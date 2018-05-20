South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Severe accident: M18 East Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M18 East Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J7 for M62 and J6 for A614.

M18 East Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M18 southbound between J7, M62 (Langham) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J35 for A629 Rotherham.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J35, A629 (Rotherham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J33 for A630 Catcliffe.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Body of woman found in town street

Google street image

Detectives investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in Barnsley town centre.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J35 for A629 Rotherham and J34 for A631.

M1 South Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J35, A629 (Rotherham) and J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A621 South Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A621 South Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6068 Abbey Lane and Twentywell Lane.

A621 South Yorkshire - A621 Abbeydale Road South in Sheffield closed in both directions between Abbeydale and Dore, because of a serious accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Arctics' album 'fastest vinyl seller'

Arctic Monkeys

Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino sold 24,500 vinyl copies in its first week.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Barnsley release Wembley hero Hammill

Adam Hammill

Managerless Barnsley release experienced winger Adam Hammill following their relegation to League One.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yorkshire's headlines today

Yorkshire's top stories today include:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Missing Sheffield man found

Mark Britton, from Sheffield, who was reported as missing earlier today, has been found.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bombing survivor in royal wedding gesture

A survivor of the Manchester attack invites a victim's grandmother to the royal wedding.
Arena attack survivor Amelia Thompson has invited the grandmother of a victim to accompany her to the event.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warning over Yorkshire families being tracked on net

There's a warning that families across Yorkshire are being tracked on the internet without their knowledge.

Girl on the internet
BBC

Experts say an increasing amount of information about where we shop and who we vote for is being gathered by companies that specialise in 'harvesting' data.

New EU regulations come into force next week aimed at protecting our personal data, but some say they don't go far enough.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

£150,000 cash boost for university Alzheimer's research

Scientists at the University of Sheffield have been given nearly £150,000 to carry out new experiments on how oxygen starvation impacts brain cells affected by Alzheimer's disease.

Dementia
Getty Images

The funding has been given by Alzheimer's Research UK and will allow scientists to carry out new experiments.

The brain uses 20% of the body's oxygen supply and needs a constant supply of oxygen in order to produce energy. Periods of reduced oxygen to the brain are associated with an increased risk of dementia, say scientists.

Experiments will be lead by Dr Scot Allen at the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

England's Ballance takes break from game

Gary Ballance

England batsman and Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance is taking a break from cricket because of "personal reasons".

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council offers to pay for Rotherham childminder training

Rotherham council is offering to pay for people to train as childminders after a recent slump in numbers.

Children at a childminders group
Getty

In a bid to boost childminder numbers, the council's Early Years' Services will offer to cover the cost of training sessions worth £150.

Numbers have declined due to people retiring or leaving the profession, the council says.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen: 'Small changes make a big difference'

A shop has opened in Sheffield which allows people to fill reusable containers with items such as pasta, coffee and washing up liquid.

Staff at Unwrapped, on Crookes Road in Sheffield, say the shop allows people to buy products with zero plastic waste.

Kirsty Burnet and Bex Atkinsonl, who have opened the shop, say small changes can make a big difference:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trains at a standstill on East Coast Main Line

Trains running north from Yorkshire are currently at a standstill near Northallerton.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident.

It is affecting Virgin East Coast, CrossCountry and Transpennine Express services:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Student flats plan for Park Hill landmark

More than 70 student flats could be built at Sheffield's iconic Park Hill flats during the next phase of the landmark's redevelopment, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Park Hill Flats
BBC

A joint application for the third phase of the development was submitted to Sheffield City Council by Alumno Student Developments Limited and Urban Splash.

The plans detail a total of 74 "student accommodation units".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Transplants in Yorkshire's BAME communities double

The number of organ donations from Black and Asian communities in Yorkshire has more than doubled.

Organ donation
BBC

It's thanks to a campaign to get families talking about the issue.

But doctors say the consent rate is still very low when compared the number of white families agreeing to donation when they lose a loved one.

In the last year consent for organ donation from Ethnic minority groups in Yorkshire has more than doubled from 16% to over 40%, the rate is 70% in white families.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen: Gale hopes for Yorkshire Vikings T20 success

Yorkshire Vikings begin their One Day Cup campaign away at Durham today.

You can listen to ball by ball commentary here.

Head coach Andrew Gale is hoping this is the year the Vikings can finally win the competition:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police appeal over missing Sheffield man

Have you seen 47-year-old Mark Britton, from Sheffield?

Missing Mark Britton
South Yorkshire Police

He was reported missing at about 08:50 yesterday morning and was last seen in the Manor area of the city.

Police say Mr Britton is about 5ft 7ins tall, is of medium build and was wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe on them and a dark blue jacket.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Yorkshire's weather forecast

Abbie Dewhurst

Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

It will be a dry and fine day today with long spells of sunshine and some patchy cloud.

Watch my full forecast here

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Plastic-free' store opens in Sheffield

A shop has opened in Sheffield which allows customers to buy "plastic free" products.

Unwrapped store
BBC

Unwrapped, which has just opened on Crookes Road, encourages people to reduce their plastic waste by reusing refillable containers.

Unwrapped store
BBC

Customers are able to refill their plastic bottles, jars and fabric bags with items including pasta, coffee and washing up liquid.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen: South Yorkshire school holds a right royal wedding

Jenny Eells

Reporter, BBC Radio Sheffield

I wonder what the nerves are like this morning at Canon Popham Church of England Primary in Edenthorpe?

The school, in Doncaster, is holding its own Royal Wedding with its very own "Harry" and "Meghan" tying the knot.

They'll be exchanging their vows at a special ceremony at the local church and their guests will be other pupils and parents.

I've been finding out more:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yorkshire's Kyle Edmund in dramatic exit from Italian Open

British number one Kyle Edmund, from Yorkshire, saved seven match points before eventually losing to rising German star Alexander Zverev in the Italian Open last 16.

British Number One Kyle Edmund
Getty Images

Edmund, from Beverley in East Yorkshire, who moved into the world's top 20 this week, lost 7-5 7-6 (13-11) to the 21-year-old third seed.

The 23-year-old has claimed eye-catching scalps in 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov this year, helping the Yorkshireman rise into the top 20 for the first time in his career.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yorkshire's Friday forecast

It is a chilly but sunny start across Yorkshire.

It will be warmer today than it was yesterday, with light winds and sunny intervals:

Weather chart
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Check your Yorkshire train journey here

If you're heading out to catch the train this morning, rail services from Yorkshire's main stations are running on time at the moment.

For all the latest live updates from National Rail Enquiries, click on the links below:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

I do day: Meet the UK's other nearly-weds

Royal wedding 2018: Meet the other nearly-weds
The BBC meets couples across the UK sharing their big day with Harry and Meghan.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top