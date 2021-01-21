Live

Flooding in the West Midlands: Live updates

Listen live to your local BBC radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Allen Cook

  1. Weather: Overnight flooding

    BBC Weather

    The effects of Storm Christoph are being felt in the West Midlands this morning, with flooding - and rescues - emerging overnight.

    Staffordshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire are the affected counties.

    We'll be bringing you the latest.

    For now, here's the latest weater:

    People in parts of Shropshire are being warned of icy conditions until at least 10:00. The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place.

    There are also flood warnings. We'll bring you news of those shortly.

    Area covered by weather warning
    Copyright: Met Office

    Overall, this morning should be mainly dry and cloudy before turning more cloudy this afternoon. Relatively mild with a high of 7C/45F.

    Dry with clear skies tonight and it will be cold with a widespread frost. Low: 0C/32F.

    You can stay up-to-date with the latest weather forecast for your area by going to the BBC Weather website.

