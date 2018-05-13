South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A57 South Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6200 and Rotherham Road affecting Beighton Road.
A57 South Yorkshire - A57 Chesterfield Road in Aston closed and slow traffic in both directions between the B6200 junction and the Rotherham Road junction, because of an accident. Congestion to the Beighton Road junction.
Organisers of Sheffield Pride have apologised for guidance they issued to anyone attending this year's event, which asked people not to bring political banners and suggested the event was "a march of celebration not protest".
The organisers were heavily criticised on social media and have admitted they got it wrong.
We recognise that Pride events evolved from political protest and a movement that strives for equality and community involvement. We would never wish to censor diversity or prevent protest."
Lost theatre sculpture found in garden
An iconic sculpture of the Greek god Atlas, which used to adorn the old Barnsley Alhambra Theatre, has been discovered in the garden of a landowner in Wakefield.
The theatre was demolished in 1982 and the statue of Atlas, the god who according to myth holds up the world, was thought to have been lost.
I were coming back from Sheffield, I came through Barnsley and I saw Atlas on the site at the Alhambra Theatre. I called onsite and said 'what are you doing with this figure?' They said 'we're going to smash it up', so I said 'don't do that, I'll take it away if you don't want it.' "
Eric saved the statue and rebuilt it in his garden, after telling his wife he had bought "a small garden gnome".
Local historian John Timmis decided to play detective and find it what happened to the statue.
He found an old book which mentioned the statue had been acquired by Mr Wilkinson and tracked him down.
Here's Eric posing with the 15 tonne sculpture after he had it lifted into his back garden in 1982:
Ducks killed in attack at allotments
A number of ducks have been killed in an attack at allotments in Maltby.
Although some of the ducks died following the attack, at Highfield Park allotments, others have been rescued and are safely enjoying a splash in a plastic paddling pool.
South Yorkshire Police said inquiries are underway to identify and deal with those responsible.
Analysis: Doubts over 'One Yorkshire' devolution plan
Liz Roberts
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Sheffield
The new mayor of Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis, has made no secret about wanting to pursue a Yorkshire wide plan for devolution.
He says a wider Yorkshire deal needs to be more than an emotive argument based on identity, pride and branding:
It's going to require some serious, credible focus of those that preach about the importance of a One Yorkshire deal to actually persuade demonstrably why there is any true economic benefit from that."
So, Dan Jarvis has some convincing to do - not just to get the leaders across South Yorkshire to agree a deal here, but also to get the government to come round to the idea of One Yorkshire.
New sprinklers for Doncaster flats after Grenfell tragedy
Sally Joynson, from Screen Yorkshire, is backing the Leeds bid:
Fans queue overnight for ultra-rare Arctic Monkeys LP
Limited edition gold vinyl records are being snapped up in Sheffield this morning at a special Arctic Monkeys "pop-up" shop to celebrate the release of the band's new album in their home city.
The long-awaited sixth album by the Sheffield band is called Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and it's their first since the release of AM back in 2013.
The band's treating folk in their home city: There are only 2,044 of the gold records available - thus the queues:
The only other cities with the pop-up stores are in New York, Berlin, Sydney, Tokyo and Paris.
James (below) came to Sheffield from Cambridge yesterday and was out queuing from 04:00 this morning:
I am looking for the gold vinyl - which is limited edition - and anything really. I've come all this way I'll come out with anything, to be honest."
James says he's heading back home as soon as he's finished shopping because he has classes to get to later on. Dedication to the cause of Arctic Monkey's merch!
A peek through the doors is all the BBC could get until they opened at 08:00, with reporters held back until the shoppers had been through.
By about 08:30 satisfied fans were coming out with bags of merch:
And the first fans to get in emerged triumphant with the coveted gold vinyl version of the album, like Ashley from Preston:
I spent about £90 and got everything I wanted. Inside they've got a film playing, it's like a museum. It's right good. Everyone's just grabbing everything, I got the gold vinyl, posters, a 'Tranquility' key-ring."
There's a two-per-person limit on the vinyl - but that's about to drop to one per person as stocks reduce.
Watch: Yorkshire's Friday weather forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
A chilly and sunny start followed by a mainly dry and fine day with long spells of sunshine.
Watch my forecast here:
Ex-minister criticises 'One Yorkshire' devolution plan
The "One Yorkshire" proposal has the backing of 18 out of 20 council leaders and the new Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis.
However, former Treasury Minister Lord Jim O'Neill has said he does not believe a Yorkshire-wide proposal would deliver the necessary benefits to the economy.
Lord O'Neill also said it was "quite unlikely" the government would allow the One Yorkshire plan to go ahead in its current form.
O'Neill, who is now on the board of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, has also questioned the commitment of the council leaders to the plan.
He's told the BBC: "Those who are most passionate obviously now publicly talk about everybody as being of one mind, but I'm pretty sure if you delve a little bit below the surface it’s not actually really true."
The Northern Powerhouse Partnership later said that it will offer to work closely with the proponents of One Yorkshire to make their case as strong as possible.
Yorkshire's Kyle Edmund beats David Goffin in last 16
Yorkshire in trouble against Surrey
Sam Curran takes his 100th first-class wicket and Joe Root is out twice in a day as Surrey dominate against Yorkshire.Read more
Doncaster Rovers Belles win WSL 2 title
Doncaster Rovers Belles cap their WSL 2 title success with victory in their penultimate game against Millwall.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle.
England win in Charlton brother debut
Tommy Charlton, 72, makes his England debut in the first walking-football international tournament.Read more
Warning after police conman incidents
Seven homes have been targeted across Sheffield over the past fortnight, prompting a police warning.Read more
Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire southbound
M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, for M1 J32 Northbound.
M18 South Yorkshire - M18 Link Road closed and queuing traffic southbound for M1 J32, Thurcroft, because of an accident.
Scunthorpe United 2-2 Rotherham United
Cameron McGeehan levels late on in Scunthorpe's League One play-off semi-final first-leg against Rotherham.Read more
Pope century gives Surrey the edge
Ollie Pope's unbeaten century helps Surrey take the edge against Yorkshire on day one of their County Championship match.Read more
Watch: Nursery school meets nursing home
A charity in Doncaster hopes linking some of the town's oldest and youngest residents will help combat loneliness.
Befriend is bridging the generations at Cavendish House Private Nursery:
Could Channel 4 be coming to a city near you?
Three Yorkshire cities are competing to become a base for Channel 4 television and all have submitted their bids today.
Leeds, Sheffield and Hull are all in the running.
They're up against cities such as Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool.
A shortlist of potential winners will be released at the end of the month.
Severe disruption: A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J35 for M18.
A1(M) South Yorkshire - A1(M) lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic southbound at J35 M18, because of a broken down vehicle.
Donny Rovers boss 'grateful' after dad Sir Alex's surgery
Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson has expressed his gratitude for the support he and his family have received since his father Sir Alex suffered a brain haemorrhage.
Sir Alex, who won 38 trophies during a reign of over 26 years at Manchester United, underwent emergency surgery after falling ill last Saturday.
United announced on Wednesday that their former manager was no longer in intensive care and was being treated as an inpatient.
Ferguson grateful for Sir Alex support
Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson voices his gratitude for the messages of support since his father Sir Alex was hospitalised.Read more
Labour MP wins South Yorkshire mayor vote
Dan Jarvis secured 144,154 votes after a count of second preference ballotsRead more
Arctic Monkeys' mums pop to pop-up shop
It was a case of mum's in charge when the mothers of two Arctic Monkeys' members popped in to the band's pop-up shop in Sheffield today.
Drummer Matt Helders' mum Jill, who was accompanied by Alex Turner's mum, said the shop was "well worth a visit".
Jill said it was "very cool, even if you don't buy owt."
The shop is only open for a two days and is selling rare merchandise including a limited edition gold vinyl version of the band's new album, silk scarves, lyric bags and totes.
Jill Helders said the atmosphere was very nice and added it "felt like being in church or the library".
The shop in Barkers Pool has been opened on the day the band release their sixth album Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino.
There are only 2,044 gold records available in Sheffield and fans queued for hours to try and get hold of them.
Other pop-up stores have been opened in New York, Berlin, Sydney, Tokyo and Paris.
Cash machine stolen in JCB ram-raid
Thieves drove a JCB into a wall in order to remove a cash machine.
It happened at the Co-op petrol station, on Worksop Road in Sheffield, just before 03:00.
The cash machine was loaded into a white Transit van and driven away, police said.
Police search for men over racist chanting claims
Police have issued pictures of men they want to speak to, after a group allegedly started shouting racist abuse on a train between Leeds and Sheffield.
The men, who police believe to be Leeds United fans, were loudly chanting football songs.
Passengers later reported them to British Transport Police, claiming the group were also racially abusive.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle.
Road closed as suspected WWII shell found in Barnsley
A suspected World War Two shell's been discovered in a river in Barnsley.
Officers were called to the river next to Old Mill Lane at about 09:45 this morning after the discovery of the device.
Specialist officers are at the scene to examine the shell and Old Mill Lane currently remains closed in both directions.
Wakefield Road is also closed at the junction with Old Mill Lane.
Blades release striker Donaldson
Sheffield United release striker Clayton Donaldson and make seven players available for transfer.Read more
Rail delays between Doncaster, Scunthorpe and Goole
BBC News Travel
Transpennine Express and Northern Trains services are suspended between Doncaster and Scunthorpe and Doncaster and Goole due to a signalling problem:
Arctic Monkeys spark hometown gold rush
Sheffield is the only place in the UK where the gold edition of their album is for sale.Read more
England call-up for Tommy Charlton
Tommy Charlton is set to become the third member of his family to represent his country, when he plays for England's walking football team.
The 72-year-old, from Rotherham, is the younger brother of Sir Bobby , 80, and Jack, 83.
Now he will make his own England debut in the first walking football internationals on Sunday.
He was just 20 when he watched his two elder brothers help England beat West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final.
The grandfather-of-six was forced to retire from amateur football at 24 due to an injury.
He now plays for the Mature Millers walking football club and earned his own international call-up after impressing during a trial at Burnley in March.
New sprinklers for Doncaster flats after Grenfell tragedy
A block of flats in Doncaster will benefit from a new sprinkler system following the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in London.
More than £300,000 will be spent on fitting sprinklers in all the flats at Silverwood House (pictured) in Balby.
The Grenfell Tower fire killed 71 people last June and led to Doncaster Council improving safety at Silverwood.
Most of Silverwood's tenants are elderly and the block has not previously had a sprinkler system.
Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire southbound
M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at M1 J32.
M18 South Yorkshire - M18 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at M1 J32, Thurcroft, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Listen: Yorkshire cities bid to be new home of Channel 4
Cities across the UK wanting to become the new home of Channel 4 are putting forward their bids today.
The broadcaster is to create a new HQ and two other hubs outside of London.
Leeds and Sheffield are bidding along with at least 10 other cities from Bristol to Belfast.
Sally Joynson, from Screen Yorkshire, is backing the Leeds bid:
Fans queue overnight for ultra-rare Arctic Monkeys LP
Limited edition gold vinyl records are being snapped up in Sheffield this morning at a special Arctic Monkeys "pop-up" shop to celebrate the release of the band's new album in their home city.
The long-awaited sixth album by the Sheffield band is called Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and it's their first since the release of AM back in 2013.
The band's treating folk in their home city: There are only 2,044 of the gold records available - thus the queues:
The only other cities with the pop-up stores are in New York, Berlin, Sydney, Tokyo and Paris.
James (below) came to Sheffield from Cambridge yesterday and was out queuing from 04:00 this morning:
James says he's heading back home as soon as he's finished shopping because he has classes to get to later on. Dedication to the cause of Arctic Monkey's merch!
A peek through the doors is all the BBC could get until they opened at 08:00, with reporters held back until the shoppers had been through.
By about 08:30 satisfied fans were coming out with bags of merch:
And the first fans to get in emerged triumphant with the coveted gold vinyl version of the album, like Ashley from Preston:
There's a two-per-person limit on the vinyl - but that's about to drop to one per person as stocks reduce.
Watch: Yorkshire's Friday weather forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
A chilly and sunny start followed by a mainly dry and fine day with long spells of sunshine.
Watch my forecast here:
Ex-minister criticises 'One Yorkshire' devolution plan
Kevin Larkin
Political reporter, BBC Yorkshire
A former government minister has criticised the economic case for a Yorkshire-wide devolution plan.
The "One Yorkshire" proposal has the backing of 18 out of 20 council leaders and the new Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis.
However, former Treasury Minister Lord Jim O'Neill has said he does not believe a Yorkshire-wide proposal would deliver the necessary benefits to the economy.
Lord O'Neill also said it was "quite unlikely" the government would allow the One Yorkshire plan to go ahead in its current form.
O'Neill, who is now on the board of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, has also questioned the commitment of the council leaders to the plan.
He's told the BBC: "Those who are most passionate obviously now publicly talk about everybody as being of one mind, but I'm pretty sure if you delve a little bit below the surface it’s not actually really true."
The Northern Powerhouse Partnership later said that it will offer to work closely with the proponents of One Yorkshire to make their case as strong as possible.
Yorkshire's Kyle Edmund beats David Goffin in last 16
British number one Kyle Edmund backed up his win over Novak Djokovic with a stylish victory over world number 10 David Goffin at the Madrid Open.
Edmund, 23, who's from Beverley, overpowered the Belgian to win 6-3 6-3 in the third round, putting him on course to climb into the world's top 20 for the first time.
The Yorkshireman, currently ranked at 22, won in just an hour and 12 minutes.
In the quarter-finals Edmund will face teenager Denis Shapovalov, who beat fellow Canadian Milos Raonic.
Missing Rotherham man found
South Yorkshire Police say they have found Paul Parkin, who we mentioned earlier had gone missing yesterday afternoon.
Police have thanked the public for their help in finding the 49-year-old.
Cars vandalised in Rotherham
Police are appealing for witnesses after several cars were damaged by vandalism in Rotherham.
Police received reports that a man walking from Elder Drive to Flash Lane in Bramley kicked off car wing mirrors and smashed others on the night of Friday 27 April.
If you were in the area at the time or if you car was damaged, officers are asking for you to get in touch.
Friday's weather: Breezy with sunny intervals
It's a cooler start this morning, but temperatures will rise throughout the day.
There will be some sunshine: