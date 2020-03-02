Flooded Worcester
Live

Latest updates on flooding in the West Midlands

Listen live to your local BBC radio station: BBC Radio Shropshire, BBC Hereford and Worcester, BBC Radio Stoke, BBC WM, BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

  1. Landslip causing problems on the rails

    A landslip in Cheshire means all lines in and out of Crewe are closed today to allow Network Rail to carry out emergency repairs.

    Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services are affected with diversions and cancellations in place.

  3. Flooding: Latest updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    As floodwater continues to affect parts of the West Midlands, we'll continue to bring you live updates.

    We want to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top