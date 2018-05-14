Latest updates: Shropshire

Plans for a major reorganisation of Shropshire hospital services will go out to consultation on 30 May.

The proposals would involve Shrewsbury becoming the county's only centre for emergency medicine and specialist women and children's services, moving there from Telford.

Planned surgery would move in the opposite direction, from the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

The launch of the 14-week exercise had been waiting on the approval of the Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, which met this afternoon.