Latest updates: Shropshire

A Ludlow mum who gave birth at home, without a midwife present, because her local maternity unit was closed, says proposals to stop delivering babies at three rural maternity units will "put lives at risk".
Charities in the West Midlands region are the least optimistic in the country about their ability to grow next year according to a report published today.
The survey by the Weston Charity Awards suggested 76% of charity leaders surveyed in the region feel their income will stagnate or decline over the next year compared with 64% nationally.
In spite of financial pressures, just over half of West Midlands charities expect to provide services to more local people in 2018.
Doctor sacked for eye operation mistake
A doctor working at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust has lost his job after making a mistake during an operation.
The locum was working in the opthalmology department when the incident happened and it led to the wrong kind of lens being inserted into a patient's eye.
The incident has been reported to NHS England as a "never event" - so called as they should never happen.
The chief executive of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Simon Wright, said the temporary stand-in "simply didn't follow the process and that was down to the personal judgement of that individual".
This is the challenge that we are facing when you're not substantively appointing people."
Severe accident: A442 Shropshire both ways
A442 Shropshire both ways severe accident, near Halesfield 1.
A442 Shropshire - One lane closed on A442 Queensway in Stirchley near Stirchley Interchange, because of an accident.
Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Morecambe
Girl seriously injured in disorder
'It's been hell' - tutor's sex abuse victim
New village shop arrives by crane
Ian Perry
BBC Radio Shropshire
A crane has been used to deliver a new shop to a Shropshire village this morning.
People in Beckbury, near Shifnal, have been working for three years to get it installed.
Profits will go towards community facilities like the school and village hall.
Watch: Latest weather forecast
Sara Thornton
BBC Weather
Officially, today's the start of winter. However, temperatures are set to be a bit milder over the coming days.
Find out what the weather has in store for your area.
Tutor, 79, jailed for abuse of pupils
Mum says maternity move would 'put lives at risk'
In the papers: Driver banned for causing cattle truck crash
Shropshire Star
These are the headlines from the Shropshire Star today:
Veterans' charity to stop in-house care
Severe accident: A41 Shropshire northbound
A41 Shropshire northbound severe accident, between A53 and Bletchley Road.
A41 Shropshire - A41 in Bletchley closed and queuing traffic northbound between the A53 junction and the Bletchley Road junction, because of an accident.
Your comments: Maternity unit proposals cause concern
You've been having your say on proposals that would mean women no longer being able to give birth at three rural hospitals in Shropshire.
Hannah Martyr wrote: "Both our sons were born in less than 1hr 10mins. It takes longer than that to get to Telford from here. This is a significant and devastating loss to rural Shropshire."
Jennet Roberts wrote: "I had my eldest here and it saved my traveling 40 miles and the care I got was amazing."
And Liz Hyder added "We should not be penalised for living in rural areas."
Veterans hold protest march
Veterans have staged another protest march in Newport, against plans to close a residential care facility for servicemen and women.
Charity Combat Stress, which runs Audley Court, says it's making the move because it is struggling to keep up with demand and it plans to offer people care in their homes instead.
The buildings which have been providing residential care until now, will instead be used as offices.
The protesters held a similar march in October.
New name for grammar school
Sophie Madden
BBC News
A Shropshire school dating back to the 17th Century is set to change its name from the start of next term.
Adam's Grammar School, in Newport, will be known as Haberdashers’ Adams from January, to mark its origins.
William Adams, from Newport, founded the school in 1656. Since it began, its name has already been changed four times.
It is part of a group of schools supported by the Worshipful Company of Haberdashers.
Veterans set to protest over combat charity closure
Faith Page
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
Army veterans are to hold another protest in Newport today.
They're angry at plans by charity Combat Stress to scale back residential services at Audley Court.
The centre was set up to help former servicemen and women deal with trauma, depression and post-traumatic stress disorders.
Combat Stress said earlier this month that it needs to "balance the books" in the face of increased demand and wants to offer a new outpatient service instead.
Criticism of plans to stop births at three units
Faith Page
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
Campaigners have criticised a shake up of maternity services in Shropshire by saying health officials are "playing games with the lives of women and babies".
Shropshire Defend Our NHS has hit out after Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) set out plans for Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Oswestry.
The proposals would see women not be able to give birth at those three maternity units which would be revamped to offer other maternity services.
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said 97.3% of its women give birth at units in Shrewsbury and Telford or at home.
The CCGs says their proposals are aimed at better care and making sure women in the county "have equal access to a wide range of related maternity services close to home".
RBS to close 11 branches in the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Eleven branches of RBS in the West Midlands are set to close as the bank's announced hundreds of closures across the country.
The total of 259 closures involve 62 Royal Bank of Scotland and 197 NatWest branches.
RBS, which is 72%-owned by the taxpayer, said it would try to ensure compulsory redundancies were "kept to an absolute minimum" but it cutting 680 jobs as more customers bank online.
In the West Midlands, Shropshire and Birmingham and the Black Country appear to be taking the brunt, with branches in Bridgnorth, Newport, Birmingham, Bilston and Wolverhampton on the closure list.
Town hit by burst water main
People living in a large area of Ludlow are without water this morning after a main burst on Henley Road roundabout, in Rock Green.
Severn Trent says engineers are on site and working to fix the problem as soon as possible.
Charities fear income will drop
BBC Midlands Today
