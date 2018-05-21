Latest updates: Shropshire

All three of Shropshire's rural maternity units will be closed to women wanting to give birth from this Sunday until 17 June.
That's after the decision today to suspend all services at Bridgnorth - the units in Oswestry and Ludlow were already closed to inpatients.
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust says it is deciding to concentrate its available midwives at the main maternity units in Shrewsbury and Telford instead.
It added the decisions were being taken in the interests of safety and that all women affected would be contacted.
Deal done to turn ex-bank into arts venue
The lease has been signed to convert a former HSBC building in Shropshire into an arts venue.
The Clifton Community Arts Group originally wanted to buy the former Clifton cinema in Wellington, but when they failed in that bid, they turned their attention to the bank instead.
The building will be known as the Wellington Orbit when it opens, but one room will be set aside as a cinema and called the Clifton Suite to remember the old cinema.
Today – the team have been successful. We are immensely grateful to everyone who has been on this six-year journey with us. We will shortly be announcing further investment, sponsorship and volunteering opportunities."
BreakingEx-football coach jailed for child sex offences
A former Shropshire school football coach has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of a number of child sex offences.
Joe Hall, who is 26 and from Brands Farm Way in Randlay in Telford, will serve half of that sentence on licence. He was given a sexual harm prevention order for 14 years and prevented from
working with children in the future.
His victims were under the age of 15 and the offences included causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual activity while in the presence of children and causing a child to watch an image of sexual activity.
New centre to provide specialist care for veterans
Shropshire's Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital says its planned veterans' orthopaedic centre will provide a "full range of orthopaedic care to veterans and serving military personnel".
And it will provide that "specialist care" in an "environment that is familiar to them" it added.
The centre will be overseen by a serving British officer and consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, who said that it was his dream to open a dedicated centre like this.
There is no doubt that, as a country, we provide world class care to acutely injured service men and women – but on leaving the services there is no specific provision for them. I’ve felt for a long time that we should be doing more for veterans. It is very important to veterans that they are seen somewhere that is familiar to them, and where they feel welcome."
Cows on line delaying rail services
Cows on the line between Leominster and Ludlow are delaying rail services.
A commemorative walk has been held at RAF Cosford in Shropshire to mark the 75th anniversary of the Dambuster raids.
It was made up of 19 teams of seven walkers, each one representing one of the seven-man 19 Lancaster bombers which took part in the raid.
The walkers
set off at 21:28 yesterday and finished at 06:15 this morning, to represent
the times when the first Lancaster took off and the last one landed at RAF
Scampton in 1943.
The event has raised around £40,000 for charity and involved military personnel and civilians.
Here's how tomorrow's weather is looking
The West Midlands has bathed in long, sunny spells today but here's how tonight and Friday are looking:
If you need a weather forecast for your part of the region at any other time, head to the BBC Weather website.
First steps towards child sex exploitation inquiry
The first steps towards holding an inquiry into child sex exploitation in Telford will be taken next week, but Telford and Wrekin Council says it shouldn't be rushed.
A group of six councillors are due to meet on Tuesday 22 May to set out what the aims of the inquiry should be, who should run it and how it can be kept independent.
The authority agreed in April to set aside an initial £350,000 to pay for the inquiry, after the issue was highlighted again in the Sunday Mirror.
There is a strong desire for the inquiry to be up and running as soon as possible and we are doing that, but we have to balance speed against ensuring a totally independent process that involves local people, even at this early stage, to ensure that the public have confidence in the inquiry process."
Southgate says Hart still has a future
The England manager Gareth Southgate says the former Shrewsbury Town goalie Joe Hart still has an international future, despite not being selected for England's World Cup squad.
Southgate decided to choose Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Nick Pope instead and preferred Burnley's Tom Heaton as their backup, if one of those gets injured.
The 31-year-old, who grew up in Shrewsbury, has won 75 caps for England and went to the last four international tournaments with the national side.
Bypass plans made to wait for funding
Shrewsbury will have to wait a bit longer to hear if it's got funding for a new bypass, with the government choosing to fund projects in Leicestershire, Devon and Yorkshire in its latest spending announcement.
Steve Davenport, Shropshre Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, says he's disappointed the latest bid for money to build the North West Relief Road hasn't been successful.
Yesterday Mr Davenport met transport minister Jesse Norman, alongside Shropshire MPs Owen Paterson and Daniel Kawczynski, to press the case for the relief road.
He said Mr Norman told the delegation they should hear by late summer whether their bid for funding has been successful.
Council to pay for memorial hall refurbishment
Telford and Wrekin Council has agreed to pay for improvements to the Anstice Memorial Hall in Madeley.
The local authority agreed to help out after fundraisers were twice refused money from the national lottery.
Details are yet to be finalised, but the refurbishment is expected to start next year and it will involve the local library moving into the building.
A former mayor of Worcester will appear before magistrates in Telford next month to be charged with causing the death of his wife in a car crash in Shropshire last year.
Aubrey Tarbuck, 88, from Hallow is also due to face two charges of causing serious
injury by dangerous driving when he appears on 12 June, West Mercia Police has said.
Anne Tarbuck died when their car was involved in a crash with another one on the A458 near to The Plume Of Feathers Pub at Harley in October.
A young girl in the other car was taken to hospital suffering head and chest injuries, while the driver of that vehicle was also hurt.
Buyers sought for remaining Countrywide stores
Administrators for Countrywide Farmers PLC say they've found new owners for a number of its stores and are keeping some trading in the hope they can be sold too.
The Bridgnorth store in Shropshire is now being run by the Wynnstay chain, while those in Bromsgrove, Bromyard, Ledbury, Whitchurch and Ludlow are being kept open by the administrators agents Hilco Capital.
A number, including those at Nuneaton, Bearley and Tredington in Warwickshire, Evesham and Malvern in Worcestershire, Hereford, Market Drayton in Shropshire have had to close.
It's a different kettle of fish from our weather today as our BBC Weather Watchers are seeing a lot of overcast, cloudy skies today after yesterday's sunshine.
These three are from users Peter Bear Lowe in Dudley, Toppo in Doddenham and STFC goose in Ryton:
Peat bogs get £500k grant
Peat bogs in Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire are receiving a grant of £500,828 from Defra.
The government department is distributing £10m to similar projects around the country, saying they are "a haven for wildlife but also provide us with clean water and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions".
The Shropshire Wildlife Trust is leading the work on the Meres and Mosses Carbon Capture Project, which is looking to restore nine peatland sites across a 98-hectare area.
It is estimated that globally, peat stores twice as much carbon as forests.
One of the big issues with climate change is carbon dioxide and carbon dioxide gets released into the atmosphere and it's a greenhouse, but you can lock carbon up and everyone knows that planting a tree is a good idea, but an even better way is to have a peat bog."
The world's first major iron bridge is being repainted in its original colour, after research by historians.
A £3.6m conservation project, to restore and preserve the bridge has given researchers the opportunity to look at previously inaccessible parts of the ironwork and they have confirmed it used to be a red-brown colour - as seen in this painting by William Williams.
Until recently, the bridge has been painted in the grey-blue colour seen here.
The scaffolding, which is currently covering the structure, to allow repairs to take place, is due to be removed at the end of the year.
The bridge was erected in 1779 across the River Severn in Shropshire, and English Heritage says the feat was a turning point in the history of British engineering.
Uncovering the original colour of the Iron Bridge has been a fascinating mix of both archive research work and detailed forensic investigation. We had already found some clues in the archives but the decider was the results of our analysis of the historic paint, revealing a red-brown coating beneath centuries of historic dust and paintwork."
Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire westbound
M54 Shropshire westbound severe disruption, between J6 for A518 and J7 for A5.
M54 Shropshire - Stationary traffic on M54 westbound between J6, A518 (Telford West) and J7, A5 (Wellington), because of a rolling road-block and a police incident.
Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe disruption, at J3 for A41.
M54 Shropshire - M54 lane closed on entry slip road eastbound at J3, A41 (Albrighton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Vandals throw 4ft duck into river
Severe accident: M54 Shropshire westbound
M54 Shropshire westbound severe accident, between J6 for A518 and J7 for A5.
M54 Shropshire - One lane closed on M54 westbound between J6, A518 (Telford West) and J7, A5 (Wellington), because of an accident.
Video: Bright and sunny days ahead
This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).
In the papers: Cleared man dumped 53 miles from home
Here are some of the stories on the Shropshire Star website today:
Epic relay record attempt at RAF base
Military personnel from across the UK are hoping to break the world record for a long-distance relay.
They will gather at RAF Cosford, home to the RAF School of Physical Training, next week to run a 100 x 10km relay.
The current record, set by a USA team in 2015, stands at 69 hours, 6 minutes and 52 seconds.
The first leg in the 1,000km relay will start at 13:00 on Monday 21 May and each athlete will take the baton 25 times around the 400m track at the base, before handing it on to the next runner.
Group Captain John Lawlor said setting a world record in the RAF's centenary year would be a moment to "cherish forever".
Fundraiser for veteran centre
A campaign's under way to raise £1m to fund a new veteran orthopaedic centre in Shropshire.
The centre, earmarked for The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital in Gobowen, would be the first of its kind in the UK.
The fundraising campaign is being supported by Dame Vera Lynne and the double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Following a chilly start it will be a dry and fine day today with spells of sunshine and highs of 19C (66F).
Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Charlton Athletic (Agg 2-0)
In the papers: Speed cameras to target five new roads
Former mayor to face charges over fatal crash
Investigation into cheese collapse nearly complete
An investigation into an incident that left a Shropshire warehouse worker buried under several tonnes of cheese is drawing to a close.
The fork-lift driver spent eight hours trapped at the Edwards Transport warehouse in Hinstock, two years ago.
Shropshire Council says inquiries have been "complex and thorough", and once the findings are known a decision will be made on whether any further action is needed.
Knockin shop to close as business dwindles
A village store and post office in Shropshire are to close after plans for a fish and chip shop in part of the shop were turned down by the council.
The Knockin Shop, in the Shropshire village of Knockin, has earned something of a reputation because of its name.
Leaseholder Sandy Norton said fewer people were dropping in to buy newspapers and were getting their groceries cheaper elsewhere.
She wanted to convert part of the shop currently used as a cafe and hair salon, but had her application turned down in February.
The Post Office at the shop closes today, with the store itself due to shut next week.
More than 120,000 people sign forests petition
More than 120,000 people have signed a petition opposing plans for holiday parks in forest and woodland sites.
Among other projects, campaigners are angry at the proposal to build 68 log cabins in Mortimer Forest, saying it would have a devastating impact on the area..
The firm behind the project, Forest Holidays, however, says it will protect the environment.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
It will be a dry and fine day with long spells of sunshine and top temperatures of 16C (61F).
Here's tonight and Thursday's weather
It's been a mixed picture for the West Midlands today on the weather front, with some sunshine around, but also drizzly showers.
Here's how it's looking tonight and for tomorrow:
You can also get a latest forecast at any other time by heading to the BBC Weather website.
Your photos: Grey skies replace the blue
Iron Bridge to get original paint job
Here's Wednesday's weather forecast
There's been some rain around this morning for parts of the West Midlands - here's how the rest of the day's looking:
If you want a weather forecast for your area at any other time, head to the BBC Weather website.