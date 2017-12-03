Latest updates: Shropshire

A Ludlow mum who gave birth at home, without a midwife present, because her local maternity unit was closed, says proposals to stop delivering babies at three rural maternity units will "put lives at risk".

Shropshire's Clinical Commissioning Groups are considering making Shrewsbury and Telford the only hospitals available for women to give birth, with Ludlow, Bridgnorth and Oswestry becoming centres for antenatal and postnatal care.

But Alison Hiles said she was worried that women in rural areas might struggle to get to Shrewsbury or Telford.

BBC

Mrs Hiles also said the move was down to problems with recruitment and believes it is "absolutely about the money", something the clinical commission groups have denied.

The plans will be presented to the governing bodies of Shropshire and Telford's CCGs over the next two months ahead of a consultation.