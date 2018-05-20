South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Arena attack survivor Amelia Thompson has invited the grandmother of a victim to accompany her to the event.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle.
£150,000 cash boost for university Alzheimer's research
Scientists at the University of Sheffield have been given nearly £150,000 to carry out new experiments on how oxygen starvation impacts brain cells affected by Alzheimer's disease.
The funding has been given by Alzheimer's Research UK and will allow scientists to carry out new experiments.
The brain uses 20% of the body's oxygen supply and needs a constant supply of oxygen in order to produce energy. Periods of reduced oxygen to the brain are associated with an increased risk of dementia, say scientists.
Experiments will be lead by Dr Scot Allen at the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience.
It will be a dry and fine day today with long spells of sunshine and some patchy cloud.
Watch my full forecast here
'Plastic-free' store opens in Sheffield
A shop has opened in Sheffield which allows customers to buy "plastic free" products.
Unwrapped, which has just opened on Crookes Road, encourages people to reduce their plastic waste by reusing refillable containers.
Customers are able to refill their plastic bottles, jars and fabric bags with items including pasta, coffee and washing up liquid.
Listen: South Yorkshire school holds a right royal wedding
Jenny Eells
Reporter, BBC Radio Sheffield
I wonder what the nerves are like this morning at Canon Popham Church of England Primary in Edenthorpe?
The school, in Doncaster, is holding its own Royal Wedding with its very own "Harry" and "Meghan" tying the knot.
They'll be exchanging their vows at a special ceremony at the local church and their guests will be other pupils and parents.
I've been finding out more:
Yorkshire's Kyle Edmund in dramatic exit from Italian Open
British number one Kyle Edmund, from Yorkshire, saved seven match points before eventually losing to rising German star Alexander Zverev in the Italian Open last 16.
Edmund, from Beverley in East Yorkshire, who moved into the world's top 20 this week, lost 7-5 7-6 (13-11) to the 21-year-old third seed.
The 23-year-old has claimed eye-catching scalps in 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov this year, helping the Yorkshireman rise into the top 20 for the first time in his career.
Yorkshire's Friday forecast
It is a chilly but sunny start across Yorkshire.
It will be warmer today than it was yesterday, with light winds and sunny intervals:
Check your Yorkshire train journey here
If you're heading out to catch the train this morning, rail services from Yorkshire's main stations are running on time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from National Rail Enquiries, click on the links below:
Murder inquiry after woman found dead
Police say a woman found dead in a Barnsley street suffered "a very severe" attack.Read more
Severe accident: M18 East Yorkshire southbound
M18 East Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J7 for M62 and J6 for A614.
M18 East Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M18 southbound between J7, M62 (Langham) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J35 for A629 Rotherham.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J35, A629 (Rotherham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Driver dies when car crashes into pond
A 20-year-old man is killed in the accident near Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet in Sheffield.Read more
Body of woman found in town street
Detectives investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in Barnsley town centre.Read more
Major changes to Northern rail services
Train timetables across parts of the north of England are set to undergo an "unprecedented" change.Read more
Severe accident: A621 South Yorkshire both ways
A621 South Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6068 Abbey Lane and Twentywell Lane.
A621 South Yorkshire - A621 Abbeydale Road South in Sheffield closed in both directions between Abbeydale and Dore, because of a serious accident.
Is old-fashioned British tolerance dead?
Mark Easton
Home editor
As more Britons say the country is now more divided, Rotherham fights back to foster tolerance.Read more
Arctics' album 'fastest vinyl seller'
Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino sold 24,500 vinyl copies in its first week.Read more
Barnsley release Wembley hero Hammill
Managerless Barnsley release experienced winger Adam Hammill following their relegation to League One.Read more
Yorkshire's headlines today
Yorkshire's top stories today include:
Missing Sheffield man found
Mark Britton, from Sheffield, who was reported as missing earlier today, has been found.
Bomb victim's gran to be royal plus-one
Manchester Arena attack survivor, 12, takes victim's grandmother to the royal wedding.Read more
Bombing survivor in royal wedding gesture
England's Ballance takes break from game
England batsman and Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance is taking a break from cricket because of "personal reasons".Read more
Council offers to pay for Rotherham childminder training
Rotherham council is offering to pay for people to train as childminders after a recent slump in numbers.
In a bid to boost childminder numbers, the council's Early Years' Services will offer to cover the cost of training sessions worth £150.
Numbers have declined due to people retiring or leaving the profession, the council says.
Former refugee takes up Lord Mayor post
At 28, Magid Magid is Sheffield's youngest ever Lord Mayor and the first Somali to hold the post.Read more
Trains at a standstill on East Coast Main Line
Trains running north from Yorkshire are currently at a standstill near Northallerton.
Emergency services are dealing with an incident.
It is affecting Virgin East Coast, CrossCountry and Transpennine Express services:
Student flats plan for Park Hill landmark
More than 70 student flats could be built at Sheffield's iconic Park Hill flats during the next phase of the landmark's redevelopment, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A joint application for the third phase of the development was submitted to Sheffield City Council by Alumno Student Developments Limited and Urban Splash.
The plans detail a total of 74 "student accommodation units".
Transplants in Yorkshire's BAME communities double
The number of organ donations from Black and Asian communities in Yorkshire has more than doubled.
It's thanks to a campaign to get families talking about the issue.
But doctors say the consent rate is still very low when compared the number of white families agreeing to donation when they lose a loved one.
In the last year consent for organ donation from Ethnic minority groups in Yorkshire has more than doubled from 16% to over 40%, the rate is 70% in white families.
Listen: Gale hopes for Yorkshire Vikings T20 success
Yorkshire Vikings begin their One Day Cup campaign away at Durham today.
You can listen to ball by ball commentary here.
Head coach Andrew Gale is hoping this is the year the Vikings can finally win the competition:
Police appeal over missing Sheffield man
Have you seen 47-year-old Mark Britton, from Sheffield?
He was reported missing at about 08:50 yesterday morning and was last seen in the Manor area of the city.
Police say Mr Britton is about 5ft 7ins tall, is of medium build and was wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe on them and a dark blue jacket.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.
Investigation into policeman's Twitter insults
Barnsley Chronicle
A police officer who posted derogatory comments about Barnsley people on Twitter has had his "duties revised" and an investigation is to be carried out by South Yorkshire Police.
I do day: Meet the UK's other nearly-weds
