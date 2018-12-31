South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Rotherham. The crash happened on Friday at about 23:00 when a black VW Jetta hit a stationary car on Quarry Hill Road in Wath-upon-Dearne. A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police say. The car then drove away from the scene. A 27-year-old man has been questioned, according South Yorkshire Police. The force is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Two seriously hurt in Rotherham hit-and-run
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Rotherham.
The crash happened on Friday at about 23:00 when a black VW Jetta hit a stationary car on Quarry Hill Road in Wath-upon-Dearne.
A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police say. The car then drove away from the scene.
A 27-year-old man has been questioned, according South Yorkshire Police.
The force is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
LiveYorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Follow