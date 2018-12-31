South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Rotherham.

Google Copyright: Google

The crash happened on Friday at about 23:00 when a black VW Jetta hit a stationary car on Quarry Hill Road in Wath-upon-Dearne.

A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police say. The car then drove away from the scene.

A 27-year-old man has been questioned, according South Yorkshire Police.

The force is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.