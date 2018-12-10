South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A chilly, bright start this morning with plenty of early sunshine. There's a risk of a few showers across parts of West and South Yorkshire at first, but these will die out to leave a dry day. Through tonight, cloud will steadily build, though most places will stay dry.
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
A chilly, bright start this morning with plenty of early sunshine.
There's a risk of a few showers across parts of West and South Yorkshire at first, but these will die out to leave a dry day.
Through tonight, cloud will steadily build, though most places will stay dry.
Elderly woman hurt in crash with police van
An 86-year-old woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a collision in Doncaster.
It happened at about 13:55 on Sunday when a red Nissan Micra collided with a police van outside the Asda store at the junction of Herten Way and Gliwice Way.
A police officer was also taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries.
The incident has been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, before J34 for A631 Tinsley Viaduct.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound before J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
