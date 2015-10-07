On a visit to Oxfordshire, Alistair Burt says: "No sensible minister would come and say we've solved it, but what we're seeing is a general improvement, people can talk about it. We've put more money in the system so more is being done, and there is more to be done yet."
The company received 102.2 complaints per 100,000 journeys, a rise of 62.5%. Complaints about punctuality and reliability accounted for 72.6% of the total number.
Great Western Railway had the largest percentage decrease compared to the previous year, with a fall in complaints in the same period of 31.4%.
Chiltern Railways have so far not responded to requests to comment.
Owner 'so grateful' car bonnet cat is home
The owner of the cat that travelled from its home in Eastbourne to Oxfordshire in the bonnet of a car says he is "so grateful" his pet has returned.
Mr Rigsby had been missing for five days when he was discovered at a garage curled up next to the car's engine.
Chris Doughty says: "We are so grateful. This whole incident has been very strange at times and, even stranger, the vet's surgery in Oxfordshire where he was treated is just two doors down from where we first got him as a kitten.”
Injured cat rides from Eastbourne to Kidlington in car's bonnet
A cat travelled 130 miles from Eastbourne to Kidlington curled up in the bonnet of a car suffering with a fractured pelvis, after probably being hit by a different vehicle.
Mr Rigsby was found when the hire car was taken to a garage and placed on a ramp.
He was taken to a local vet and the RSPCA was able to trace his owners thanks to the pet's microchip.
Connor Sparrowhawk drowned in the bath after an epileptic seizure while being treated at Slade House, in Headington, in July 2013.
Winnie Betsva was one of two nurses responsible for Connor's care and told the inquest into his death; "I am so sorry that I failed Connor. I take full responsibility for failing Connor with his epilepsy care plan."
The inquest continues.
Abingdon bride has a ticket to ride
A bride from Abingdon has decided to forego the usual limousines, open-top cars and horse-drawn carriages to take the bus to the church.
When Tom Foster and Ellie Cunnington contacted the Oxford Bus Company to check the regular timetable, the company decided to offer them a private bus for their special day.
Mr and Mrs Foster decided to repay the generosity with a donation to bus drivers taking part in the Abingdon Marathon.
But a HM Courts & Tribunals Service spokesperson says: "This consultation is not about distancing people from justice. In the future, we will offer modern, digital ways of interacting with the justice system. Fewer people will need to come to court in person.
"We have court and tribunal buildings across the country which are no longer fit for purpose."
Minister visiting Oxford ahead of World Mental Health Day
The prime minister said he would allow developers to offer discounted starter homes replacing the low-rent properties currently provided. But Mr Hollingsworth says that is not what Oxford needs.
"It's not going to help the people in the greatest need, or indeed anyone on an average income. What it will do is take away social rented housing and that's the thing that we are drastically short of in the city."
Cameron 'reaching out to people on edges of society'
Banbury MP Victoria Prentis has hailed the prime minister's party conference speech for his plans to tackle discrimination and inequality.
She tells BBC Radio Oxford: "It is the people right at the bottom that we need to focus on, the people on the very edges of society.
"There are no 'no-go' areas now, compassionate conservatism should reach out to all people in society and make sure you can get on."
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union says research shows 1970s services were faster than those advertised by Great Western Railway (GWR) for inter-city trains, but GWR says the union was not comparing like-for-like journeys.
The promised London to Cardiff journey time is 113 minutes, compared to 105 minutes under British Rail in 1977, RMT says.
Town councillors vow to fight closure of children’s centres
Police patrols in areas affected by arsons in Oxford have seen a reduction in the number of fires in September, after attacks in the last year trebled.
Thames Valley Police said the majority of incidents were not life endangering, although they took all fires seriously.
They say: "As a result of monitoring this increase, action has been taken to patrol the areas affected and we have seen a reduction in September. This is something we will continue to monitor and work with the local community to reduce."
- United midfielder John Lundstram says the derby against Swindon Town was the best atmosphere of his career
- Swindon's Jordan Turnbull, who received a red card for kicking out in Tuesday's game, has had his appeal rejected
- Oxford United women's goalkeeper Demi Lambourne has been called up to the England under 20s training camp
- Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was raped in Oxford
- Dozens of doctors have written to the government warning that a new junior doctor contract would endanger patients
- The care minister has been told that mental health services are in jeopardy because of a shortage of money
- A nurse responsible for the care of an 18-year-old with learning difficulties who died after an epileptic seizure has apologised to his family
- A nurse has apologised for "failing" Connor Sparrowhawk who died in an Oxfordshire care unit
- The county's mental health services need more resources as demand increases, the chief executive of Oxfordshire Mind says
- A cat has returned home to Eastbourne after a 130-mile journey in the bonnet of a car to Oxfordshire
- Sport: Ex-Everton midfielder John Lundstram says he was surprised by the intensity of the Oxford United derby with Swindon Town
- Weather: A few isolated showers this afternoon until the cloud breaks this evening
- Travel: Traffic is building at the Peartree Interchange, especially heading towards Wolvercote
- Oxford United could make it four wins in a row when they face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday
- United chairman Daryl Eales calls on some of the 9,000 fans from the Swindon Town game to return and boost the average 6,500 gate
- The Kassam Stadium will host the Oxfordshire Sports Awards this year in November, with two days left to nominate your local sporting stars
- Great Western Railway saw the largest fall in complaints from the public in the country between April and June, with a 31% reduction
- Plans to close Bicester magistrates' court would help modernise the legal system, HM Courts & Tribunals says
- Oxford City Council has put in a bid for a £9m electric car project
- Police have increased patrols in areas affected by arson after a large rise in the last year
- Taxpayers did not get a good deal when Abingdon Old Gaol was sold, the council says
- Plans to close Bicester Magistrates' Court is criticised by the Law Society
- Sport: The Oxfordshire Sports Awards will take place on 27 November, and there are two days left to make your nominations
- Travel: The A40 is very slow eastbound between Eynsham and the Wolvercote roundabout
- Weather: A bright day with cloud building later in the afternoon
- Oxford United manager Michael Appleton has asked fans to replicate the atmosphere of their Swindon match this weekend
- There are just two days left to make nominations in this year's Oxfordshire Sports Awards
- Oxfordshire man Ross Denton is playing for England in the Australian Rules Football Euro Cup, being played in Croatia
- The number of arsons in the county last year was three times higher than the previous 12 months
- A 25% increase in complaints to Thames Valley Police was down to a new way of recording them, the force says
- The sale of Abingdon Old Gaol did not raise as much money as expected, according to the leader of Vale of White Horse District Council
Weather: Turning misty overnight and feeling cold
The day's cloud will disappear this evening, leaving us with a clear and cold night.
There will be widespread low cloud and fog, and temperatures will fall to 6C (43F).
The jury in the trial of a woman accused of murdering a man from Banbury has heard he died from a single stab wound to the chest.
Kyle Byfield died from a large single stab wound to the chest earlier his year.
Natasha Capell, 26, has already admitted causing his death but denies his murder.
We'll have the latest from court at 18:30.
Charities in Oxfordshire are expecting more people to sleep rough on the streets, but the amount of money spent on services in Oxford has actually fallen in the last five years.
The Breakfast show will hear from people affected by homelessness in our county.
And as the film Suffragette is released, we'll speak to one of the relatives of Emily Davison about what she thinks of the film.
Start your day with us at 07:00.
Attack on teenage girl in Oxford is 'unimaginable'
Police say the rape of a teenage girl in broad daylight is "unimaginable".
Investigating officer, Det Insp Steve Raffield, says: “Specialist officers are supporting the victim who has reported this rape to us.
"What happened to this young girl is unimaginable and I am sure that members of the public will be shocked to hear about this incident, which happened in broad daylight."
Girl, 15, raped in Oxford
A 15-year-old girl was raped in Oxford on Sunday 20 September, police say.
The girl was walking along Barns Road towards the bus stop before Blackbird Leys when she was approached by a man who pulled her down a muddy track and raped her.
The offender is described as being in his late teens, white, slim with short dark hair and a short, ginger beard.
BreakingTeenage girl raped in Oxford
Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old girl was raped in Oxford last month. More to follow.
Banbury man 'died from single large stab wound'
The jury in the trial of a woman accused of murdering a man from Banbury has heard he died from a single 16cm stab wound to the chest.
Natasha Capell, 26, is alleged to have attacked Kyle Byfield with a large kitchen knife at her home in Banbury last April.
She denies murder and the case continues.
Oxford doctors say contract changes put patients in danger
Dozens of Oxford doctors have signed a open letter in The Telegraph warning proposed changes to the junior doctor contract will "put the safety of our patients in jeopardy".
The say the changes could see pay cuts and leave them open to excessive working hours.
Mental health: Minister says more is being done
The minister responsible for mental health care says the government is doing more and spending more on the issue.
On a visit to Oxfordshire, Alistair Burt says: "No sensible minister would come and say we've solved it, but what we're seeing is a general improvement, people can talk about it. We've put more money in the system so more is being done, and there is more to be done yet."
The minister's visit comes as the chief executive of charity Oxfordshire Mind calls for more funding to help cope with increasing demand for its services.
Travel latest: A34 crash near Abingdon
We have reports of a collision on the A34 northbound, about a mile after the Abingdon exit.
Northbound routes out of Oxford are looking busy towards the A40 roadworks, which are also causing delays on the Northern Bypass.
E-fit released after man seen holding child's hand
An e-fit has been released by police of a man who ran away after being seen holding a two-year-old girl's hand in Oxford.
The girl was playing outside a property in Shepherd's Hill at about 18:30 on Friday 11 September, when her mother saw him holding her hand.
The mother challenged the man who then ran away.
Anyone who recognises the man should contact their local police station or call 101.
Geller accused of bending the rules
A spoon sculpture marking Uri Geller’s time in Sonning may have to be removed because it doesn’t have planning permission.
Chiltern Railways complaints increase by 62.5%
Chiltern Railways received the largest jump in the number of complaints for journeys between April and June, according to Office of Rail and Road records.
The company received 102.2 complaints per 100,000 journeys, a rise of 62.5%. Complaints about punctuality and reliability accounted for 72.6% of the total number.
Great Western Railway had the largest percentage decrease compared to the previous year, with a fall in complaints in the same period of 31.4%.
Chiltern Railways have so far not responded to requests to comment.
Owner 'so grateful' car bonnet cat is home
The owner of the cat that travelled from its home in Eastbourne to Oxfordshire in the bonnet of a car says he is "so grateful" his pet has returned.
Mr Rigsby had been missing for five days when he was discovered at a garage curled up next to the car's engine.
Chris Doughty says: "We are so grateful. This whole incident has been very strange at times and, even stranger, the vet's surgery in Oxfordshire where he was treated is just two doors down from where we first got him as a kitten.”
Injured cat rides from Eastbourne to Kidlington in car's bonnet
A cat travelled 130 miles from Eastbourne to Kidlington curled up in the bonnet of a car suffering with a fractured pelvis, after probably being hit by a different vehicle.
Mr Rigsby was found when the hire car was taken to a garage and placed on a ramp.
He was taken to a local vet and the RSPCA was able to trace his owners thanks to the pet's microchip.
This evening we'll be hearing from the people running Oxfordshire's mental health service, who say that more resources are going to be needed to meet rising demand.
And we'll be getting the government's response to those concerns.
Did you know it is 'Super Thursday', when publishers begin their big push for Christmas sales? We'll find out what's been flying off the shelves in Oxford.
Join us for all that and more at 16:00.
Rubbish dumper sought by council
Carmel College pupil felt 'trapped' by alleged abuse
An alleged victim of sexual abuse by a former teacher at a prestigious Jewish boarding school in Oxfordshire told a jury at Oxford Crown Court he felt "trapped".
The court heard that the pupil would visit the teacher Trevor Bolton, 77, from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex and there was a "routine" of sexual abuse.
Mr Bolton denies abusing eight boys over a 20-year period at Carmel College in Wallingford.
Mental health charity calls for more cash to meet demand
The chief executive of Oxfordshire Mind is calling for more funding, as the social care minister Alistair Burt visits the service.
Patrick Taylor says the charity, which helps people in urgent need of psychological therapy, is facing increased demand.
He says: "Last year over 4,500 were helped by the service, but we expect this year over 5,500 will have sought help."
Nurse apologises for "failing" Connor Sparrowhawk
A nurse has apologised to the family of an Oxford teenager with learning disabilities who died in a care unit.
Connor Sparrowhawk drowned in the bath after an epileptic seizure while being treated at Slade House, in Headington, in July 2013.
Winnie Betsva was one of two nurses responsible for Connor's care and told the inquest into his death; "I am so sorry that I failed Connor. I take full responsibility for failing Connor with his epilepsy care plan."
The inquest continues.
Abingdon bride has a ticket to ride
A bride from Abingdon has decided to forego the usual limousines, open-top cars and horse-drawn carriages to take the bus to the church.
When Tom Foster and Ellie Cunnington contacted the Oxford Bus Company to check the regular timetable, the company decided to offer them a private bus for their special day.
Mr and Mrs Foster decided to repay the generosity with a donation to bus drivers taking part in the Abingdon Marathon.
Army veteran video highlights PTSD
A former army rifleman from Banbury who was left blinded by roadside bombs in Afghanistan has produced a powerful video about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Cherwell council considers new recycling centre
A new household waste recycling centre at Bicester is being considered by Cherwell District Council as a replacement for the Ardley plant, which faces closure in 2017.
Councillors say the risk of increased fly tipping, the goal of encouraging more recycling and the risk of increasing costs can be addressed by a new centre.
Young chefs cook up a storm at restaurant awards
Wannabe chefs were challenged to the ultimate taste test – cook up a storm for hundreds of the county’s top restaurateurs.
Lunchtime TV: Raising awareness of Oxford homelessness
On South Today this afternoon:
Homelessness is on the rise in Oxford and it's expected to get worse, according to two charities.
Oxford Homeless Pathways and Aspire Oxford say that lack of affordable housing and cuts to the county council housing support budget have had a huge impact.
The groups are raising awareness about the reality in Oxfordshire with a new film.
Travel latest: Cutteslowe roundabout roadworks delays
There'sslow traffic on the A40Northern Bypass through the roadworks at the Cutteslowe and Wolvercote roundabouts.
Weather: Cloud building before a clear evening
Cloud will increase this afternoon and there is the chance of an isolated shower, but most places will remain dry. Skies should clear this evening.
Sport headlines: Fans urged to keep up United support
This afternoon's sports stories:
Bicester magistrates' court: 'Outdated buildings not needed'
Opposition to plans to close Bicester magistrates' court has been rejected by the government agency responsible for the administration of courts in England and Wales.
The Law Society says the proposal, among 91 courts and tribunals that could be closed, would "inhibit access to justice".
But a HM Courts & Tribunals Service spokesperson says: "This consultation is not about distancing people from justice. In the future, we will offer modern, digital ways of interacting with the justice system. Fewer people will need to come to court in person.
"We have court and tribunal buildings across the country which are no longer fit for purpose."
Minister visiting Oxford ahead of World Mental Health Day
The social care minister Alistair Burt is visiting Oxfordshire Mind and TalkingSpace today ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.
World Mental Health Day was first celebrated in 1992 and aims to raise awareness and support for mental health issues.
This year the focus is on how those suffering with an illness can continue to live in dignity, and removing the stigma for those with a problem.
Oxford makes £9m electric vehicle bid
An application for £9m of government money to encourage electric vehicle use has been submitted by Oxford City Council and Oxfordshire County Council.
The money would be used to offer financial incentives and also trial the use of new smart lamp posts that contain electric vehicle charging points.
Bicester Magistrates' Court closure opposed
Plans to close Bicester Magistrates' Court have been criticised by the Law Society.
It's one of 91 courts due to shut. The Law Society says a busy town such as Bicester needs a local court.
Crackdown on buskers ‘may be a breach of human rights’
Busking and begging will remain part of a controversial crackdown on city centre antisocial behaviour, despite concerns it will breach human rights laws.
Coming up on Kat Orman: World Mental Health Day
West Oxfordshire residents are invited to join local musicians, volunteers and organisations to support a mental health awareness event tomorrow.
Members of the public can visit Witney's Corn Exchange at any time between 11:00 and 14:00 where they can have refreshments, listen to music and find out more about mental health.
The council's mental health officer Bill Wragge will be joining me at 11:45 to tell me all about it.
PM's starter homes scheme 'won't help' in Oxford
Plans announced by David Cameron to provide homes for first-time buyers won't help people in Oxford, according Labour's city councillor Alex Hollingsworth.
The prime minister said he would allow developers to offer discounted starter homes replacing the low-rent properties currently provided. But Mr Hollingsworth says that is not what Oxford needs.
"It's not going to help the people in the greatest need, or indeed anyone on an average income. What it will do is take away social rented housing and that's the thing that we are drastically short of in the city."
Cameron 'reaching out to people on edges of society'
Banbury MP Victoria Prentis has hailed the prime minister's party conference speech for his plans to tackle discrimination and inequality.
She tells BBC Radio Oxford: "It is the people right at the bottom that we need to focus on, the people on the very edges of society.
"There are no 'no-go' areas now, compassionate conservatism should reach out to all people in society and make sure you can get on."
Police complaints rise 'down to new system'
A 25% rise in complaints against Thames Valley Police is down to a new recording system, the force says.
Thames Valley Police adds it now logs expressions of dissatisfaction about policy or practice as complaints - these were previously dealt with by a separate system.
But the Independent Police Complaints Commission says a 6% rise in complaints nationally reinforces a survey which suggests a decline in public satisfaction.
Arson investigations improved by forensic science
There were 98 arsons in Oxford last year, up from 31 the previous year, and it is getting easier to prove a fire was deliberate, according to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue.
Fire protection manager Jason Crapper says: "Arson can be very difficult to prove, particularly if a fire scene is badly damaged.
"But forensic science is very good these days and accelerants like petrol can be picked up in the smallest amounts."
New Great Western train times 'slower than 1970s', union claims
New £4.5m trains running from London to south Wales will be slower than those in service 40 years ago, a transport union has claimed.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union says research shows 1970s services were faster than those advertised by Great Western Railway (GWR) for inter-city trains, but GWR says the union was not comparing like-for-like journeys.
The promised London to Cardiff journey time is 113 minutes, compared to 105 minutes under British Rail in 1977, RMT says.
Town councillors vow to fight closure of children’s centres
More families could end up needing support if the county council shuts down Abingdon’s children’s centres, it was warned as town leaders vowed to fight any proposed closures.
Abingdon Old Gaol sale 'a poor deal' for taxpayers
The sale of the Old Gaol in Abingdon was not good value for taxpayers, according to the leader of Vale of White Horse District Council.
A deal of £6m had originally been agreed with developers in 2007 when the property market was booming, but the final figure received is just over £3m.
Leader of the council Matthew Barber tells Howard Bentham: "I said at the time that it was a poor deal, that it was not getting the best for Abingdon, but it's the deal we were left with."
Missing Chipping Norton teenager found
Police 'taking action' to tackle arson increase
Police patrols in areas affected by arsons in Oxford have seen a reduction in the number of fires in September, after attacks in the last year trebled.
Thames Valley Police said the majority of incidents were not life endangering, although they took all fires seriously.
They say: "As a result of monitoring this increase, action has been taken to patrol the areas affected and we have seen a reduction in September. This is something we will continue to monitor and work with the local community to reduce."
Great Western Railway delays to Paddington
Starter homes scheme is ‘a get-out clause for builders’
A new scheme to build more starter homes in Oxford has been angrily dismissed as a “get-out clause” for house builders.
Arsons treble in Oxford
There has been a large rise in the number of arson attacks in Oxford.
Police figures show there were nearly 100 deliberate fires over the past year, which is more than treble the previous year.
Travel latest: A34 delays heading into Oxford
The A34 is busy from the M40 junction heading southbound towards Oxford, and also on the Ring Road around Hinksey Hill in both directions.
There are also delays in Faringdon on the A420, coming off Park Road.
Weather: A dry and bright day
It's a cold start for many of us, especially in rural areas, but the day will warm up.
Mostly dry with plenty of sunshine and highs of 15C (59F).
Sport headlines: Oxford United ask fans to keep up support
This morning's top sport stories in Oxfordshire:
Welcome to Oxfordshire Local Live
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live for Oxfordshire on Thursday 8 October.
I'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the county throughout the day.
We love to feature your comments and photos, so send them in via email, Facebook or Twitter.