South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

It's been revealed a supermarket in Sheffield became so badly plagued by aggressive beggars the store became the biggest source of repeat calls for help from police in the west of the city.

Police in South Yorkshire say they took at least 568 calls from the Waitrose store on Ecclesall Road in the space of a year as a result of customers' experiences at the hands of beggars.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson accepted that was likely to be "a small representation of the numbers affected," because many people may not make a formal complaint about such incidents.

However, police say they've now slashed the problem to zero, after identifying a group of eight people most heavily involved in incidents and taking action to stop them, including the arrest of two.