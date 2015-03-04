That's it for today's BBC Local Live in Oxfordshire.
Tonight's television
Geraldine Peers
Presenter, BBC South Today
On BBC South Today from 18:30, more from the former police detective who reported serious concerns for more than nine months about the potential abuse of one of the Oxford grooming victims.
He rejects the suggestion in yesterday's serious case review that there was no evidence in 2007 that very top managers were aware of exploitation in the city.
Also, dozens of children with spinal problems are getting specialist help from a clinic in Oxford thought to be the only one of its kind in the UK.
The Oxford Children's Hospital (pictured) offers a range of services, all on the same day, for young people with conditions like spina bifida.
Cornbury line-up
Cornbury Music Festivaltweets: LINE-UP NEWS Listen out as Hugh announces the #cornburymusicfestival2015 line-up live on @BBCOxford @WitneyRadio @106jackfm 8am tomorrow!
'Frost will develop'
Alexis Green
Weather presenter, BBC South Today
This evening and tonight will remain dry with a slight frost developing under the clear skies.
Temperatures will drop to around -2C (28F). Colder in rural areas.
Go whistle?
via Facebook
You've been getting in touch with us after Kat Orman asked if wolf whistling was harmless fun or simply sexist - actress Celia Imrie (pictured) said she was "thrilled" when it happens to her.
Katy Young says: It's not harmless fun. It's intimidating and oppressive... I have had men whistle, beep their car horns, make kissy faces and once at university a strange man tried to follow me home and then shouted at me in the street.
Alison Hodgeheg says: I do find it intimidating when people wolf whistle at me in the street or pass comment on some part of me. It isn't nice. I feel like they just see me as the body part they are complementing like "nice bum" or whatever it is, rather than a person.
But Samantha May says: A wolf whistle is harmless fun. Girls take it as a complement... I do.
End of an era
There's a demolition in town, and there won't be many that lament the end of the brutal moss-encrusted concrete giant that is Westgate car park.
It's making way for Oxford's new £440m retail, leisure and residential complex, which will have its own 1,000-space underground car park, due to open in Autumn 2017.
South Today reporter Tom Turrell has captured one of the megalith's final moments with this picture.
Mr Couldrick (pictured here in 2006), now the chief executive of Wokingham Borough Council, said he did not "recognise entirely" the events laid out in a serious case review published yesterday.
"The concerns were not ignored, but different decisions were taken.
"We did not understand this type of abuse and its scale at that time, and were focused on individual young people.
"Like everyone else, I deeply regret that we didn't have the correct information to enable us to see the patterns and the whole picture during this period."
News on the hour
Phil Mercer
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
Suggestions that senior managers at Oxfordshire's authorities were unaware of exploitation are wrong.
That's from a former police detective who has told the BBC he reported serious concerns about the potential abuse of one of the Oxford grooming victims to senior managers at Oxfordshire County Council and Thames Valley Police in 2007.
Former detective and city council worker Dermot Norridge has claimed he was treated with hostility when repeatedly raising concerns about the welfare of a child later discovered to be a victim in the Operation Bullfinch investigation.
He was told the county council did not like senior staff being criticised by a junior person.
Speaking exclusively to BBC News, he said: "I had credible information, I had credible evidence, I was somebody who had experience of dealing with child protection issues, and I could see that this child needed protecting.
"Out of frustration there was one occasion when I walked quickly to the County Hall and demanded of the receptionist to see the director of social services because I was so concerned.
"They didn't grasp this stinging nettle hard enough and deal with it as they should have done."
City go into the match five points off the top five, whilst North Ferriby are a further eight points behind them.
"They're very, very hard to play against direct," city manager Justin Merritt told us. "There's a lot of planning gone into deal with the direct approach they have."
Officer 'wasn't listened to'
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
A former detective and council neighbourhood nuisance officer repeatedly raised concerns about what was happening to one of the victims later identified in the Operation Bullfinch investigation, it has emerged.
In 2007, Dermot Norridge, who was previously a Det Sgt in Thames Valley Police, was working for Oxford City Council.
He said he warned senior managers at Oxfordshire County Council social services about child sexual exploitation but wasn't listened to.
According to the serious case review, if he made his comments today it would have led to "a speedy recognition that something bigger might be happening [but] at the time led to rather harsh disregard and criticism".
He reported "men going into the flat every night and leaving in the early hours of morning and seeing the 13-year-old lying under a cover with an adult male", the report states.
News on the hour
Phil Mercer
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
A special clinic for young spina bifida patients at Oxford Children's Hospital is being hailed a great success.
The new scheme incorporates the equivalent of 12 separate appointments into a single morning or afternoon each month.
It believes the majority should be in the Science Vale area (pictured) and in the towns and larger villages, with a "more flexible approach" for smaller villages.
The council has made the plans and feedback forms available on its website.
Angie Paterson, cabinet member for planning policy, said: "Local people clearly recognise the need for more housing. This is an additional phase of consultation to help us gather views on the best way of distributing the new houses across the district."
Finding work in Science
A careers website has been launched to help young people in Oxfordshire find work in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem).
The founder of a charity which helps victims of sexual abuse has called on members of the police and the council to step down.
Marilyn Hawes, of Enough Abuse UK, said: "Yet again we see people in high places holding on to their jobs.
"The price you pay at the top of any organisation, when it goes wrong, is you have to seriously look at your own incompetence... whether you knew or not, you should have been on your watch, on top of your game.
"You can say as many apologies as you like... you haven't broken someone's best china, you have helped break a child's life."
Truck cleared from road
A truck completely blocked the A4421 when it became stuck at Newton Purcell earlier.
TVP Roads Policing took a picture of the vehicle, seen with the slogan "see better" along its side, to warn drivers to seek alternative routes.
The road has since reopened.
News on the hour
Clare Woodling
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
A crackdown is under way on prejudice against gypsy and traveller communities within Thames Valley Police.
An independent review is taking place into how the force deals with the groups and has identified there's work to be done.
You've been getting in touch with us on social media following the shocking revelations in yesterday's serious case review.
Steph Holton says: "Simply shocking that this has been able to happen in very recent years and how awful that children and their families were not believed here in our community."
Caren Evans says: "There are some amazing organisations and charities in Banbury who do work really hard to support young people and their families but even they are struggling with the number of people who need support. There's no quick fix."
Meanwhile Jesse Hall has been listening to Howard Bentham's interview with Ian Hudspeth about the poor response of the council on BBC Radio Oxford."
She says: "Fantastic interview/interrogation Howard! Thank you for standing up for the public voice!!!"
Maggie Blyth, the independent reviewer, made it clear that: "The review describes a culture in Oxfordshire where the value of escalation to the top was not understood."
In Oxfordshire and elsewhere, the question will be whether those who have admitted failure are best placed to continue the process of change?
'Around the clock'
Mark Carne, chief executive of Network Rail, said staff had worked "around the clock" to reopen the railway between Leamington Spa and Banbury three weeks ahead of schedule.
He added: "Thousands of passengers, and thousands of tonnes of freight rely on this vital route every day.
"Harbury cutting has suffered from landslips for more than 150 years. We have secured the cutting and made it safe and will carry out long term repairs which will significantly reduce the chances of similar incidents in the future."
Good evening
Concerns 'were not ignored'
Andy Couldrick, who was the head of children's social care at Oxfordshire County Council at the time a child sex grooming gang were at large in Oxford, has responded to the claims of former detective Dermot Norridge.
Mr Couldrick (pictured here in 2006), now the chief executive of Wokingham Borough Council, said he did not "recognise entirely" the events laid out in a serious case review published yesterday.
"The concerns were not ignored, but different decisions were taken.
"We did not understand this type of abuse and its scale at that time, and were focused on individual young people.
"Like everyone else, I deeply regret that we didn't have the correct information to enable us to see the patterns and the whole picture during this period."
News on the hour
Phil Mercer
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
Suggestions that senior managers at Oxfordshire's authorities were unaware of exploitation are wrong.
That's from a former police detective who has told the BBC he reported serious concerns about the potential abuse of one of the Oxford grooming victims to senior managers at Oxfordshire County Council and Thames Valley Police in 2007.
'I had credible evidence'
Former detective and city council worker Dermot Norridge has claimed he was treated with hostility when repeatedly raising concerns about the welfare of a child later discovered to be a victim in the Operation Bullfinch investigation.
He was told the county council did not like senior staff being criticised by a junior person.
Speaking exclusively to BBC News, he said: "I had credible information, I had credible evidence, I was somebody who had experience of dealing with child protection issues, and I could see that this child needed protecting.
"Out of frustration there was one occasion when I walked quickly to the County Hall and demanded of the receptionist to see the director of social services because I was so concerned.
"They didn't grasp this stinging nettle hard enough and deal with it as they should have done."
City bid for play-off place
Robyn Cowen
Sports reporter, BBC Radio Oxford
In the Conference North,Oxford City continue their bid for a place in the play-offs as they entertain FA Trophy finalists North Ferriby United at Marsh Lane this evening.
City go into the match five points off the top five, whilst North Ferriby are a further eight points behind them.
"They're very, very hard to play against direct," city manager Justin Merritt told us. "There's a lot of planning gone into deal with the direct approach they have."
Officer 'wasn't listened to'
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
A former detective and council neighbourhood nuisance officer repeatedly raised concerns about what was happening to one of the victims later identified in the Operation Bullfinch investigation, it has emerged.
In 2007, Dermot Norridge, who was previously a Det Sgt in Thames Valley Police, was working for Oxford City Council.
He said he warned senior managers at Oxfordshire County Council social services about child sexual exploitation but wasn't listened to.
According to the serious case review, if he made his comments today it would have led to "a speedy recognition that something bigger might be happening [but] at the time led to rather harsh disregard and criticism".
He reported "men going into the flat every night and leaving in the early hours of morning and seeing the 13-year-old lying under a cover with an adult male", the report states.
News on the hour
Phil Mercer
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
A special clinic for young spina bifida patients at Oxford Children's Hospital is being hailed a great success.
The new scheme incorporates the equivalent of 12 separate appointments into a single morning or afternoon each month.
Bus changes
Stagecoach Oxford tweets: S5 buses will be unable to serve stops on London Road, Bicester between 5pm-6pm today (4th March) due to roadworks
Where to build?
South Oxfordshire District Council is looking for feedback from residents on where to build 3,600 new homes by 2031.
It believes the majority should be in the Science Vale area (pictured) and in the towns and larger villages, with a "more flexible approach" for smaller villages.
The council has made the plans and feedback forms available on its website.
Angie Paterson, cabinet member for planning policy, said: "Local people clearly recognise the need for more housing. This is an additional phase of consultation to help us gather views on the best way of distributing the new houses across the district."
Finding work in Science
A careers website has been launched to help young people in Oxfordshire find work in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem).
Stem Horizons was developed in partnership with Oxfordshire County Council.
Cathy Sturrock, Science Oxford's education manager, said: "Nearly 6,000 or approximately 18% of all Oxfordshire businesses operate in the professional, scientific and technical sector.
"There is a huge demand for young skilled people to join these businesses."
News on the hour
Phil Mercer
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
Train services between Banbury and Leamington Spa will resume on 13 March.
A major landslip meant the route had to be closed at the end of January.
'Never give up'
Peter Cooke
Reporter, BBC South Today
Det Insp Laura Macinnes at Thames Valley Police has been speaking to us about the Kingfisher Unit.
It was set up in the wake of the Oxford investigation into child sex exploitation, known as Operation Bullfinch.
"The beauty of our team is that we share everything and we can act on it straight away.
"All credit to the Kingfisher social workers and health nurse. They do an amazing job. Their motto is 'never give up on a child'."
Commuter joy
There's good news for rail commuters with a section of railway between Leamington Spa and Banbury due to reopened ahead of schedule.
Engineers have said the cutting at Harbury Tunnel had been secured and made safe.
The commuter route for passengers travelling from Birmingham to London Marylebone will open on 13 March.
'Absolutely shocked'
Sam Royston, from the Children's Society, said the charity was "absolutely shocked to hear of the scale of sexual abuse in Oxford".
He added: "We're pleased to see that this review did start to highlight and make progress identifying the signs of sexual abuse, and addressing negative attitudes towards child sex abuse victims."
News on the hour
Phil Mercer
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
A car has struck a pedestrian in Oxford after the driver fled from a petrol station without paying.
Keeping the Faith
Bicester Advertiser
Dance superstars Groove Armada and pop diva Paloma Faith have been announced as headliners for this summer's Big Feastival.
'No council sackings'
The leader of Oxfordshire County Council has said no staff have been sacked, despite a failure to act sooner in the case of young girls being groomed in Oxfordshire.
Ian Hudspeth said: "The independent chairman of the Oxfordshire Safeguarding Children Board Maggie Blyth was very clear, there's no wilful negligence.
"I acknowledge that their lives have been ruined and changed.
"The blame is quite clearly on those men who have been responsible for these evil crimes... they're now serving 95 years in prison."
Lunchtime news
Dani Sinha
Reporter, BBC South Today
On BBC South Today at 13:30, we'll have the latest from day two in court in the case of a mother who was stabbed to death in the New Forest.
Justin Robertson, 36, is accused of murdering supermarket worker Pennie Davis, 47, for money promised to him by his co-defendant Benjamin Carr, 22.
News on the hour
Phil Mercer
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
Lessons may have been learned but responsibility has not been taken.
That's the message from the Oxford East MP Andrew Smith after a serious case review condemned the authorities' response to allegations of child sexual exploitation in the city.
Westgate woes
Oxford Mail
Long delays faced by drivers on Oxford's ring road yesterday could have been avoided had the county council's advice been heeded by contractors working on the Westgate redevelopment, it has been claimed.
'Sorry isn't enough'
The founder of a charity which helps victims of sexual abuse has called on members of the police and the council to step down.
Marilyn Hawes, of Enough Abuse UK, said: "Yet again we see people in high places holding on to their jobs.
"The price you pay at the top of any organisation, when it goes wrong, is you have to seriously look at your own incompetence... whether you knew or not, you should have been on your watch, on top of your game.
"You can say as many apologies as you like... you haven't broken someone's best china, you have helped break a child's life."
Truck cleared from road
A truck completely blocked the A4421 when it became stuck at Newton Purcell earlier.
TVP Roads Policing took a picture of the vehicle, seen with the slogan "see better" along its side, to warn drivers to seek alternative routes.
The road has since reopened.
News on the hour
Clare Woodling
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
A crackdown is under way on prejudice against gypsy and traveller communities within Thames Valley Police.
An independent review is taking place into how the force deals with the groups and has identified there's work to be done.
'No quick fix'
via Facebook
You've been getting in touch with us on social media following the shocking revelations in yesterday's serious case review.
Steph Holton says: "Simply shocking that this has been able to happen in very recent years and how awful that children and their families were not believed here in our community."
Caren Evans says: "There are some amazing organisations and charities in Banbury who do work really hard to support young people and their families but even they are struggling with the number of people who need support. There's no quick fix."
Meanwhile Jesse Hall has been listening to Howard Bentham's interview with Ian Hudspeth about the poor response of the council on BBC Radio Oxford."
She says: "Fantastic interview/interrogation Howard! Thank you for standing up for the public voice!!!"
Why was exploitation ignored?
Peter Henley
Political editor, South of England
"If the perpetrators could spot these vulnerable children, why couldn't the authorities?"
The words of one victim, summing up the question asked by many after the release of the serious case review into child sexual exploitation in Oxfordshire.
Maggie Blyth, the independent reviewer, made it clear that: "The review describes a culture in Oxfordshire where the value of escalation to the top was not understood."
In Oxfordshire and elsewhere, the question will be whether those who have admitted failure are best placed to continue the process of change?
'Around the clock'
Mark Carne, chief executive of Network Rail, said staff had worked "around the clock" to reopen the railway between Leamington Spa and Banbury three weeks ahead of schedule.
He added: "Thousands of passengers, and thousands of tonnes of freight rely on this vital route every day.
"Harbury cutting has suffered from landslips for more than 150 years. We have secured the cutting and made it safe and will carry out long term repairs which will significantly reduce the chances of similar incidents in the future."
Tudor discovery
Indy Almroth-Wright
BBC Online
A Tudor royal coat of arms has been discovered embedded in the walls of a cottage in an Oxfordshire village.
Pieces of the 16th Century 2m x 2m (6ft x 6ft) stone armorial were found in Tudor Cottage, in Hanwell near Banbury, during refurbishments.
Owner David Crabtree said a large fleur-de-lys "fell into a pile of rubble" as builders took a wall down.
Further carved stones, including three lions, were then found in other walls within the cottage.
News on the hour
Clare Woodling
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
It's taken three weeks for landlines and the internet to be reconnected in Cumnor and Appleton after cables were cut last month.
Workers severed wires near Cumnor Hill in error on 12 February.
BreakingTunnel to reopen
BREAKING NEWS
A major rail route closed by a 350,000-tonne landslip will reopen on 13 March, operator Chiltern Railways has announced.
It was previously thought the section of the Chiltern Mainline between Leamington Spa and Banbury, which closed on 31 January after the landslip near the Harbury Tunnel, would open in April.
On air
Kat Orman
Mid-morning presenter, BBC Radio Oxford
On this morning's show I'll be speaking to singer, songwriter and celebrity mum Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who is working on a new album for 2015.
Oxford-based writer and illustrator Suzanne Barton will also be here to talk about her book The Dawn Chorus, Robin's Winter Song.
Also, Celia Imrie, the star of films like Calendar Girls and the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, says women should stop moaning about wolf-whistling and ''lighten up''. What do you think? Let me know.
Banksy in Banbury?
Banbury Guardian
A mystery Banksy-style painting has appeared in Banbury town centre.
News on the hour
Clare Woodling
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
Job opportunities and careers advice are being offered at Oxford Town Hall later.
It's part of the second job fair in six months, which will see employers and support agencies team up to help people looking for work.
Council leader sorry
Ian Hudspeth, leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said he couldn't "apologise enough" for the failure of the authorities to protect the victims of child sex exploitation in the county.
"It wasn't escalated up. As soon as senior officials knew we did investigate… that's the key to it. Once people knew, action was taken."
He described what happened to the vulnerable girls as "brainwashing" and "atrocious acts of criminality".
University pay 'national scandal'
Sean Coughlan
Education correspondent
University heads received an average of £260,000 per year and 18 received pay rises over 10%, according to a salary survey from the UCU lecturers' union.
Oxford University's vice-chancellor Andrew Hamilton had the third highest pay at £442,000.
Last week, university leaders warned against cutting tuition fees to £6,000, arguing that budgets were under threat.
The UCU leader Sally Hunt said the lack of "accountability surrounding senior pay and perks is a national scandal".
Junction 'snarled up'
Sara Dumbell
Travel presenter, BBC Radio Oxford
On the A34 northbound there are now two broken down lorries.
There's one about half a mile north of the M4 junction 13 for Chieveley, just after the entry slip.
The other is just under the M4. Listener Andy has told me the whole junction is snarled up and it's causing queues on the westbound M4 approach.
News on the hour
Clare Woodling
Newsreader, BBC Radio Oxford
Three men have been charged with drugs offences almost six months after police stopped a car seen driving erratically near Nettlebed.
They're due at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 31 March.
'Force failed victims'
Oxford Mail
Chief Constable Sara Thornton repeated an apology yesterday to the victims of child sexual exploitation across Oxfordshire.
But she refused to accept responsibility for the failings within Thames Valley Police.
Baldock scores
Danny Cox
Presenter, BBC Oxford
George Baldock scored his first goal for Oxford United - his first goal for anyone for a year - to rescue a point for the U's in their game against Morecambe last night.
His brilliant chipped equaliser came three minutes from time.
In a match that saw half the floodlights at the Kassam temporarily fail during the second half, the Lancashire side had led from the tenth minute before Baldock struck.
On air
Howard Bentham
Presenter, BBC Radio Oxford
Today we're talking about the fallout from the serious case review into sexual exploitation in Oxfordshire after it was revealed 373 children may have being targeted.
The investigation came after a gang of seven men (pictured) were jailed in 2013 for abusing six girls in Oxford.
We'll hear reactions from the mother of one the victims, the leader of Oxfordshire County Council Ian Hudspeth, the Children's Society, Enough Abuse UK and others.
Listen in until 10:00.
'Temperatures will rise'
Holly Green
BBC Weather
It's a cold start for many of us with a frosty picture out there, but over the coming days temperatures are going to rise.
So for today, a bit of ice first thing, one or two showers may be popping up here and there, but generally a dry day with plenty of sunshine to be had.
We're looking at highs of 8C (46F) in Didcot and 9C (48F) in Oxford.
Broken down lorry
Sara Dumbell
Travel presenter, BBC Radio Oxford
On the A34 northbound, about half a mile north of the M4 junction 13 for Chieveley, one lane is closed due to a broken down lorry.
There are delays of up to 50 minutes on Chiltern Railways between Birmingham Moor Street and Leamington Spa due to a signalling problem. Some lines are completely blocked.
Good morning
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live for Oxfordshire on Wednesday.
I'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the county.
Feel free to get in touch throughout the day and tell me what you're up to via email, Facebook or Twitter.