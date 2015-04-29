Radcliffe Camera

BBC Local Live: Oxfordshire

  1. Updates on Wednesday 29 April 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Thursday

Good evening

That's all from the BBC Local Live team for today, normal service will resume at 08:00 on Thursday.

Sally Taylor
BBC

However, there's a special live page here tonight for the

BBC South Today General Election debate which is being broadcast on BBC1 at 22:50.

The candidates involved are:

  • Penny Mordaunt, Conservative, Portsmouth North
  • Rowenna Davis, Labour, Southampton Itchen
  • Layla Moran, Lib Dem, Oxford West and Abingdon
  • Mark Chivers, Green, Mid Dorset and North Poole
  • Mike Glennon, UKIP, East Worthing and Shoreham

Patchy frost

Holly Green

BBC Weather

It'll be dry in most places this evening, with the odd shower possible. This will mainly affect areas south of Woodstock.

Holly Green
BBC

Clear spells overnight will allow temperatures to fall, with a patchy frost possible by dawn. Lows of 1C (34F).

Evening TV

Geraldine Peers

Presenter, BBC South Today

A new four-year research project looking into childhood brain tumours will begin later this year thanks to money raised by an Oxfordshire charity.

Skye Benjamin Hall
BBC

Blue Skye Thinking was set up last year after five-year-old Skye Benjamin Hall, from Abingdon, died of a brain tumour.

More on that and the other stories making the news in the county on

BBC South Today from 18:30.

School awarded £25,000

Banbury Cake

A primary school in Chinnor

has been awarded £25,000 for improving the results for underprivileged children.

St Andrew's Primary School, Chinnor
Google

St Andrew's Primary School became the Thames Valley's regional finalist in ensuring children from low-income families met and exceeded national standards at SATs exams.

Travel latest

Sara Dumbell

Travel presenter, BBC Radio Oxford

There's congestion on the A423 in both directions at the Southern By-Pass in Oxford.

It's also busy on the A40 westbound between the Wolvercote and Eynsham roundabouts.

For all the latest on the county's roads visit the

BBC Travel website.

Safety check after Mini plant injuries

Oxford Mail

A logistics company

has been ordered to assess injury risks by next week following an investigation into an incident at the Mini Plant in Cowley.

Mini production line
AFP

In October, a man, in his 50s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries following an incident at the factory.

Rudolph and Hellmann Automotive Ltd, which is contracted to BMW, was served with both an improvement notice and a prohibition notice by the Health and Safety Executive in January, preventing it from carrying out lifting operations.

Latest headlines

Sue Paz

BBC Local Live

Our current top stories on the local live page are:

Ione Wells started the #notguilty hashtag
Ione Wells

Jo Caulfield interview

Nick Piercey

Afternoon presenter, BBC Radio Oxford

Comedian Jo Caulfield is saying farewell to being polite with her current tour Uninformed Opinions which comes to the Cornerstone in Didcot on Saturday 9 May.

Jo Caulfield
Jo Caulfield

Listen again to my

BBC Radio Oxford interview with her.

May Day disruption

Sue Paz

BBC Local Live

On Friday, there'll be a road closure from Magdalen Bridge to the junction of High Street and Longwall Street, due to the annual May Day morning celebrations in Oxford.

Magdalen Bridge on May Day
BBC

Diversions are in place for Stagecoach buses during the road closures between 03:00 and 09:00.

May Day morning

Sue Paz

BBC Local Live

Oxford residents and visitors

are being encouraged to share their May Day morning celebrations on Friday.

Morris men in Oxford on May Morning
BBC

The tradition of celebrating the coming of spring and brings together dancing and singing in the city.

Oxfordshire County Council is asking people to use the hashtag #maymorning to tell the authority how they are revelling in the event which starts at 06:00.

Retiring councillors

Roz Tappenden

BBC South

Four councillors will retire from

West Oxfordshire District Council this year, the authority has said.

Hywel Davies (left) and Mark Booty
West Oxfordshire District Council
  • Mark Booty (pictured right) has represented Bampton and Clanfield ward since 2003
  • Eve Coles is retiring after 20 years as a district councillor for Chipping Norton
  • Hywel Davies (pictured left) has represented Charlbury and Finstock ward since May 2011
  • Simon Hoare has represented the Hailey, Minster Lovell and Leafield ward since 2004 and was appointed to Cabinet in 2007

Latest headlines

Sue Paz

BBC Local Live

Our top stories this afternoon on the local live page are:

Ione Wells
Instagram/Ione Wells

Oxford West and Abingdon elections

Self-confessed "Lego obsessive" Andrew Beaumont

tweets: #OxfordWest&Abingdon: 2015 runners & riders.

Andrew Beaumont's election form with lego characters
Andrew Beaumont

Election debate

Sally Taylor

Presenter, BBC South Today

I'll be be hosting a

special BBC South Today General Election debate tonight with:

  • Penny Mordaunt, Conservative, Portsmouth North
  • Rowenna Davis, Labour, Southampton Itchen
  • Layla Moran, Lib Dem, Oxford West and Abingdon
  • Mark Chivers, Green, Mid Dorset and North Poole
  • Mike Glennon, UKIP, East Worthing and Shoreham

It's being broadcast on BBC1 at 22:50. There'll also be highlights on

Facebook and
Twitter, as well as via a special BBC Local Live page here.

A40 congestion

Sara Dumbell

Travel presenter, BBC Radio Oxford

There's congestion both ways on the A40 London Road in Oxford around the Thornhill Park and Ride.

For all the latest on the county's roads visit the

BBC Travel website.

Child sex exploitation

Oxford Mail

A man arrested on suspicion of child sexual exploitation in Oxford, as part of Operation Bullfinch,

has been rebailed for the fourth time.

Four convicted of fraud and forced labour

Thames Valley Police

Four people have been convicted of fraud and forced labour offences in Oxford,

Thames Valley Police has said.

The 27-year-old victim was prevented from leaving the place he was being made to work for about two years, the force added.

Weather: Sunny spells this afternoon

Holly Green

BBC Weather

It will be drier and brighter this afternoon, with sunny spells developing.

Holly Green
BBC

A few showers are still possible though. Highs of 15C (59F).

Bank Holiday rail disruption

Rail passengers have been warned to expect disruption during

"major engineering works" on Southeastern routes this Bank Holiday weekend.

National Rail said services would be affected to and from London Charing Cross, London Cannon Street and London Waterloo via Wimbledon, between 2 and 4 May.

Planning advice

Oxford City Council

tweets: #Planning Advice Duty officer available Mon-Fri from 10am-1pm providing informal guidance. Call, email or drop in
oxford.gov.uk/PageRender/dec…

