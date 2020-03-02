Live
Latest updates on flooding in the West Midlands
By Vanessa Pearce
Landslip causing problems on the rails
A landslip in Cheshire means all lines in and out of Crewe are closed today to allow Network Rail to carry out emergency repairs.
Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services are affected with diversions and cancellations in place.
Video: What's the weather got in store?
It will by a largely fine and dry day with the odd shower later and highs of 8C (46F).
Flooding: Latest updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
As floodwater continues to affect parts of the West Midlands, we'll continue to bring you live updates.
