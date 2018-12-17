South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails today in Yorkshire this Monday morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.

    However:

    • The 07:01 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 07:17 Doncaster to London Kings Cross service has been cancelled
    • The 07:39 York to Middlesbrough service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Back to top