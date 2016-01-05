A 14-year campaign to reopen a railway station that closed in the 1960s on the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury line, has taken a step forward.

Transport Minister, Edwina Hart, has confirmed Arriva Train Wales and Network Rail have broadly agreed with an independent report recommending opening a station at Carno in Powys.

Local people have been campaigning for the move since 2002.

The station shut in 1963 as part of the Beeching cuts to Britain's railways.