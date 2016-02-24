BBC Local Live: Shropshire

Private Cheryl James, 18, from north Wales was found shot dead at the Deepcut army barracks in November 1995.
She was one of four recruits to die at the Army training camp in Surrey over a seven-year period.
Fellow squaddie Mark Beards told the inquest that Cheryl James had told him that she'd been ordered by Sgt Andrew Gavaghan to go into a room with Private Ian Atkinson. He said he'd assumed it was to have sex.
When he tried to stop her, saying she didn't have to do anything she didn't want to, he told the inquest she'd replied "Don't get involved, you'll get hurt".
The inquest continues.
Two women arrested on suspicion of child abduction
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.
The nine-week-old boy went missing earlier this afternoon, prompting a huge police search in the Arleston area of Telford.
West Mercia Police say two women are currently in custody and being questioned by officers
Police say they have been "overwhelmed by the support we received from the public".
At the scene: Baby boy taken to hospital for check-up
The baby boy has been taken to hospital to be checked over and I understand he has yet to be reunited with his family.
Police are yet to confirm how and where the baby was found.
BreakingBaby found 'safe and well'
The nine-week-old baby boy has been found safe and well, police say.
More to follow.
Police speak to neighbours
There are lots of police around, speaking to neighbours, trying to get as much information as possible.
One eye-witness tells me they saw a woman carrying a baby away from the property and inquiries are ongoing.
CCTV viewed in hunt for missing baby
A member of staff at the One Stop Store on the Dawley Road in Telford said police were viewing CCTV footage from the store in a bid to find the nine-week-old baby boy.
He was taken from his home on Manor Road in Arleston early afternoon.
A local councillor described it as a small cul-de-sac, home to a mix of ages.
Extra police patrols have been put on in the area, the BBC understands.
North Shropshire MP criticises PM over civil servant ban on helping MPs who want EU exit
North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson has criticised the prime minister over his decision to ban civil servants from providing help to ministers campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union.
The former cabinet minister, who will be voting for Britain to withdraw from the EU, has told Mr Cameron the ban is unfair and breaches neutrality rules.
David Cameron has defended the decision, saying that while ministers are free to campaign either way, the civil service is not.
Telford MP Lucy Allan backs Sunday trading call
Shropshire Star
Telford MP Lucy Allan is among 40 MPs who have urged the government to push ahead with controversial plans to relax Sunday trading laws as new analysis claims the economy will receive a £1.4bn boost.
BreakingNine-week-old baby taken from Telford home
A nine-week-old baby boy has been taken from his home in Telford, police say.
It happened in the Arleston area just before 15:00.
The boy was wearing a blue woollen jacket and a cream babygro with a teddy bear on the left hand side.
It's thought he may be in the company of a white woman, 30 to 40 years old, about 5ft 5ins tall, with dyed reddish brown hair.
She is also thought to have a lump under her nose and a gap between her front teeth.
She was last seen wearing an army green zip-up jacket and a small black bag over her shoulder.
Ex scoutmaster admits further child sex offences; Deepcut recruit 'ordered to have sex with soldier'
Here are some of the stories we're looking at this afternoon:
- A former assistant scoutmaster from Whitchurch who was jailed for abusing boys in the 1960s and 70s has admitted further offences
- An inquest has heard that a teenage soldier found dead at an Army barracks was ordered by a superior to have sex with another soldier, the night before she died
- An inquest has today ruled Shropshire woman Sally Adey was unlawfully killed following a terrorist attack in Tunisia last year
Suzanne Evans sacked as UKIP deputy chair
Shropshire-born politician Suzanne Evans has been sacked as deputy chair of UKIP.
The party leader Nigel Farage said Evans and fellow deputy chair Neil Hamilton were being removed to allow them to focus on May's election.
Ms Evans says she is "disappointed" and that she felt she was "doing a good job" to balance her bid to join the London Assembly, while also backing the party's EU referendum campaign.
Lane closed on M54
BBC Travel
One lane is closed on the M54 eastbounds between J3 for the A41 (Albrighton) and J2 for the A449 (Wolverhampton).
It's due to a broken-down lorry and traffic is very slow in the area.
Paintings back on the wall at Attingham Park
It's been a long and fiddly task but all of the paintings are back on the wall at Attingham Park after a three-year conservation project .
Ellie Goulding springs surprise on Shropshire student
A student from Shrewsbury has had a surprise meeting with the singer songwriter Ellie Goulding.
Martha Jane Edwards who's studying in London, was performing a cover of one of her songs, when the star joined her on stage.
The meeting was filmed and used as part of a promotion for tonight's Brit Awards.
Climbdown over Telford bus station move
Shropshire Star
Telford’s bus station will not be moved after all following a U-turn by shopping centre owners.
Last words of Shropshire mum killed in Tunisian terror attack
A terrorist attack on a Tunisian museum that claimed the life of Shropshire woman Sally Adey heard her husband covered his face in blood to dupe the attackers.
Sally and Robert Adey were visiting the Bardo museum when it came under attack by gunmen in March 2015.
The 57-year-old mother of two, was killed by a bullet which went through her handbag and into her stomach.
In a statement read out at an inquest in Shrewsbury this morning, Robert Adey said his wife said: "Oh God Rob, I'm hit."
In total, 22 people were killed in the attack. The coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.
Deepcut soldier 'ordered to have sex' before she died; retired solicitor was 'unlawfully killed'
The top stories in Shropshire this afternoon:
- A teenage solder was ordered by a superior to have sex with another squaddie, inquest is told
- A retired solicitor was 'unlawfully killed' in a terrorist attack in Tunisia last year
- North Shropshire MP criticises PM over ban on civil servants helping ministers campaigning for EU exit
AFC Telford Utd extends loan of goalkeeper from Wolves
Wolves have agreed to extend goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne's loan to AFC Telford United until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old signed a full pro-contract with Wolves in the summer and is seen as a big prospect there.
It’s a good arrangement. Telford get a talented keeper, Burgoyne benefits from training daily with Wolves and then getting match-action with the Bucks.
Deepcut soldier Cheryl James'ordered to have sex' night before she died
A teenage soldier found dead at an Army barracks was ordered by a superior to have sex with another soldier, the night before she died, an inquest has heard.
A research team at Harper Adams University, led by Prof Simon Blackmore, is contributing to a project by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council looking at the future of farming.