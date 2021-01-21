Flooding in the West Midlands: Live updates

The effects of Storm Christoph are being felt in the West Midlands this morning, with flooding - and rescues - emerging overnight.

Staffordshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire are the affected counties.

We'll be bringing you the latest.

For now, here's the latest weater:

People in parts of Shropshire are being warned of icy conditions until at least 10:00. The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place .

There are also flood warnings. We'll bring you news of those shortly.

Overall, this morning should be mainly dry and cloudy before turning more cloudy this afternoon. Relatively mild with a high of 7C/45F.

Dry with clear skies tonight and it will be cold with a widespread frost. Low: 0C/32F.

