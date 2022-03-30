Richard Stanton Copyright: Richard Stanton Rhiannon Davis (pictured with her daughter Kate) campaigned for years to get an independent review into maternity care in Shropshire Image caption: Rhiannon Davis (pictured with her daughter Kate) campaigned for years to get an independent review into maternity care in Shropshire

Ahead of the release of the full report later, the BBC has learned 201 babies might have survived if they'd received better treatment from staff at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS trust.

Significant or major concerns over the maternity care provided by the trust were found in 201 deaths - 131 stillbirths and 70 neonatal deaths.

The vast majority of cases date from 2000 to 2019.

Interim findings released in 2000 showed mothers were blamed for their babies' deaths and a large number of women died in labour.

Deaths were often not investigated and an induction drug was repeatedly misused, the interim report said.

It lists numerous traumatic birth experiences including the deaths of babies due to excessive force of forceps and stillbirths that could have been avoided.