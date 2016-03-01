BBC Local Live: Sheffield and South Yorkshire

The countdown is on to Harry Gration and Paul Hudson's three-legged, three counties walk for BBC Sport Relief.

The pair are planning to walk more than 110 miles tied together at the ankle - trying to beat the £140,000 total Harry and Amy Garcia raised when they cycled the Yorkshire route of the Tour de France on a tandem.

You might have seen their training on last night's Look North. Clearly, they're starting to feel the pain...

We're pulling muscles we didn't even know we had and that's just after six miles of training. We're walking close to 120 miles on the walk, so let's see how that works out!" Paul Hudson

If you can spare a few pounds, click here to donate (we'd be really grateful!)

The walk starts in Rotherham on 10 March. We'll be keeping you updated with their progress here on Local Live and on social media .