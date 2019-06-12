Floods: Roads shut as rivers rise

This is the scene in Shavington in Cheshire today where several roads are closed due to flooding. A yellow weather warning from the Met Office is in place today - drivers are advised to check their route before they travel.
Got a boat? Flooding closes roads
Jennie Aitken
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A yellow weather warning from the Met Office is in place today - drivers are advised to check their route before they travel.