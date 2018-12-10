South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

An 86-year-old woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a collision in Doncaster.

It happened at about 13:55 on Sunday when a red Nissan Micra collided with a police van outside the Asda store at the junction of Herten Way and Gliwice Way.

A police officer was also taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries.

The incident has been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.