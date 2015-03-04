On BBC South Today from 18:30, more from the former police detective who reported serious concerns for more than nine months about the potential abuse of one of the Oxford grooming victims.

He rejects the suggestion in yesterday's serious case review that there was no evidence in 2007 that very top managers were aware of exploitation in the city.

Also, dozens of children with spinal problems are getting specialist help from a clinic in Oxford thought to be the only one of its kind in the UK.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The Oxford Children's Hospital (pictured) offers a range of services, all on the same day, for young people with conditions like spina bifida.