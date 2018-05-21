Latest updates: Shropshire

The world's first major iron bridge is being repainted in its original colour, after research by historians.

A £3.6m conservation project, to restore and preserve the bridge has given researchers the opportunity to look at previously inaccessible parts of the ironwork and they have confirmed it used to be a red-brown colour - as seen in this painting by William Williams.

Until recently, the bridge has been painted in the grey-blue colour seen here.

The scaffolding, which is currently covering the structure, to allow repairs to take place, is due to be removed at the end of the year.

The bridge was erected in 1779 across the River Severn in Shropshire, and English Heritage says the feat was a turning point in the history of British engineering.