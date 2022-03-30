While we await the release of today's report let's look at what it is and how it came about.
In April 2017, the government announced an investigation into a
"cluster" of avoidable baby deaths at the Shrewsbury and Telford
Hospital NHS Trust, which runs both the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal
hospitals.
It was initially focused on 23
cases in which failings in maternity treatment were alleged.
Senior midwife Donna Ockenden was appointed to lead the inquiry.
It was later expanded to look at 1,862 cases and is thought to be the largest ever review
of maternity care in the NHS.
The vast majority of cases happened after 2000 but some date back more than 40 years.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of a major report into baby deaths and maternity failings at
a hospital trust.
Some 201 babies died
and dozens more sustained life-changing injuries at the Shrewsbury
and Telford NHS Trust in Shropshire between 2000 and 2019, the report has found.
At 10:00 BST we will bring you the full findings of the five-year
inquiry which uncovered a raft of failures unprecedented in the history of NHS
maternity care.
The trust, which runs the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, has previously apologised and said it takes full
responsibility.
We will look in detail at what happened, hear reaction from the
families affected and find out what changes will be made.
If you are affected by any of today’s news, help is available
through the BBC’s Action Line.
What do we know so far?
Ahead of the release of the full report later, the BBC has learned 201 babies might have survived if they'd received better treatment from staff at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS trust.
Significant or major concerns over the maternity care provided by the trust were found in 201 deaths - 131 stillbirths and 70 neonatal deaths.
The vast majority of cases date from 2000 to 2019.
Interim findings released in 2000 showed mothers were blamed for their babies' deaths and a large number of women died in labour.
Deaths were often not investigated and an induction drug was repeatedly misused, the interim report said.
It lists numerous traumatic birth experiences including the deaths of babies due to excessive force of forceps and stillbirths that could have been avoided.
How did the inquiry come about?
The review of maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust followed a campaign by two families who lost their baby daughters.
Richard Stanton and Rhiannon Davies's daughter Kate died hours after her birth in March 2009, while Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths' daughter Pippa died in 2016 from a Group B Streptococcus infection.
When the inquiry was announced, families who had concerns about maternity care were urged to come forward.
In August 2018, the number of cases increased to 40 and by March 2019 had increased again to 250.
In June of that year, a further 300 cases had been added and by July 2020 it was revealed the total number of cases had reached 1,862.
Read more: The mothers who helped uncover the biggest NHS maternity scandal
What is the Ockenden report?
