South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire's weather forecast for Monday
A bright start with a few misty patches with cloud building through the day.
Some evening sunshine is expected to develop for a time
Overnight cloud will build from the southwest, with the threat of rain at times:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However:
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Fire crews tackle major blaze at Sheffield recycling plant
Three fire crews are still damping down at the scene of fire at a waste recycling centre in Sheffield over the weekend.
The picture above shows what firefighters were faced with when they arrived at the scene on Saturday night.
At its height, about 40 firefighters tackled the blaze on Clement Street in Darnall.
Plumes of smoke could be seen across Sheffield and people living nearby were told to keep windows and doors closed.