South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Train operator Northern is introducing penalty fares on more of its Sheffield routes this week. The fines are designed to discourage people from travelling on trains without first paying their tickets. The penalties on the Sheffield to Lincoln route will be £20 or double the cost of a single fare, whichever is the more expensive. It follows a trial of the penalty fares earlier this year in West Yorkshire.
Penalty fares rolled out on more rail routes
Mystery over seriously injured man in Sheffield
A man's being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being found in the road in Sheffield.
The 32-year-old was found on Dyche Lane in Jordanthorpe at about 03:00 on Saturday morning.
Police are appealing for information about how the man came to be so badly hurt.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However:
Meanwhile, in the east of the region, Hull Trains says it's continuing to run a "reduced" service today. Click here for the latest details of affected services.
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
