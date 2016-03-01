BBC Local Live: Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Council responds in legal fight over trees in Sheffield
Jenny Cork
BBC Sheffield, Local Live
Sheffield City Council says its legal team has filed papers in the High Court in response to a recent injunction preventing felling work on the city’s street trees.
The authority says it will vigorously defend the claims made in the injunction in relation to street trees.
Opponents of the Streets Ahead project were granted an interim injunction by the High Court and the council was ordered to halt felling.
In a statement, a council spokesperson says:
Our street tree maintenance programme is designed to protect and enhance the city’s trees for future generations. We have a clear strategy for achieving this and ensuring that Sheffield remains the greenest city in Britain."
Is snow heading for South Yorkshire?
Keeley Donovan
BBC Look North
If you've been online anywhere today, you'll have probably seen lots of speculation over whether it'll snow or not.
I've made a short video to explain if we're likely to get any of the white stuff or not.
Sheffield dog attack: Man was left critically injured by pit bull
According to figures released to the BBC under a Freedom of Information request, it took South Yorkshire Police an average of 30 seconds to answer calls in 2013-14, rising to just under a minute and a half in 2014-2015.
South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner says improvements are being made, including new technology and better online reporting of crimes.
Look North's Tom Ingall was on board and will be putting the programme together, it'll be scheduled over Easter.
The locomotive's journey on the East Coast Main Line through Doncaster last week attracted thousands of people to line its route.
The whole event proved to be a very special day for many thousands of people and I'm looking forward to telling the story of the journey, as well as some of Flying Scotsman's history and its strong link with Doncaster."
South Yorkshire's weather: Touch and go over possible snow in South Yorkshire
BBC Weather
A band of showers this evening, likely to be a mix of rain, sleet and hill snow. Drier with some clear spells for a time before further showers late in the night, these turning wintry even to low levels. It'll be windy too.
Paul and Harry's three-legged training: They're not smiling now...
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
The countdown is on to Harry Gration and Paul Hudson's three-legged, three counties walk for BBC Sport Relief.
The pair are planning to walk more than 110 miles tied together at the ankle - trying to beat the £140,000 total Harry and Amy Garcia raised when they cycled the Yorkshire route of the Tour de France on a tandem.
You might have seen their training on last night's Look North. Clearly, they're starting to feel the pain...
The walk starts in Rotherham on 10 March. We'll be keeping you updated with their progress here on Local Live and on social media.
Registration opens for South Yorkshire Police recruitment
Mick Lunney
BBC Radio Sheffield reporter
People wanting to become police officers on South Yorkshire now have three days to register their interest.
The Police and Crime Commissioner's budget sees an effort to attract hundreds more people to join the force, even though he must at the same time cut spending on the service by £10m.
Tram and police car on 999 call collide in Sheffield
Gina Bolton
BBC Radio Sheffield
Police have confirmed that one of their cars and a tram collided today as officers responded to a 999 call.
The accident happened on Langsett Road at about 13:00.
The road was closed between Cuthbert Bank and Langsett Crescent. No one was hurt in the crash.
Council tax rise of 4% coming to Doncaster
Kevin Larkin, Doncaster reporter, BBC Radio Sheffield
Votes have been cast this afternoon on Doncaster Council's budget for the next financial year.
A near 4% rise in council tax was passed unanimously, 50 votes to none.
During the council meeting, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones promised 330 new primary school places, 140 new homes and between 60 and 80 extra care places for the elderly.
Middlesbrough defender Baptiste signs for Blades
Andy Giddings
Sports Editor, BBC Sheffield
Sheffield United have signed Middlesbrough defender Alex Baptiste on a 93-day loan.
The 30-year-old is looking to get his career back on track after breaking his leg in the summer.
Baptiste goes straight into the squad to face Burton tonight.
Sheffield dog attack: Man was left critically injured by pit bull
Mick Lunney
BBC Radio Sheffield reporter
A dog which attacked a man last week leaving him critically injured was a pit bull, police in Sheffield have confirmed.
The attack happened at a house in Gleadless on Monday 22 February.
The South Yorkshire force says the pit bull breed was banned in 1991, but owners are allowed to keep their dogs if they are deemed not to be dangerous.
The dog involved in the incident is still in police kennels.
The injured man is still in hospital and is in a critical but stable condition. A man who was arrested is still on bail while enquiries continue, police say.
Latest headlines: Doncaster Council budget is finalised and warning over former mining communities
Gina Bolton
BBC Radio Sheffield
The top stories in South Yorkshire this afternoon include:
Witness in Rotherham paedophile gang trial was intimidated
Jenny Cork
BBC Sheffield, Local Live
The 18-year-old son of a man who was jailed last week as part of a gang who'd systematically abused young girls in Rotherham has been convicted of intimidating a witness.
Kaleem Ali, of Clough Road in Masborough, was found guilty at Rotherham Magistrates' Court today.
He was judged to have behaved in a threatening and intimidating manner towards a victim of child sexual exploitation. She was said to have been left shaking and crying through his actions.
Ali will be sentenced later this month.
Call for advisory panel to help police handle protests in South Yorkshire
Gina Bolton
BBC Radio Sheffield
A review of the way South Yorkshire Police has managed protests in Rotherham by far right groups such as Britain First has called for an advisory panel to be set up.
The panel would be made up of senior figures from local businesses, faith groups and the council.
Members would work with the police to come up with plans to deal with demonstrations in the town in the future.
The review was sparked by trouble during demonstrations in the town in September, with the British Muslim Youth group announcing a short-lived boycott of relations with South Yorkshire police, saying it felt its concerns weren't being taken seriously by the force.
Non-urgent South Yorkshire 101 police call waiting times up
According to figures released to the BBC under a Freedom of Information request, it took South Yorkshire Police an average of 30 seconds to answer calls in 2013-14, rising to just under a minute and a half in 2014-2015.
South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner says improvements are being made, including new technology and better online reporting of crimes.
Flying Scotsman documentary on the way
Mick Lunney
BBC Radio Sheffield reporter
A documentary about Flying Scotsman and its recent journey from London to York is being produced by BBC Radio Sheffield.
Look North's Tom Ingall was on board and will be putting the programme together, it'll be scheduled over Easter.
The locomotive's journey on the East Coast Main Line through Doncaster last week attracted thousands of people to line its route.
Abused puppy being helped to find a new home
Sheffield Star
A puppy that was violently attacked and thrown against a wall by her Sheffield owner is searching for a new home.
Smiler rollercoaster crash: Alton Towers to reopen ride this month
The Alton Towers rollercoaster ride on which five people, including two teenagers from Barnsley, were seriously injured is to reopen later this month.
Two women, including 17-year-old Leah Washington from Barnsley, lost a leg and three other people were seriously hurt when their carriage hit a stationary carriage on the Smiler ride on 2 June.
The ride, which has been closed since the accident, is to reopen on 19 March when the Staffordshire theme park reopens for its new season. The owner of the attraction is to be prosecuted over the crash.
Former NHL player signs new deal at Sheffield Steelers
Mick Lunney
BBC Local Live, Sheffield
The Sheffield Steelers have announced that forward Guillaume Desbiens has signed a new one-year contract with the club.
The former NHL player joined the Steelers in November and has scored eight goals and 21 points in 38 games.
Latest headlines: Construction jobs pay protest in Rotherham and effort to get more homes built in Doncaster
Jenny Cork
BBC Radio Sheffield News
The top stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire this lunchtime include:
South Yorkshire's weather: A cloudy afternoon ahead
BBC Weather
This afternoon will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, but a little sunshine possible.
Winds easing and cooler later.