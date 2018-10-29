South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Penalty fares rolled out on more rail routes

    Train operator Northern is introducing penalty fares on more of its Sheffield routes this week.

    Train tickets
    Copyright: PA

    The fines are designed to discourage people from travelling on trains without first paying their tickets.

    The penalties on the Sheffield to Lincoln route will be £20 or double the cost of a single fare, whichever is the more expensive.

    It follows a trial of the penalty fares earlier this year in West Yorkshire.

  2. Mystery over seriously injured man in Sheffield

    A man's being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being found in the road in Sheffield.

    Dyche Lane with police cars
    Copyright: BBC

    The 32-year-old was found on Dyche Lane in Jordanthorpe at about 03:00 on Saturday morning.

    Police are appealing for information about how the man came to be so badly hurt.

  3. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

    However:

    • The 07:00 Leeds to London Kings Cross service is delayed
    • The 07:13 Wakefield Westgate to London Kings Cross service is delayed
    • The 07:45 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service is cancelled

    Meanwhile, in the east of the region, Hull Trains says it's continuing to run a "reduced" service today. Click here for the latest details of affected services.

    For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

