BBC Local Live: Shropshire

  1. Updates on Thursday 17 December 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Friday

By Andy Giddings

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Shropshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Another dry and breezy night

Shefali Oza

BBC Midlands Today

We're expecting another dry and breezy night in Shropshire.

And temperatures should be a mild 11C (52F).

Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square concert

Shrewsbury Chronicle

Shrewsbury got into the spirit of Christmas as hundreds of people gathered in the town’s Square to take part in the town's annual carol concert.

Carols in the Square
Shropshire Star

MP 'threatened to sack sick employee'

Arianne Plumbly gave the BBC voicemails she said the Telford MP had left after she was signed off work for four weeks

One message said: "I'm advising you to work as normal or resign. We all know you're not ill."

Telford MP's response to ex-party workers claims

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

The BBC is yet to hear from the MP for Telford, Lucy Allan, in response to claims from a former constituency party worker that she was threatened with the sack while on sick leave.

But London's Evening Standard has published this statement from her:

Arianne Plumbly was dismissed from her employment with Lucy Allan, MP in Telford, after four months’ employment, for gross misconduct following misuse of the Parliamentary email system, persistent unauthorised absenteeism, refusal to follow a reasonable instruction and rudeness to residents.

Lucy AllanMP for Telford

Heavy traffic in Shrewsbury town centre

BBC Travel

Perhaps not surprisingly, traffic is busy around the centre of Shrewsbury this evening.

People going to the shops after work perhaps?

Traffic map
BBC

Latest: Conservatives respond to ex-party worker claims; Drone warning

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

Here's a look at our main stories this evening:

- Conservatives respond to former Telford party worker's claims

- Christmas drone warning from RAF Shawbury

- Shrewsbury Town plan to set up new training base

Conservatives say Telford constituency worker's claims 'dealt with'

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

The Conservative Party has responded to the claims made by a former party worker in Telford, who says she was treated unfairly by the Telford MP Lucy Allan.

It says: “As soon as these complaints were made they were dealt with appropriately and sympathetically.”

The party also says it has a confidential helpline for MPs' staff and issued a new code of conduct last year.

The Telford MP herself has not yet responded to the claims made by Arianne Plumbly.

Flood waters remain high in Shropshire

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

River levels in Shropshire remain high and the Environment Agency says they could get higher in Shrewsbury, Buildwas and Bridgnorth.

A couple of flood alerts remain in place in the county.

The concern remains that with the rivers already full, there could be real problems if there's more heavy rain in the Welsh hills.

River Severn in Shrewsbury
Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury's FA Cup tie put back a day

I hope you haven't bought your train tickets for Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup match already.

Their third round tie with Cardiff City has been put back a day.

It will now be played on Sunday, 10 January.

FA Cup
Steve Pope
FA Cup

Cardiff's FA Cup tie put back a day

Cardiff City's FA Cup third round tie with Shrewsbury Town will be played on Sunday, 10 January.

Read more

Festive warnings from the police

West Mercia police are doing their own version of the 12 days of Christmas with a series of tweets, warning people to behave.

Today the theme is drink driving.

View more on twitter

RAF Shawbury has Christmas drone warning

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

The RAF Shawbury helicopter flying school is warning you to be careful if you get a drone for Christmas.

It's reminding us that you shouldn't fly one within two nautical miles of an airfield and suggesting that you're aware of your surroundings and don't fly them near buildings.

RAF personnel with a drone
RAF Shawbury

RAF Shawbury told us their pilots were having to become increasingly aware of drones, with more being used these days.

They're fairly strong, fairly robust battlefield helicopters but a drone through the window of an aircraft could have catastrophic effects.

Tony GroganCivilian instructor at RAF Shawbury

Coaching company deliver gifts to young hospital patients

Shropshire Live

Generous staff from a Shropshire sports coaching company brought a smile to the faces of young patients at a county hospital by handing out Christmas presents.

AFC Telford United sign midfielder

Nick Southall

Journalist, BBC Shropshire

AFC Telford United have signed Stourbridge midfielder Thomas Tonks. 

He joins the Bucks on non-contract terms and he'll be included in the squad for Saturday's league game against Lowestoft Town at the Bucks Head.

Latest: Ex-employee calls for action against Telford MP; Town plan new training facility

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

- Ex Conservative party worker wants action taken against Telford MP

- Campaigners demonstrate against Oswestry hill fort development

- Shrewsbury Town plan new training base

Conservative party worker says Telford MP 'devastated' her confidence

Andy Giddings

BBC Local Live

A former Conservative party worker says that working with the Telford MP Lucy Allan "had a devastating impact" on her confidence and that she wants the party to take action.

Arianne Plumbly says she was first verbally abused by Ms Allan during the general election campaign, but put it down to the stress of the election.

It continued though, Miss Plumbly, claims. She says she was threatened with the sack when she wanted time off for sickness.

Lucy Allan has not yet responded to the claims.

Former Shrewsbury teacher inspiration for Monty Python sketch

Shropshire Star

An 87-year-old former schoolmaster from Shropshire has a unique claim to fame – he is the inspiration for the famous Monty Python "The Knights Who Say Ni" sketch.

Monty Python photo, with inset of former Shrewsbury teacher
Shropshire Star

Christmas food parcels and gifts for those in need

Faith Page

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

Schoolchildren in Shrewsbury are putting together shoe boxes and filling them with Christmas goodies like mince pies and gifts for those in need. 

Karen Williams from Shrewsbury Food Bank, which set up the initiative, said it would help those who've fallen on hard times.      

