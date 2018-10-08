South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today there are currently no serious delays or cancellations in northern, southern and western parts of the county. However, in the east there are some delays and cancellations. Hull Trains say there are a number of alterations today due to faults on two trains. As a result they are running a reduced service. Click this link to follow the alterations and to find alternate travel arrangements. For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
East Yorkshire train alterations and delays
Sheffield stabbing: One of two men injured dies
A man has died after he was stabbed in a street in Sheffield two weeks ago.
The 31-year-old was one of two men stabbed in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, just after midnight on 23 September.
He was taken to hospital and died on Sunday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.
The second man, a 29-year-old, was taken to hospital but released shortly afterwards.
A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 South Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road and heavy traffic northbound at J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle.
Boots investigated over Doncaster man's pill error
Regulators are investigating the actions of Boots after the death of a great-grandfather from Doncaster who was sent duplicate packs of prescription drugs.
Richard "Tony" Lee (pictured) took a week of extra pills dispensed in error shortly before his death in December 2016.
The General Pharmaceutical Council, which regulates pharmacies, said it was investigating his daughter's complaint.
Boots said "extremely rare circumstances" led to the error and apologised to the family.
Mr Lee, 84, was supposed to be sent four 108-pill, weekly packs each month to control heart, kidney and anxiety conditions.
But after his death, his daughter Gail Pickles found double the expected number of packs, along with evidence he had taken the double dose.
