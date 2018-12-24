Live

South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  2. Yorkshire's weather

    Early areas of mist and fog will tend to lift to leave a dry day with spells of sunshine, but fog and low cloud will form widely and quickly later this afternoon and into the evening.

    It should remain dry through tonight with a lot of low cloud and fog around, although the fog is likely to start to lift later in the night.

  3. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  4. Aggressive beggars plague Sheffield supermarket

    It's been revealed a supermarket in Sheffield became so badly plagued by aggressive beggars the store became the biggest source of repeat calls for help from police in the west of the city.

    Police in South Yorkshire say they took at least 568 calls from the Waitrose store on Ecclesall Road in the space of a year as a result of customers' experiences at the hands of beggars.

    Chief Constable Stephen Watson accepted that was likely to be "a small representation of the numbers affected," because many people may not make a formal complaint about such incidents.

    However, police say they've now slashed the problem to zero, after identifying a group of eight people most heavily involved in incidents and taking action to stop them, including the arrest of two.

