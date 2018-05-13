South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A former government minister has criticised the economic case for a Yorkshire-wide devolution plan.

PA

The "One Yorkshire" proposal has the backing of 18 out of 20 council leaders and the new Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis.

However, former Treasury Minister Lord Jim O'Neill has said he does not believe a Yorkshire-wide proposal would deliver the necessary benefits to the economy.

Lord O'Neill also said it was "quite unlikely" the government would allow the One Yorkshire plan to go ahead in its current form.

O'Neill, who is now on the board of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, has also questioned the commitment of the council leaders to the plan.

He's told the BBC: "Those who are most passionate obviously now publicly talk about everybody as being of one mind, but I'm pretty sure if you delve a little bit below the surface it’s not actually really true."

The Northern Powerhouse Partnership later said that it will offer to work closely with the proponents of One Yorkshire to make their case as strong as possible.