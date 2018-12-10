South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    A chilly, bright start this morning with plenty of early sunshine.

    There's a risk of a few showers across parts of West and South Yorkshire at first, but these will die out to leave a dry day.

    Through tonight, cloud will steadily build, though most places will stay dry.

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Elderly woman hurt in crash with police van

    An 86-year-old woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a collision in Doncaster.

    It happened at about 13:55 on Sunday when a red Nissan Micra collided with a police van outside the Asda store at the junction of Herten Way and Gliwice Way.

    A police officer was also taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries.

    The incident has been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, before J34 for A631 Tinsley Viaduct.

    M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound before J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

  4. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails today in Yorkshire, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

