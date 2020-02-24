Live

Latest updates on flooding in West Midlands

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

  1. Sand bags distributed in Ironbridge

    Council workers have spent the night distributing sand bags along the gorge in Ironbridge, firstly to homes at risk in Jackfield.

  2. River levels could reach 20-year peak

    River levels in Shropshire could reach the highest seen in 20 years, the Environment Agency is warning.

    Flood defences have been deployed and roads closed around Shrewsbury and a severe flood warning issued - meaning a danger to life.

    Defences have been put up on the River Severn at Frankwell and Coleham Head.

  3. Flooding latest as severe warning issued

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    As a severe flood warning has been issued for the River Severn at Shrewsbury, we'll be bringing you the latest news, and travel disruption for the area.

