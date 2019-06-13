Flash floods cause disruption

Trains are expected to be disrupted all day between Worcestershire and Warwickshire today because of flooding.

National Rail Enquiries said heavy rain's flooded the tracks between Whitlocks End, near Solihull, and Stratford-upon-Avon.

It said trains can't run southbound at the moment towards Stratford-upon-Avon.

It's affecting services from Worcester Shrub Hill/Stourbridge Junction and Kidderminster/Birmingham Snow Hill.