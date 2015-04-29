BBC Local Live: Oxfordshire

In October, a man, in his 50s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries following an incident at the factory.
Rudolph and Hellmann Automotive Ltd, which is contracted to BMW, was served with both an improvement notice and a prohibition notice by the Health and Safety Executive in January, preventing it from carrying out lifting operations.
Latest headlines
Sue Paz
BBC Local Live
Our current top stories on the local live page are:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good evening
That's all from the BBC Local Live team for today, normal service will resume at 08:00 on Thursday.
However, there's a special live page here tonight for theBBC South Today General Election debate which is being broadcast on BBC1 at 22:50.
The candidates involved are:
Patchy frost
Holly Green
BBC Weather
It'll be dry in most places this evening, with the odd shower possible. This will mainly affect areas south of Woodstock.
Clear spells overnight will allow temperatures to fall, with a patchy frost possible by dawn. Lows of 1C (34F).
Evening TV
Geraldine Peers
Presenter, BBC South Today
A new four-year research project looking into childhood brain tumours will begin later this year thanks to money raised by an Oxfordshire charity.Blue Skye Thinking was set up last year after five-year-old Skye Benjamin Hall, from Abingdon, died of a brain tumour.
More on that and the other stories making the news in the county onBBC South Today from 18:30.
School awarded £25,000
Banbury Cake
A primary school in Chinnorhas been awarded £25,000 for improving the results for underprivileged children.St Andrew's Primary School became the Thames Valley's regional finalist in ensuring children from low-income families met and exceeded national standards at SATs exams.
Travel latest
Sara Dumbell
Travel presenter, BBC Radio Oxford
There's congestion on the A423 in both directions at the Southern By-Pass in Oxford.
It's also busy on the A40 westbound between the Wolvercote and Eynsham roundabouts.
For all the latest on the county's roads visit theBBC Travel website.
Safety check after Mini plant injuries
Oxford Mail
A logistics companyhas been ordered to assess injury risks by next week following an investigation into an incident at the Mini Plant in Cowley.
In October, a man, in his 50s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries following an incident at the factory.
Rudolph and Hellmann Automotive Ltd, which is contracted to BMW, was served with both an improvement notice and a prohibition notice by the Health and Safety Executive in January, preventing it from carrying out lifting operations.
Latest headlines
Sue Paz
BBC Local Live
Our current top stories on the local live page are:
Jo Caulfield interview
Nick Piercey
Afternoon presenter, BBC Radio Oxford
Comedian Jo Caulfield is saying farewell to being polite with her current tour Uninformed Opinions which comes to the Cornerstone in Didcot on Saturday 9 May.
Listen again to myBBC Radio Oxford interview with her.
May Day disruption
Sue Paz
BBC Local Live
On Friday, there'll be a road closure from Magdalen Bridge to the junction of High Street and Longwall Street, due to the annual May Day morning celebrations in Oxford.Diversions are in place for Stagecoach buses during the road closures between 03:00 and 09:00.
May Day morning
Sue Paz
BBC Local Live
Oxford residents and visitorsare being encouraged to share their May Day morning celebrations on Friday.
The tradition of celebrating the coming of spring and brings together dancing and singing in the city.
Oxfordshire County Council is asking people to use the hashtag #maymorning to tell the authority how they are revelling in the event which starts at 06:00.
Retiring councillors
Roz Tappenden
BBC South
Four councillors will retire fromWest Oxfordshire District Council this year, the authority has said.
Latest headlines
Sue Paz
BBC Local Live
Our top stories this afternoon on the local live page are:
Oxford West and Abingdon elections
Self-confessed "Lego obsessive" Andrew Beaumonttweets: #OxfordWest&Abingdon: 2015 runners & riders.
Election debate
Sally Taylor
Presenter, BBC South Today
I'll be be hosting aspecial BBC South Today General Election debate tonight with:
It's being broadcast on BBC1 at 22:50. There'll also be highlights onFacebook and Twitter, as well as via a special BBC Local Live page here.
A40 congestion
Sara Dumbell
Travel presenter, BBC Radio Oxford
There's congestion both ways on the A40 London Road in Oxford around the Thornhill Park and Ride.
For all the latest on the county's roads visit theBBC Travel website.
Child sex exploitation
Oxford Mail
A man arrested on suspicion of child sexual exploitation in Oxford, as part of Operation Bullfinch,has been rebailed for the fourth time.
Four convicted of fraud and forced labour
Thames Valley Police
Four people have been convicted of fraud and forced labour offences in Oxford,Thames Valley Police has said.
The 27-year-old victim was prevented from leaving the place he was being made to work for about two years, the force added.
Weather: Sunny spells this afternoon
Holly Green
BBC Weather
It will be drier and brighter this afternoon, with sunny spells developing.
A few showers are still possible though. Highs of 15C (59F).
Bank Holiday rail disruption
Rail passengers have been warned to expect disruption during"major engineering works" on Southeastern routes this Bank Holiday weekend.
National Rail said services would be affected to and from London Charing Cross, London Cannon Street and London Waterloo via Wimbledon, between 2 and 4 May.
Planning advice
Oxford City Counciltweets: #Planning Advice Duty officer available Mon-Fri from 10am-1pm providing informal guidance. Call, email or drop in oxford.gov.uk/PageRender/dec…