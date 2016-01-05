The Wrekin

BBC Local Live: Shropshire

Carlie Swain and Tracey Higgins

  1. Our coverage across the day

     Live updates for Shropshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.  

  2. Watch: Latest weather forecast for the West Midlands

    BBC Weather

    Tonight will be largely dry and cloudy.

    A band of heavy rain will arrive towards dawn with lows of 4C (39F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch the latest weather forecast for the West Midlands

  3. Mellon given '100%' backing

    BBC Sport

    Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley insists he and his board are still "100% behind" manager Micky Mellon, after the club's worst defeat in almost 52 years.

    Town, still smarting from Saturday's 7-1 defeat at Chesterfield, are a point clear of trouble in 20th, having won only once in seven League One games.

    Micky Mellon
    Copyright: Empics
    Quote Message: Micky has assured me it won't happen again. He's a man with a good heart and a strong vision for the team. from Roland Wycherley Shrewsbury Town Chairman
    Roland WycherleyShrewsbury Town Chairman

  4. Campaign to reopen station gathers momentum

    Tim Page

    News Editor, BBC Shropshire

    A 14-year campaign to reopen a railway station that closed in the 1960s on the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury line, has taken a step forward. 

    Transport Minister, Edwina Hart, has confirmed Arriva Train Wales and Network Rail have broadly agreed with an independent report recommending opening a station at Carno in Powys.  

    The railway line at Carno
    Copyright: Google

    Local people have been campaigning for the move since 2002. 

    The station shut in 1963 as part of the Beeching cuts to Britain's railways.

  6. Opik undergoing surgery on 'wonky' face

    Tracey Higgins

    BBC Local Live

    Lembit Opik is due to undergo an operation to correct his "wonky" face , 18 years after a paragliding accident.

    The former Liberal Democrat MP for Montgomeryshire says he needs surgery as his teeth are "disintegrating", making it difficult to eat.

    Lempik Opik
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It follows an accident in 1998 in which he fell 98ft (30m), sustaining serious facial injuries and breaking his sternum, ribs and back in 12 places.

    He says the operation on the NHS is medical and not cosmetic.

  7. Latest: Rogue trader sent to prison and solar farm gets the go-ahead

    Tracey Higgins

    BBC Local Live

    The top stories:

    - A rogue trader has been jailed for 10 months for defrauding customers

    - A man's been airlifted to hospital, after being hit by a car in Shrewsbury

    - Solar farms gets go ahead, despite being rejected by Shropshire Council     

  8. Travel:Longden Road blocked because of accident

    BBC Travel

    The Longden Road in Shrewsbury is blocked in both directions, at the Old Roman Road junction, because of an accident.  

    West Mercia Police say a man, who was a pedestrian, has been airlifted to hospital  

  9. Football: Barnett in talks with Southend

    Mark Elliott

    Reporter, BBC Shropshire

    Southend United are set to sign Shrewsbury striker Tyrone Barnett on loan until the end of the season.

    The 30-year-old has scored six goals in 27 matches for Micky Mellon's side this season after joining from Peterborough in February 2015, having moved for a fee in excess of £1m in 2012.

    Tyrone Barnett
    Copyright: Rex Features

    But he's only started one game for Shrewsbury since 31 October.

    Southend had shown interest in Barnett, before he joined Shrewsbury.

  10. One-eyed cat survives car journey after being trapped under bonnet

    A one-eyed cat has survived a dramatic journey after being found under the engine of a car which was driven from Stourport to Cleobury Mortimer.  

    Cat
    Copyright: Severn Edge Veterinary Surgery

    The grey cat is currently being looked after at Severn Edge Veterinary Surgery which is now trying to find its owner.  

  11. Attingham Park to get £2.2m revamp

    Ian Perry

    BBC Radio Shropshire

    The National Trust is spending £2.2m this year in revamping facilities at Attingham Park. 

    The kitchen at the stately home is one of the smallest in any of the National Trust properties, but it still catered for 394,000 visitors in 2015.  

    Staff kitchen at Attingham Park
    Copyright: R & A Kniseley-Marpole

    A brand new state of the art kitchen will take its place. 

    In addition the cash will be used to fund a biomass boiler, an extension to the cafe and a new seating area, that will give visitors a fantastic view over the front parkland. 

  12. Latest: Jail term for rogue trader and a £2.2m revamp for Attingham Park

    Tracey Higgins

    BBC Local Live

    Top stories in Shropshire:

    - 10 months in jail and £4k fine for rogue trader 

    - £2.2m revamp for Attingham Park 

    -  Police want 2% increase in share of council tax bills 

  13. Broken down lorry causing delays in Shrewsbury

    BBC Travel

    The A5 in Shrewsbury is partially blocked, because of a broken down lorry. 

    Traffic is slow southbound at Dobbies Island, causing some delays. 

  14. Road in Bucknell closed due to flooding

    BBC Travel

    The A4113 in Bucknell is closed in both directions at the Reeves Lane junction, because of flooding.

  15. Why police want a 2% increase in share of council tax bills

    Tracey Higgins

    BBC Local Live

    West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner has been explaining why he thinks the police's share of council tax bills should go up by nearly 2% this year. 

    Bill Longmore says Chancellor George Osbourne's claim that funding will be "protected in real terms," hides the fact that it'll be down to local taxpayers to plug the gap. 

    Bill Longmore - West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner
    Copyright: BBC

    He says during his term in office, spending has been cut because of efficiency savings and an extra 74 police officers have been "put on the street".

    He wants that to be sustained "for the foreseeable future".

  17. BBC DIY programme needs your help

    Tracey Higgins

    BBC Local Live

    If you're a plumber, electrician, or carpenter, a BBC programme needs your help. 

    DIY SOS is coming to south Shropshire in February to help a local family rebuild their homes and their lives.

    BBC's DIY SOS team
    Copyright: BBC

    They'd love to hear from you if you can donate time and skills or supplies and materials. 

    You can email the programme. 

    They'll be in Shropshire from 9 to the 18 February.

  18. Rogue trader given jail term after council investigation

    Carlie Swain

    BBC Local Live

    A rogue trader's been given a 10-month jail sentence following an investigation by Shropshire Council

    Frederick Marsh, owner of Affordable Property Solutions Limited, was also fined £4,000, Shropshire Council said.

    Scales of Justice
    Copyright: Science Photo Library

    He charged a 75-year-old widow £800 to treat woodworm in her loft, but it was later found that there was no woodworm to start with, the authority said.

    On another occasion, he took nearly £8,000 from a retired couple to fit solar panels, but the work was never carried out.

  19. Solar farm given the go ahead despite objections

    BBC Midlands Today

    Plans for a solar farm in the south Shropshire hills have been given the go-ahead - despite being rejected by Shropshire Council.

    The authority turned down the proposal a year ago because councillors said it would damage the site's status as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

    Video content

    Video caption: Warning: There is no commentary on this video

    But a planning inspector says the benefit of more green energy outweighs what he calls "slight harm" to the area.

    The site at Henley Common is expected to generate enough electricity for more than 1,400 homes. 

    You can find out more on BBC Midlands Today at 13:30.

  20. The 'crack cocaine of gambling'

    Whitchurch Herald

    Today's Whitchurch Herald features figures on the number of people in north Shropshire that could be addicted to fixed odds betting machines.

    Whitchurch Herald front page
    Copyright: Whitchurch Herald
