Carlie Swain and Tracey Higgins
Watch: Latest weather forecast for the West Midlands
Tonight will be largely dry and cloudy.
A band of heavy rain will arrive towards dawn with lows of 4C (39F).
Mellon given '100%' backing
Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley insists he and his board are still "100% behind" manager Micky Mellon, after the club's worst defeat in almost 52 years.
Town, still smarting from Saturday's 7-1 defeat at Chesterfield, are a point clear of trouble in 20th, having won only once in seven League One games.
Campaign to reopen station gathers momentum
A 14-year campaign to reopen a railway station that closed in the 1960s on the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury line, has taken a step forward.
Transport Minister, Edwina Hart, has confirmed Arriva Train Wales and Network Rail have broadly agreed with an independent report recommending opening a station at Carno in Powys.
Local people have been campaigning for the move since 2002.
The station shut in 1963 as part of the Beeching cuts to Britain's railways.
Shropshire solar farm to go ahead as refusal is overturned
A 27-acre solar farm in an area of outstanding natural beauty in Shropshire will be built - despite being turned down twice by councillors.
Opik undergoing surgery on 'wonky' face
Lembit Opik is due to undergo an operation to correct his "wonky" face , 18 years after a paragliding accident.
The former Liberal Democrat MP for Montgomeryshire says he needs surgery as his teeth are "disintegrating", making it difficult to eat.
It follows an accident in 1998 in which he fell 98ft (30m), sustaining serious facial injuries and breaking his sternum, ribs and back in 12 places.
He says the operation on the NHS is medical and not cosmetic.
Latest: Rogue trader sent to prison and solar farm gets the go-ahead
The top stories:
- A rogue trader has been jailed for 10 months for defrauding customers
- A man's been airlifted to hospital, after being hit by a car in Shrewsbury
- Solar farms gets go ahead, despite being rejected by Shropshire Council
Travel:Longden Road blocked because of accident
The Longden Road in Shrewsbury is blocked in both directions, at the Old Roman Road junction, because of an accident.
West Mercia Police say a man, who was a pedestrian, has been airlifted to hospital
Football: Barnett in talks with Southend
Southend United are set to sign Shrewsbury striker Tyrone Barnett on loan until the end of the season.
The 30-year-old has scored six goals in 27 matches for Micky Mellon's side this season after joining from Peterborough in February 2015, having moved for a fee in excess of £1m in 2012.
But he's only started one game for Shrewsbury since 31 October.
Southend had shown interest in Barnett, before he joined Shrewsbury.
One-eyed cat survives car journey after being trapped under bonnet
A one-eyed cat has survived a dramatic journey after being found under the engine of a car which was driven from Stourport to Cleobury Mortimer.
The grey cat is currently being looked after at Severn Edge Veterinary Surgery which is now trying to find its owner.
Attingham Park to get £2.2m revamp
The National Trust is spending £2.2m this year in revamping facilities at Attingham Park.
The kitchen at the stately home is one of the smallest in any of the National Trust properties, but it still catered for 394,000 visitors in 2015.
A brand new state of the art kitchen will take its place.
In addition the cash will be used to fund a biomass boiler, an extension to the cafe and a new seating area, that will give visitors a fantastic view over the front parkland.
Latest: Jail term for rogue trader and a £2.2m revamp for Attingham Park
Top stories in Shropshire:
- 10 months in jail and £4k fine for rogue trader
- £2.2m revamp for Attingham Park
- Police want 2% increase in share of council tax bills
Broken down lorry causing delays in Shrewsbury
The A5 in Shrewsbury is partially blocked, because of a broken down lorry.
Traffic is slow southbound at Dobbies Island, causing some delays.
Road in Bucknell closed due to flooding
The A4113 in Bucknell is closed in both directions at the Reeves Lane junction, because of flooding.
Why police want a 2% increase in share of council tax bills
West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner has been explaining why he thinks the police's share of council tax bills should go up by nearly 2% this year.
Bill Longmore says Chancellor George Osbourne's claim that funding will be "protected in real terms," hides the fact that it'll be down to local taxpayers to plug the gap.
He says during his term in office, spending has been cut because of efficiency savings and an extra 74 police officers have been "put on the street".
He wants that to be sustained "for the foreseeable future".
Man leaves threatening notes at Shifnal business premises
A man has been caught leaving threatening notes at a business in Shifnal.
BBC DIY programme needs your help
If you're a plumber, electrician, or carpenter, a BBC programme needs your help.
DIY SOS is coming to south Shropshire in February to help a local family rebuild their homes and their lives.
They'd love to hear from you if you can donate time and skills or supplies and materials.
You can email the programme.
They'll be in Shropshire from 9 to the 18 February.
Rogue trader given jail term after council investigation
A rogue trader's been given a 10-month jail sentence following an investigation by Shropshire Council.
Frederick Marsh, owner of Affordable Property Solutions Limited, was also fined £4,000, Shropshire Council said.
He charged a 75-year-old widow £800 to treat woodworm in her loft, but it was later found that there was no woodworm to start with, the authority said.
On another occasion, he took nearly £8,000 from a retired couple to fit solar panels, but the work was never carried out.
Solar farm given the go ahead despite objections
Plans for a solar farm in the south Shropshire hills have been given the go-ahead - despite being rejected by Shropshire Council.
The authority turned down the proposal a year ago because councillors said it would damage the site's status as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
But a planning inspector says the benefit of more green energy outweighs what he calls "slight harm" to the area.
The site at Henley Common is expected to generate enough electricity for more than 1,400 homes.
You can find out more on BBC Midlands Today at 13:30.
The 'crack cocaine of gambling'
Today's Whitchurch Herald features figures on the number of people in north Shropshire that could be addicted to fixed odds betting machines.