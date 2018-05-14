Latest updates: Shropshire

This year we are investing £7.5m in delivering 340 Pride in Our Community schemes to further improve our road network and highways assets across the borough. The safety of our roads is one of our top priorities."
What's the weather got in store today?
Today will be dry with sunny spells and just a few patches of fair-weather cloud and highs of 20C (68F).
Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Charlton Athletic (Agg 2-0)
Shrewsbury Town beat Charlton 1-0 for the second time in 72 hours to reach the League One play-off final at Wembley.Read more
Man back home after 16-month trek
Paddy Devlin says his 16-month, 4,000-mile journey has raised almost £5,000 for charity.Read more
Muslims frustrated over cemetery wait
The south Shropshire Muslim community has asked for a dedicated burial space in a Ludlow cemetery.Read more
Balloon festival marks town's 50th
Events are planned throughout 2018 to mark the 50th anniversary of Telford new town.Read more
New blow for Legionnaires' death hotel
A 69-year-old woman died of the disease after staying at the hotel last summer.Read more
Offenders 'told when to hand themselves in'
A police poster, since removed, shows problems since custody remand cases were centralised, solicitors say.Read more
Hospital reorganisation consultation to begin
Plans for a major reorganisation of Shropshire hospital services will go out to consultation on 30 May.
The proposals would involve Shrewsbury becoming the county's only centre for emergency medicine and specialist women and children's services, moving there from Telford.
Planned surgery would move in the opposite direction, from the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.
The launch of the 14-week exercise had been waiting on the approval of the Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, which met this afternoon.
Fallen power cable blocking road
A fallen power cable is blocking the A49 at Hadnall, in Shropshire.
The road is closed in both directions between Painsbrook Lane and Ladymas Road.
Severe disruption: A49 Shropshire both ways
A49 Shropshire both ways severe disruption, between Ladymas Road and A5124.
A49 Shropshire - A49 in Hadnall closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Ladymas Road junction and Battlefield Roundabout, because of fallen power cables.
Video: What's the weather got in store?
It will be dry this morning with spells of sunshine, although cloud will start to thicken later with top temperatures of 16C (61F).
Charlton Athletic 0-1 Shrewsbury Town
Jon Nolan's stunning goal gives Shrewsbury a one-goal advantage in their League One play-off semi-final with Charlton.Read more
Video: What's the weather got in store?
A dry night ahead, but it will become chilly under the long clear spells with lows of 3C (37F).
NHS Tracker: Check key targets in your area
Use our tracker to check whether your local services are meeting strict waiting-time targets for cancer, routine operations and A&E.Read more
New Saints can improve - Ruscoe
Manager Scott Ruscoe says there is "room for improvement" even though The New Saints won the Welsh Premier League for a 12th time.Read more
Council left without councillors in planning row
All four members of a south Shropshire parish council have resigned because they say they have no influence on planning decisions in the county.
It means no one remains on Nash Parish Council near Ludlow.
Members say they haven't had a reply from any of their letters to Shropshire Council in the five years they've been in office.
They're Shropshire's second moribund council - Bromfield has had to be taken over by Shropshire Council.
Extra teams out on pothole patrol
Licence changes 'could close community transport services'
A community transport service in Shropshire says it could close if volunteers are required to obtain a commercial licence, at a cost of thousands of pounds.
MPs will debate changes to legislation governing driving licences today.
Marie Monk-Hawksworth, from Dial-a-Ride, said the changes would have "dire consequences".
"People would be left stranded in their own homes, because there aren't any alternatives in a place like this".
Council boss set for 50% pay rise
The Chief Executive of Shropshire Council could see his salary increase by 50% if new pay guidelines are adopted.
A report to councillors says a review by the Local Government Association in March recommended increasing the pay for council boss Clive Wright from £103,000 to £150,000.
The body also recommended increasing the pay of directors from £100,928 to £120,000-£130,000.
The report says there may be pay increases for other managers.
Council tax in Shropshire rose by almost 6% last month in the face of "challenging" finances.
Mr Wright has previously also benefited from a £25,000 performance related bonus, which will be removed, as well as pension benefits.
The council said the proposed pay rises reflect the "need to recruit and retain" the best staff in a "competitive market".
Councillors will discuss the plans at a meeting next Thursday.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
There should be spells of sunshine today, but also the chance of a few showers, with highs of 15C (59F).
Severe accident: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, at J3 for A41.
M54 Shropshire - M54 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic eastbound at J3, A41 (Albrighton), because of an accident.
M54 closed eastbounds after crash
Traffic is now at a standstill on the M54 eastbounds near Albrighton after a crash.
Highways England said workers had closed the carriageway to allow damaged vehicles to be cleared.
The organisation had earlier warned of delays in the area and these are likely to get worse, given the time of day.
Council's mission to 'find and fix' thousands of potholes
More than 3,000 potholes have been reported across Telford and Wrekin in just three months.
The local council said the cold winter was partly to blame and that it was injecting extra resources to help repair roads.
The council is urging people to report potholes online or via the Everyday Telford Smartphone App.
Severe accident: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, between J3 for A41 and J2 for A449.
M54 Shropshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M54 eastbound between J3, A41 (Albrighton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hospital reorganisation plan stalls
Plans to reorganise hospital services in Shropshire may face further delays.
Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) met yesterday and were expected to sign off on plans for a public consultation, due to begin 30 May.
However, they refused and raised concerns about the impact of possibly moving the women and children's unit from Telford's Princess Royal Hospital to Shrewsbury.
NHS England and Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group have both given their backing for the consultation to begin.
Telford CCG will meet again on Friday.
Shrewsbury are play-off underdogs - Hurst
Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst believes his low-budget promotion-chasing team are the underdogs in this year's League One play-offs.Read more
Police stations close in a bid to save money
Woman bitten by adder at beauty spot
The woman, in her 60s, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.Read more
Dogs rescued from hot cars over the bank holiday
Temperatures reached 28C and marks the hottest Early May Bank Holiday weekend since the holiday was introduced in 1978.
What's the overnight weather got in store
It should be a dry night ahead with long clear spells and lows of 5C (41F).
Midlands has its own North-South divide
The Midlands has its own North-South divide as politics goes topsy-turvy.Read more
Great War hero remembered
A commemorative paving stone has been unveiled in Oswestry in honour of a man awarded the Victoria Cross in the Great War.
Harold Whitfield received the honour for storming and capturing a Turkish machine gun post single-handedly.
The stone is to be added to the memorial garden at Cae Glas Park, Oswestry.
House fire under investigation
A fire in a derelict house is being investigated.
Three fire crews were called to the blaze in the single storey building in Hollinswood area of Deepdale, Shropshire, yesterday evening.
Severe disruption: A529 Shropshire both ways
A529 Shropshire both ways severe disruption, between A41 and Church Street.
A529 Shropshire - A529 Chester Road in Hinstock closed in both directions between the A41 junction and the Church Street junction, because of the construction of a new housing development.
Maternity unit closure continues
