BBC Local Live: Shropshire

Arianne Plumbly was dismissed from her employment with Lucy Allan, MP in Telford, after four months’ employment, for gross misconduct following misuse of the Parliamentary email system, persistent unauthorised absenteeism, refusal to follow a reasonable instruction and rudeness to residents.
Heavy traffic in Shrewsbury town centre
BBC Travel
Perhaps not surprisingly, traffic is busy around the centre of Shrewsbury this evening.
People going to the shops after work perhaps?
Latest: Conservatives respond to ex-party worker claims; Drone warning
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Here's a look at our main stories this evening:
- Conservatives respond to former Telford party worker's claims
- Christmas drone warning from RAF Shawbury
- Shrewsbury Town plan to set up new training base
Conservatives say Telford constituency worker's claims 'dealt with'
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
The Conservative Party has responded to the claims made by a former party worker in Telford, who says she was treated unfairly by the Telford MP Lucy Allan.
It says: “As soon as these complaints were made they were dealt with appropriately and sympathetically.”
The party also says it has a confidential helpline for MPs' staff and issued a new code of conduct last year.
The Telford MP herself has not yet responded to the claims made by Arianne Plumbly.
Flood waters remain high in Shropshire
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
River levels in Shropshire remain high and the Environment Agency says they could get higher in Shrewsbury, Buildwas and Bridgnorth.
A couple of flood alerts remain in place in the county.
The concern remains that with the rivers already full, there could be real problems if there's more heavy rain in the Welsh hills.
Shrewsbury's FA Cup tie put back a day
I hope you haven't bought your train tickets for Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup match already.
Their third round tie with Cardiff City has been put back a day.
It will now be played on Sunday, 10 January.
Cardiff's FA Cup tie put back a day
Cardiff City's FA Cup third round tie with Shrewsbury Town will be played on Sunday, 10 January.
Live Reporting
By Andy Giddings
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Shropshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Another dry and breezy night
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
We're expecting another dry and breezy night in Shropshire.
And temperatures should be a mild 11C (52F).
Watch: Coming up on BBC Midlands Today
Join us for Midlands Today on BBC One from 18:30 - here's a look ahead to what we'll be featuring.
Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square concert
Shrewsbury Chronicle
Shrewsbury got into the spirit of Christmas as hundreds of people gathered in the town’s Square to take part in the town's annual carol concert.
MP 'threatened to sack sick employee'
Arianne Plumbly gave the BBC voicemails she said the Telford MP had left after she was signed off work for four weeks.
One message said: "I'm advising you to work as normal or resign. We all know you're not ill."
Telford MP's response to ex-party workers claims
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
The BBC is yet to hear from the MP for Telford, Lucy Allan, in response to claims from a former constituency party worker that she was threatened with the sack while on sick leave.
But London's Evening Standard has published this statement from her:
Heavy traffic in Shrewsbury town centre
BBC Travel
Perhaps not surprisingly, traffic is busy around the centre of Shrewsbury this evening.
People going to the shops after work perhaps?
Latest: Conservatives respond to ex-party worker claims; Drone warning
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
Here's a look at our main stories this evening:
- Conservatives respond to former Telford party worker's claims
- Christmas drone warning from RAF Shawbury
- Shrewsbury Town plan to set up new training base
Conservatives say Telford constituency worker's claims 'dealt with'
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
The Conservative Party has responded to the claims made by a former party worker in Telford, who says she was treated unfairly by the Telford MP Lucy Allan.
It says: “As soon as these complaints were made they were dealt with appropriately and sympathetically.”
The party also says it has a confidential helpline for MPs' staff and issued a new code of conduct last year.
The Telford MP herself has not yet responded to the claims made by Arianne Plumbly.
Flood waters remain high in Shropshire
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
River levels in Shropshire remain high and the Environment Agency says they could get higher in Shrewsbury, Buildwas and Bridgnorth.
A couple of flood alerts remain in place in the county.
The concern remains that with the rivers already full, there could be real problems if there's more heavy rain in the Welsh hills.
Shrewsbury's FA Cup tie put back a day
I hope you haven't bought your train tickets for Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup match already.
Their third round tie with Cardiff City has been put back a day.
It will now be played on Sunday, 10 January.
Cardiff's FA Cup tie put back a day
Cardiff City's FA Cup third round tie with Shrewsbury Town will be played on Sunday, 10 January.Read more
Festive warnings from the police
West Mercia police are doing their own version of the 12 days of Christmas with a series of tweets, warning people to behave.
Today the theme is drink driving.
RAF Shawbury has Christmas drone warning
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
The RAF Shawbury helicopter flying school is warning you to be careful if you get a drone for Christmas.
It's reminding us that you shouldn't fly one within two nautical miles of an airfield and suggesting that you're aware of your surroundings and don't fly them near buildings.
RAF Shawbury told us their pilots were having to become increasingly aware of drones, with more being used these days.
Coaching company deliver gifts to young hospital patients
Shropshire Live
Generous staff from a Shropshire sports coaching company brought a smile to the faces of young patients at a county hospital by handing out Christmas presents.
AFC Telford United sign midfielder
Nick Southall
Journalist, BBC Shropshire
AFC Telford United have signed Stourbridge midfielder Thomas Tonks.
He joins the Bucks on non-contract terms and he'll be included in the squad for Saturday's league game against Lowestoft Town at the Bucks Head.
Latest: Ex-employee calls for action against Telford MP; Town plan new training facility
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
- Ex Conservative party worker wants action taken against Telford MP
- Campaigners demonstrate against Oswestry hill fort development
- Shrewsbury Town plan new training base
Conservative party worker says Telford MP 'devastated' her confidence
Andy Giddings
BBC Local Live
A former Conservative party worker says that working with the Telford MP Lucy Allan "had a devastating impact" on her confidence and that she wants the party to take action.
Arianne Plumbly says she was first verbally abused by Ms Allan during the general election campaign, but put it down to the stress of the election.
It continued though, Miss Plumbly, claims. She says she was threatened with the sack when she wanted time off for sickness.
Lucy Allan has not yet responded to the claims.
Former Shrewsbury teacher inspiration for Monty Python sketch
Shropshire Star
An 87-year-old former schoolmaster from Shropshire has a unique claim to fame – he is the inspiration for the famous Monty Python "The Knights Who Say Ni" sketch.
Christmas food parcels and gifts for those in need
Faith Page
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
Schoolchildren in Shrewsbury are putting together shoe boxes and filling them with Christmas goodies like mince pies and gifts for those in need.
Karen Williams from Shrewsbury Food Bank, which set up the initiative, said it would help those who've fallen on hard times.
Plan for 290 homes at Telford beauty spot rejected - for now
Shropshire Star
People power has won the day asplans to build 290 homes on a beauty spot in Telford were thrown out– for now.