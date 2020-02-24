Live
Latest updates on flooding in West Midlands
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Hereford & Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire, BBC Radio Stoke, BBC WM and BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Hereford & Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire, BBC Radio Stoke, BBC WM and BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Sand bags distributed in Ironbridge
Council workers have spent the night distributing sand bags along the gorge in Ironbridge, firstly to homes at risk in Jackfield.
River levels could reach 20-year peak
River levels in Shropshire could reach the highest seen in 20 years, the Environment Agency is warning.
Flood defences have been deployed and roads closed around Shrewsbury and a severe flood warning issued - meaning a danger to life.
Defences have been put up on the River Severn at Frankwell and Coleham Head.
Flooding latest as severe warning issued
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
As a severe flood warning has been issued for the River Severn at Shrewsbury, we'll be bringing you the latest news, and travel disruption for the area.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.