough.
"They want action. They want to know nothing like this can ever happen again."
Police and council referred to regulators
Nicola Blackwood, Conservative MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said in light of the serious case review's findings Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and Oxfordshire County Council has referred itself to the Health and Care Professions Council for further investigation.
The Health and Care Professions Council is a regulator which keeps a register of health and care professionals who meet their standards.
Timeline of abuse
Oxford Mail
Here's the timeline of events which led to the serious case review:
'Deeply disturbing'
The College of Social Work says the serious case review will have "far-reaching consequences".
Jo Cleary, chairwoman, said: "The findings of the serious case review are deeply disturbing, and should have far-reaching consequences for the way we deal with child sexual exploitation in this country - from the frontline to leadership level.
"That these girls were dismissed, disbelieved and derided by so many and for so long is simply unacceptable.
She said social workers must be able to exercise the professional leadership when responding to difficult and complex practice issues.
Police made 'snide comments'
During the press conference, Maggie Blyth said that complaints from parents were not given the weight they deserved.
She said there was a "professional tolerance" of police who were aware of young adults sleeping with men. One girl told the inquiry police made "snide comments" about what was going on.
Ms Blyth said: "I am personally deeply saddened."
'Soaked with blood'
Another victim told the serious case review: "I turned up at the police station at 02:00 GMT, blood all over me, soaked through my trousers to the crotch.
"They dismissed it as being naughty, a nuisance. I was bruised and bloody.
"A WPC found me drunk with men. I said I was ok and she went away and left me with them. I was abused that night."
'Junior staff saw the problem'
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
Eventually the the scale of the child abuse was discovered by more junior staff working nearer the coal face, including a drugs worker for the city council, a social worker, and a detective inspector, who were working on their own initiative.
'Tip of the iceberg'
Maggie Blyth, presenting the report, said the abuse discovered could be the "tip of the iceberg".
She said: "I think we are seeing the tip of the iceberg in Oxfordshire.
"It is impossible to name the number of perpetrators at this stage, but I think what is working well is the increasing number of convictions."
'No disciplinary action'
Maggie Blyth said she was unaware of any disciplinary action being taken, but said the local authorities in question could clarify this.
She also said the identities of all professionals involved in the cases had been hidden in the report to protect the victims.
All victims of sexual abuse are given life-long anonymity.
'Appalling abuse'
Ms Blyth added: "It is shocking that these children were subjected to such appalling sexual exploitation for so long."
Sixty 'learning points'
Maggie Blyth told reporters at a news conference there had been 60 "learning points" identified within the review.
She said there are also 13 recommendations to Oxfordshire Safeguarding Children's Board on what can be improved in the future.
Ms Blyth said: "I would like to apologise for how long it took agencies in Oxfordshire to see what was happening and see the perpetrators were brought to justice."
'Dismissed as a nuisance'
Another victim, who submitted information for the report, said: "They did not look on me as a child. In my head I was older, but really truly I wasn't.
"The police never asked me why [I went missing]- they just took me home. I was put in a secure unit because I kept going missing - I thought I was being punished.
"I made a complaint about a man who trafficked me from a children's home. He was arrested, released, and trafficked me again."
Exploitation could have been identified
Maggie Blyth continued: "The report concludes that child sexual exploitation between 2005 and 2010 could have been identified sooner.
"Rather than a top-down approach, agencies worked in isolation. It is only down to the diligence of staff on the ground that the true picture of what was happening began to emerge."
Girls not seen as victims
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
The report found that there was almost no knowledge of gang-related child sexual exploitation nationally at the time.
The girls, aged between 11 and 15, were seen as "difficult girls making bad choices".
The language used by professionals was one which saw the girls as a source, and not the victims of their extreme behaviour, and they received much less sympathy as a result.
'Indescribably awful'
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
Five of the seven convicted abusers were of Pakistani heritage and two were of east African heritage.
The victims were all white British girls. There is no evidence showing that any agency didn't act when they should have done because of racial sensitivities.
Operation Bullfinch and subsequent prosecutions have shown concerted and rigorous action. The report says: "What happened was indescribably awful."
'Deeply disturbing'
Maggie Blyth, the independent chair of Oxfordshire Safeguarding Children's Board, which wrote the report, is talking now.
She said: "Organisations were aware there had been serious failings in the system so some of what was discovered was already known.
"However I'm surprised to see the systemic failings across the period of 2005 and 2010. I was very personally shocked, I found the experiences and what happened to these children deeply disturbing."
Police and council apologised
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
After the case concluded, Oxfordshire County Council social services and the police apologised for not acting sooner.
All girls had had some contact with Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire County Council's children's services during the abuse.
What is Operation Bullfinch?
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
The serious case review looked at the authorities' roles in identifying and preventing child sexual exploitation.
Abuse in Oxford was uncovered during Operation Bullfinch, which culminated in Mohammed Karrar, 38, his brother Bassam Karrar, 34, another set of brothers, Akhtar Dogar, 32, and Anjum Dogar, 31, and Kamar Jamil, 27, Assad Hussain, 32, and Zeeshan Ahmed, 28, being jailed in June 2013.
The gang groomed and sexually abused six girls aged between 11 and 15 by plying them with alcohol and drugs before forcing them to perform sex acts.
'It was a bit exciting'
In the review the victims detail their experiences.
One said: "It was all a bit exciting. Suddenly the guys were bringing me stuff. They would buy us things.
"It was exciting, Asian boys with flash cars. When the grooming started they were so kind and nice. It was attractive - then things started to change."
'Trafficked while in care'
The mother of one of the victims said: "I ended up not knowing whether my daughter was more at risk from the services than she was from the men who were clearly using and abusing her.
"I was giving social services and the police names and addresses... this went on for years, day after day, and nothing I was saying was being listened to or taken seriously at the time.
"I knew way back in 2005 that my 13-year-old daughter was being trafficked while in the care of Oxfordshire County Council. I put that in a letter and they totally ignored it."
'Picked up outside offices'
The victim continued: "They [the men] used to pick girls up outside social services offices on the Cowley Road, if that doesn't say something than I don't know what does."
She accused the council of being insincere after receiving a letter from them three days before the review was published, which she believes was a photocopy sent to a number of individuals.
Authorities were the worst - victim
One of the victims, who was 13 years old at the time, said: "[To the authorities] we were just troublesome girls, probably a bit gobby, a bit aggressive and they just didn't want to know.
"No-one in the local authority ever wanted to believe or hear that we'd either been raped of trafficked. They were the worst in my eyes of anybody."
'Lack of knowledge and understanding'
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
The serious case review foreword states that "child victims and their families feel very let down".
The report has seen no evidence of "wilful neglect" or misconduct by organisations, but says at times there was "a worrying lack of curiosity which was not followed through".
It states that the overall failings were a lack of knowledge and understanding around a concept (child sexual exploitation) that few understood.
'Guidance not followed'
Michael Stoddard
BBC News,
The serious case review into child sexual exploitation following Operation Bullfinch has been released by the Oxfordshire Safeguarding Children Board.
The report found no evidence of any wilful neglect but says the issue of child sexual exploitation and street grooming was not understood, and national guidance was not followed by the authorities.
Breaking'More than 370 children at risk'
Michael Stoddard
BBC News,
More than 370 children were potential victims of sexual abuse in Oxford which was allowed to continue for years despite the authorities being warned it was happening, a report has found.
The girls, aged between 11 and 15, were treated as young adults rather than children, so it was assumed they had control of their actions.
Serious case review to be published
Just a reminder - at 11:00 a serious case review into child sex exploitation in Oxford will be published which is expected to heavily criticise authorities for the way they handled it.
We will bring you live coverage here of all the major talking points, plus reaction.
Join up care call
BBC Radio Oxford
There's a call to join up health and social care in Oxfordshire and across the country, from the care minister Norman Lamb.
He's been telling us the current approach is too fragmented.
Mr Lamb says he wants to see change within three years, whoever's in government after the election.
Mini run
Oxford Mail
The streets of Oxfordshire were transported back in time yesterday as a convoy of vintage cars made its way through the county.
Mini enthusiast Tanya Field organised the run from the Cowley Plant in Oxford to Nuffield Place in South Oxfordshire to mark the re-opening of Lord Nuffield's birthplace following its winter closure.
Campsfield questions from MP
Sarah Teather MP has told BBC Radio Oxford expanding Campsfield House, the immigration detention centre, "is not a sensible use of taxpayer money".
The Lib Dem chaired a panel of MPs which has released a report which said immigration detention should be capped at 28 days.
An application is due to be considered by Cherwell District Council to double the size of the controversial site near Kidlington.
Fish eater banned
The RSPCA has released a video of a man swallowing a goldfish for the Neknominate online craze.
Luke Berry has been banned from owning fish for five years after he admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal at Oxford Magistrates' Court.
He was also ordered to carry out community service and must do 120 hours unpaid work and pay £500 costs.
The RSPCA described it as a "callous and cruel way to treat a living creature".
News on the hour
Clare Woodling
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
Coming up on BBC Radio Oxford at 10:00:
David Cameron is proposing to make it a criminal offence for a person in authority to fail to protect a child from sexual exploitation.
The measures would apply to teachers, police officers, social workers and councillors.
Jail for failing to protect children?
BBC News
UK
Teachers, councillors and social workers in England and Wales who fail to protect children could face up to five years in jail under new proposals.
The new measures, being unveiled by the prime minister, would see the crime of "wilful neglect" extended to cover children's social care and education.
There would also be unlimited fines for individuals and organisations shown to have let children down.
The government's proposals - also to include a national helpline being set up to enable professionals to report bad practice - are a response to child abuse scandals in Rotherham, Oxford and elsewhere.
Pensioner dies in M40 crash
A pensioner has died in a crash on the M40 near Oxford.
The collision involving a Volvo happened on the northbound carriageway between Junction 8a and 9 at 15:00 yesterday. The motorway was closed for nearly three hours for investigation work.
The man in his 70s died at the scene. A woman in her 70s was taken to the JR2 hospital in Oxford by air ambulance with serious injuries.
'More than 300 exploited'
The Guardian
More than 300 young people have been groomed and sexually exploited by gangs of men in Oxfordshire in the past 15 years, a damning report into the failures of police and social services to stop years of sexual torture, trafficking and rape will reveal, the Guardian has learned.
The victims, mostly girls, come predominantly from Oxford.
One senior investigative source said: "If you think you haven't got a problem in your city or town, you are just not looking for it."
News on the hour
Charles Nove
BBC Radio Oxford
Coming up on the BBC Radio Oxford news at 09:00:
A single vehicle crash on the M40 near Oxford has left one man dead and a woman with serious injuries.
A man his 70s died at the scene of the collision between junctions 8A and 9 at about 15:00 yesterday.
Kanye in Oxford
Well, did you spot superstar Kanye West in town yesterday?
The US rapper was visiting Oxford's Museum of Natural History after being invited by a student society.
He walked in to a standing ovation, but according to the independent student newspaper Versa, he looked unimpressed.
Among a host of other things, he told students that President Obama calls his home phone and the Nobel Peace Prize needs an awards show like the Brits.
Proud not to be private
Oxford Mail
The head teacher of a Headington school has said parents should not "waste their money" on private education after it received a glowing Ofsted report.
Jolie Kirby, headteacher at Cheney School, said it offered activities such as debating, rowing, lacrosse and classics - staples of a private school - but without the bill.
'No hiding' from failures
Michael Stoddard
BBC News, Southampton
There is "no hiding" from the failures of authorities in Oxfordshire where young girls were groomed, a retired detective has told the BBC.
Police and social services are expected to be heavily criticised at 11:00 when the scale of sexual exploitation is revealed in a serious case review.
Seven men were jailed in 2013 for abusing girls between 2004 and 2012.
Lead investigator Det Ch Insp Simon Morton said police "completely let the girls down".
Bright and breezy
Holly Green
BBC Weather
Rather cloudy with some rain in the east first thing, however this will soon clear to leave a bright and breezy day with isolated light rain showers, although most areas should stay largely dry.
Good morning
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live for Oxfordshire on Tuesday.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the county.
You can get in touch throughout the day and tell us what you're up to via email, Facebook or Twitter.